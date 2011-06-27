Overall rating

There's something intimate about a coupe, even one that's closely related to a sedan. Perhaps that's because a coupe inherently prioritizes the driver and a sole passenger over all else.

When the first-generation RS 5 debuted, it encapsulated that allure quite well. That its non-turbocharged V8 had character and wound up to stratospheric revs only underscored the sense of occasion engendered by a coupe.

The redesigned 2018 Audi RS 5, the second-generation model, trades the fizz and character of the V8 for a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6. This new engine, which can also be found under the hood of the Porsche Panamera 4S, packs a whole lot more punch, particularly down low in the rev range. However, it doesn't rev as high and it sounds much more muted than the V8. This is the quandary of modern performance engines — the demand for more power and lower fuel consumption has resulted in smaller-displacement turbocharged engines that deliver the goods but can't quite match the sparkle of a free-revving V8.

The RS 5's standard all-wheel-drive system transmits all of that power to the ground in a sure-footed way. In the bargain, it may not be quite as playful as its rear-wheel-drive competitors when it comes to spirited or track driving. At least you'll have Audi's terrific cabin environment to luxuriate in, replete with leather, carbon fiber and satin-finish metal accents. Throw in the available 8.3-inch infotainment screen and Virtual Cockpit extended instrument cluster and you've got one heck of a well-rounded, special-feeling coupe after all.