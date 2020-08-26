Used 2014 Audi RS 5 for Sale Near Me

CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania

ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Audi reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning oil level indicator on. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the adjusting mechanism for valvelift system. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Audi on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). Oil level indicator on. The adjusting mechanism for valvelift system was replaced. ***PRICE AS NEW $69,900*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 11/15/2022 OR 43,994 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. VEHICLE OVERVIEW The redesigned 2018 Audi RS 5, the second-generation model, trades the fizz and character of the V8 for a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6. The RS 5's standard all-wheel-drive system transmits all of that power to the ground in a sure-footed way. You'll have Audi's terrific cabin environment to luxuriate in, replete with leather, carbon fiber and satin-finish metal accents. Throw in the available 8.3-inch infotainment screen and Virtual Cockpit extended instrument cluster and you've got one heck of a well-rounded, special-feeling coupe after all. FEATURES AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Rear Bucket Seats Satellite Radio Seat Memory Seat-Massage Tire Pressure Monitor PACKAGES RS Driver Assistance Package High Beam Assistant Audi Active Lane Assist Traffic Sign Recognition Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist Top View Camera System Head-Up Display WHEELS: 20" 5-Arm-Peak Milled-Cut & Forged Design Bi-Color Anthracite Black Matte Finish Tires: 275/30R20 Summer Performance Navigation Package Audi Connect Prime And Plus w/6-Month Trial Subscription Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch 8.3" MMI Center Screen Audi Virtual Cockpit Black Optic Package Body-Colored Exterior Mirror Housings High Gloss Black Exterior Kit w/quattro Script Wheels: 20" 5-Arm-Trapezoid Forged Design Bi-Color Anthracite Finish Tires: 275/30R20 Summer Performance

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: WUAPWAF57JA904691

Stock: 904691

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-05-2020