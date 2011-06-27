Estimated values
2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,337
|$16,902
|$19,619
|Clean
|$12,383
|$15,696
|$18,213
|Average
|$10,475
|$13,282
|$15,400
|Rough
|$8,567
|$10,869
|$12,588
Estimated values
2012 Audi S5 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,232
|$18,035
|$20,934
|Clean
|$13,214
|$16,747
|$19,434
|Average
|$11,178
|$14,172
|$16,433
|Rough
|$9,142
|$11,597
|$13,432
Estimated values
2012 Audi S5 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,491
|$19,631
|$22,787
|Clean
|$14,383
|$18,229
|$21,154
|Average
|$12,167
|$15,426
|$17,887
|Rough
|$9,951
|$12,623
|$14,620