2026 Volkswagen Tiguan vs. Audi Q5: Is Luxury Worth It?

Power and fuel economy

These SUVs both use a version of VW's turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, but output levels vary from model to model. Most Tiguans come with a serviceable 201-horsepower engine and a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. The very top trim, the lyrically named SEL R-Line Turbo, gets a version worth 268 hp and standard all-wheel drive. Go for the Q5, and you get the same 268 hp but a good deal more torque.

In Edmunds' testing, a Tiguan with the lower-output engine accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds, which is about average for the class. A Q5 needed just 6.3 seconds. We don't have test results for the 268-hp Tiguan, but it's probably closer to the Q5 than to its less powerful sibling.

The front-wheel-drive Tiguan is the most efficient of this bunch according to the EPA, while all-wheel-drive versions receive near identical ratings regardless of which engine you choose. The Q5 is just behind the AWD Tiguans. In Edmunds' real-world testing, an all-wheel-drive Tiguan outdid its EPA combined figure by 1 mpg, returning 26 mpg in mixed driving. So far, the Audi has the highest output, while the Tiguan does slightly better in terms of fuel economy.