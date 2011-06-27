Vehicle overview

Audi models often come in mild, hot and extra-spicy flavors, and the 2014 Audi RS 5 is the maximum-hot version of the company's competent A5 and higher-performance S5 coupe and convertible lines. With 100 more horsepower than the S5, the ultra-high-performance Audi RS 5 coupe and drop top provide sizzling performance when conditions allow, yet they're still comfortable and docile enough for commuting and errand-running duties.

Behind its gaping Audi grille, the 2014 RS 5 packs a 450-hp V8 that sends its considerable thrust to all four wheels through a seven-speed automated manual transmission. With the 0-60 mph times of the coupe and heavier convertible averaging about 4.5 seconds, the RS 5 is one seriously quick four-seater. And when you're leaning on it, the V8 provides all the right sounds (including a throaty exhaust growl) as the tach needle rapidly arcs toward a heady 8,000 rpm.

Factor in handsome styling with a few aggressive tweaks and a well-finished cabin and you can see why we think so highly of the RS 5. Still, there are some pretty desirable rivals to consider as well. BMW is out readying its new M4 for 2015, but the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG coupe offers competitive power and luxury for thousands less, while the Mercedes E550 Cabriolet serves as a stately alternative to the drop-top RS 5. Other prime options include a loaded-up version of the new Corvette Stingray or more expensive choices like the Jaguar XK or Nissan GT-R. Any of these cars is likely to work out well for you, but with its tasty blend of style and performance, the 2014 Audi RS 5 is a very tempting choice.