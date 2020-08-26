Used 2014 Audi RS 5 for Sale Near Me

42 listings
RS 5 Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi RS 5 quattro

    64,450 miles

    $32,900

    $1,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Audi RS 5 quattro

    14,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $45,987

    Details
  • 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi RS 5 quattro

    39,292 miles

    $39,500

    $790 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi RS 5 quattro

    48,884 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,995

    Details
  • 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro in Red
    used

    2014 Audi RS 5 quattro

    46,514 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,990

    Details
  • 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi RS 5 quattro

    55,463 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,717

    Details
  • 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi RS 5 quattro

    91,233 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,993

    Details
  • 2013 Audi RS 5 quattro
    used

    2013 Audi RS 5 quattro

    46,336 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,891

    $793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi RS 5 quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi RS 5 quattro

    41,147 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,681

    $871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi RS 5 quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi RS 5 quattro

    57,173 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $42,498

    Details
  • 2015 Audi RS 5 quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi RS 5 quattro

    54,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $38,926

    Details
  • 2013 Audi RS 5 quattro in Black
    used

    2013 Audi RS 5 quattro

    83,650 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,977

    Details
  • 2013 Audi RS 5 quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Audi RS 5 quattro

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,288

    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    2,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,888

    $7,026 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Silver
    used

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    6,004 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $57,999

    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Red
    certified

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    9,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $60,700

    $1,460 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Dark Green
    used

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    13,288 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $64,555

    $2,288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi RS 5 quattro

    969 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $58,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi RS 5

Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
audi 2014 rs5 is the best sports car for the money
gary s,01/23/2016
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
this is an amazing car,comfortable and roomy for someone over 6' 2",great acceleration and quatro superb handling,comfort seats,spacious overall the most undervalued sportscar,simply great
