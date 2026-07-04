- What these are: The VW Tiguan and Audi Q5 share a lot underneath but offer different levels of luxury and tech.
- Why this matters: Buyers might be content with a nicer version of the less expensive VW model.
- Edmunds says: There's one feature the VW offers and the Audi doesn't, and it might surprise you.
2026 Volkswagen Tiguan vs. Audi Q5: Is Luxury Worth It?
A pair of fine German SUVs go spec to spec
Say you're in the market for a fine German small crossover SUV. If you're looking within the VW Group of brands, the question is: How fine do you want to go? The latest Volkswagen Tiguan is a nice option, especially with the more powerful engine. Then there's the fancy choice, the Audi Q5, which holds its own pretty well. The Audi costs more, but how much, and what do you get for that extra money?
This comparison looks at the Tiguan and the SUV-shaped Q5. That means we're leaving out the Q5 Sportback and the SQ5 performance variants because they're not quite comparable to the VW.
Power and fuel economy
These SUVs both use a version of VW's turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four, but output levels vary from model to model. Most Tiguans come with a serviceable 201-horsepower engine and a choice of front- or all-wheel drive. The very top trim, the lyrically named SEL R-Line Turbo, gets a version worth 268 hp and standard all-wheel drive. Go for the Q5, and you get the same 268 hp but a good deal more torque.
In Edmunds' testing, a Tiguan with the lower-output engine accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 8.7 seconds, which is about average for the class. A Q5 needed just 6.3 seconds. We don't have test results for the 268-hp Tiguan, but it's probably closer to the Q5 than to its less powerful sibling.
The front-wheel-drive Tiguan is the most efficient of this bunch according to the EPA, while all-wheel-drive versions receive near identical ratings regardless of which engine you choose. The Q5 is just behind the AWD Tiguans. In Edmunds' real-world testing, an all-wheel-drive Tiguan outdid its EPA combined figure by 1 mpg, returning 26 mpg in mixed driving. So far, the Audi has the highest output, while the Tiguan does slightly better in terms of fuel economy.
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Spec
Tiguan
Tiguan Turbo
Q5
|Engine
|turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder
|turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder
|turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder
|Horsepower
|201 hp
|268 hp
|268 hp
|Torque
|207-221 lb-ft
|258 lb-ft
|295 lb-ft
|Transmission
|eight-speed automatic
|eight-speed automatic
|seven-speed dual-clutch automatic
|Drive type
|FWD/AWD
|AWD
|AWD
|Fuel economy
|25-29 combined mpg (22-26 city/30-34 hwy)
|25 combined mpg (22 city/29 hwy)
|24 combined mpg (21 city/29 hwy)
Interior and cargo space
Hop inside and things look and feel a lot more different. In terms of headroom, the Q5 matches Tiguans equipped with a sunroof, while in the rear, the Tiguan outdoes the Audi whether or not there's a hole in the roof. Legroom matches front to rear in the VW, while the Audi has a touch more up front but noticeably less in the second row. If you plan to take stuff with you — and what SUV buyer doesn't? — the Tiguan is the clear winner, both with the rear seat in place and folded.
The materials you see and touch also differ brand to brand. The VW's interior has a more conventional look, offering cloth, faux leather and real leather depending on the trim level. You can even get real wood trim on the top model. At Audi, the Q5 has a bit of a futuristic vibe, with lots of piano black surfaces — too many for our taste — and clean geometric lines everywhere.
Comfort features are pretty closely aligned — things like heated and cooled front seats, heated rear outboard seats and heated steering wheels — but there's one item the VW offers that the Audi doesn't. On the top Tiguan trim, the power front seats come with a massage function. Who's fancy now?
Spec
Tiguan
Q5
|Number of seats
|5
|5
|Headroom (front/2nd row)
|38.2-39.5 / 38.4-39.7 in
|38.2 / 37.8 in
|Legroom (front/2nd row)
|40.2 / 40.2 in
|40.9 / 38 in
|Cargo volume (2nd row up)
|33.8 cu ft
|27.6 cu ft
|Cargo volume (2nd row folded)
|69.8 cu ft
|56.9 cu ft
Technology and safety equipment
It's impossible to ignore the screens in these two SUVs, especially if you're driving. Both come standard with digital gauge displays — 10.25 inches in the VW and 11.9 inches in the Audi. The Tiguan's standard center touchscreen measures 12.9 inches, while the top trim gets a 15-incher; all Q5s come with a 14.5-inch center display. One unanswered feature in the Audi column: an available passenger touchscreen measuring 10.9 inches. Bring a phone or tablet and you can skip that, though.
Adaptive cruise control and a wealth of other driver assist systems come standard on the VW and the Audi. Examples include blind-spot warning, lane keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking and lane change assist. The Q5 also gets park assist and rear turn assist; park assist is available on higher Tiguan trims.
Trims and pricing
Volkswagen's Tiguan S comes standard with front-wheel drive, cloth seats, heated front seats and 17-inch wheels for a starting price of $32,280. All-wheel drive adds $1,500. The SE swaps to 19-inch wheels and synthetic leather upholstery, and it adds a power liftgate and power-adjustable front seats, among other things; that runs from $35,535. The $38,720 SE R-Line Black is mostly an appearance package but also nabs a standard panoramic sunroof and 20-inch wheels. And at the top, the SEL R-Line Turbo gets the more powerful engine, standard all-wheel drive, the bigger center touchscreen, a 12-speaker premium sound system and those massaging seats, all for $44,560.
The Q5 lineup starts with the Premium for $54,095; standard fare includes leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable heated front seats and 18-inch wheels. Stepping up to the Premium Plus ($56,995) gets you 19-inch wheels, a premium sound system, a 360-degree camera system and a heated steering wheel. Maxing out with the $61,995 Prestige trim brings an adaptive air suspension, remote park assist, the passenger display and ventilation for the front seats.
Comparing the most expensive Tiguan to the least expensive Q5, we see a price gap of nearly $10,000. As with other luxury vehicles, the Audi likely has more sound-deadening material than its VW cousin, and it starts with nicer upholstery. But considering that the top Tiguan has the same power, almost as much torque and comes with massaging front seats, it would behoove a potential Q5 buyer to at least take a look at the Tiguan SEL R-Line Turbo. If, however, you prefer brevity in vehicle naming and can afford the nicer model, the Q5 is no slouch.