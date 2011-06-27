Used 2012 Audi S5 Consumer Reviews

Audi S5 turns heads and excites the senses mobility1 , 01/12/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Own a 2012 S5 after testing the 2.0 A5 in pretty much every configuration available at the dealership. I'm not sure why Edmunds thinks the steering is "contrived" or "artficial" because my experience is of an extremely tactile and responsive control system. My own gas mileage IS actually improving as I learn how to properly drive the car. Now at 1000 miles I am getting closer to 26 to 28 hwy and 15 to 19 city mpg now thanks to my judicious use of the responsive cruise control, and active mileage monitoring system, and I can adjust my driving style to suit. Well-mannered in traffic when it needs to be, and becomes an elegant beast when pushed with very little effort. Report Abuse

The latest version of the classic S5 cybers5 , 10/04/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Audi has improved on the older S5 model by adding the Rear Sports Differential where you can make the engine more aggressive, the steering tighter, and the rear wheels shift torque sidesways when cornering. Because of the dynamic mode, this S5 feels much faster, tighter, and much more fun to drive as it incorporates the technology of the new S4. It feels as fast and fun as the new S4 compared to the 2009 S5 I tested. In terms of gas mileage, I achieved 22 MPG on my initial break-in out-of-town trip (mostly highway), and 19 MPG in city driving. I feel that highway driving could easily get to 25-26MPG after break-in. Beauty, performance, & the V8 sound makes the s5 as class of its own.

Like being betrayed by my knockout girlfriend Nelsonj , 09/01/2016 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Guess it was too good to be true. Thought I had all bases covered. Did my research, had complete vehicle history, bought low mileage (30,000 miles) vehicle from Audi dealer. After driving the car for 5 months transmission warning light came on, dealer said module needed to be replaced and would be in excess of $7,000.00 and they would not guarantee complete transmission only the module I dumped the car. If you buy an Audi S5 get an extended warranty or YOU WILL BE SORRY. P.S. I am over 60 and this would be my retirement fun car, I have never owned a car with transmission problems. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Like it better than my prior BMW M6's Jim W. , 06/19/2018 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 7AM) 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Love the all wheel drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value