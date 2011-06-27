  1. Home
2022 Audi RS 7 Base Specs & Features

More about the 2022 RS 7
Overview
Starting MSRP
$118,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.5/424.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower591 hp
Torque590 lb-ft
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity970 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
lane departure warning accident avoidance systemyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Executive Package +$2,500
Individual Seat Contour Package +$1,500
Driver Assistance Package +$2,250
Carbon Optic Package +$6,650
Gray RS Design Package +$1,600
Red RS Design Package +$1,600
Black Optic Package +$2,750
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System +$4,900
Audi Guard Cargo Mat "A7" Logo +$175
Black Dinamica Headliner +$3,000
USB Cables +$110
Audi Cargo Box +$80
Interior Protection Package +$235
Audi Guard Protection Kit +$340
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room37.0 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Paint ProtectionRear load sill/door cup/door edge +$185
Red Brake Calipers +$500
22" 5 V-Spoke Structured Design Cast Aluminum Wheels +$1,500
22" 5 V-Spoke Structured Design Titanium Diamond Cut Cast Aluminum Wheelsyes
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,938 lbs.
Gross weight6,030 lbs.
Height56.1 in.
Length197.2 in.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors83.4 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.8 in.
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ultra Blue Metallic
  • Sebring Black Crystal Effect
  • Mythos Black Metallic
  • Nardo Gray
  • Daytona Gray Pearl Effect
  • Glacier White Metallic
  • Florett Silver Metallic
  • Tango Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Valcona/Milano, premium leather
  • Black Valcona w/Honeycomb Stitch, premium leather
  • Black Valcona w/Gray Honeycomb Stitch, premium leather
  • Black Valcona w/Red Honeycomb Stitch, premium leather
  • Cognac Valcona w/Honeycomb Stitch, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
21 in. wheelsyes
275/35R21 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
