Estimated values
2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,058
|$25,767
|$29,684
|Clean
|$19,957
|$24,439
|$28,063
|Average
|$17,756
|$21,782
|$24,821
|Rough
|$15,555
|$19,126
|$21,579
Estimated values
2012 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,828
|$24,263
|$27,951
|Clean
|$18,792
|$23,013
|$26,424
|Average
|$16,719
|$20,511
|$23,371
|Rough
|$14,647
|$18,009
|$20,318
Estimated values
2012 BMW ALPINA B7 LWB 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,296
|$22,388
|$25,791
|Clean
|$17,340
|$21,234
|$24,382
|Average
|$15,428
|$18,926
|$21,565
|Rough
|$13,515
|$16,617
|$18,748
Estimated values
2012 BMW ALPINA B7 SWB xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,737
|$21,704
|$25,002
|Clean
|$16,810
|$20,585
|$23,637
|Average
|$14,956
|$18,347
|$20,906
|Rough
|$13,102
|$16,110
|$18,175