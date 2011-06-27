Used 2012 Audi S5 Consumer Reviews
Audi S5 turns heads and excites the senses
Own a 2012 S5 after testing the 2.0 A5 in pretty much every configuration available at the dealership. I'm not sure why Edmunds thinks the steering is "contrived" or "artficial" because my experience is of an extremely tactile and responsive control system. My own gas mileage IS actually improving as I learn how to properly drive the car. Now at 1000 miles I am getting closer to 26 to 28 hwy and 15 to 19 city mpg now thanks to my judicious use of the responsive cruise control, and active mileage monitoring system, and I can adjust my driving style to suit. Well-mannered in traffic when it needs to be, and becomes an elegant beast when pushed with very little effort.
The latest version of the classic S5
Audi has improved on the older S5 model by adding the Rear Sports Differential where you can make the engine more aggressive, the steering tighter, and the rear wheels shift torque sidesways when cornering. Because of the dynamic mode, this S5 feels much faster, tighter, and much more fun to drive as it incorporates the technology of the new S4. It feels as fast and fun as the new S4 compared to the 2009 S5 I tested. In terms of gas mileage, I achieved 22 MPG on my initial break-in out-of-town trip (mostly highway), and 19 MPG in city driving. I feel that highway driving could easily get to 25-26MPG after break-in. Beauty, performance, & the V8 sound makes the s5 as class of its own.
Like being betrayed by my knockout girlfriend
Guess it was too good to be true. Thought I had all bases covered. Did my research, had complete vehicle history, bought low mileage (30,000 miles) vehicle from Audi dealer. After driving the car for 5 months transmission warning light came on, dealer said module needed to be replaced and would be in excess of $7,000.00 and they would not guarantee complete transmission only the module I dumped the car. If you buy an Audi S5 get an extended warranty or YOU WILL BE SORRY. P.S. I am over 60 and this would be my retirement fun car, I have never owned a car with transmission problems.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Like it better than my prior BMW M6's
Love the all wheel drive.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Amazing car
I Own a 2012 Audi S5 with 55k miles. I bought mine when it had 13k on the dash. I have yet to come to any engine or transmission issues. I have driven it across the country 4 time. From CA to VA. It’s really a great engine an yet to disappoint me in anyway. It’s been on a circuit track an a drag strip. I absolutely love how dependable this Audi is. It’s more reliable then my mother Honda and way more reliable then any Toyota. Both Japanese vehicle have had no stop visit to the mechanic shop. It’s pretty ironic since they say Japanese vehicle are reliable. I have yet to see that. Anyways the nav in my S5 is a bit dated but you can get it updated thru the dealership. I absolutely love my S5.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the S5
Related Used 2012 Audi S5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4