2018 Audi RS 5 Review
- Strong acceleration from turbocharged V6
- Confident and capable handling
- Well-finished cabin with excellent infotainment
- Cabin storage is limited
- Engine sound is too muted for a performance car
- No manual transmission is offered
There's something intimate about a coupe, even one that's closely related to a sedan. Perhaps that's because a coupe inherently prioritizes the driver and a sole passenger over all else.
When the first-generation RS 5 debuted, it encapsulated that allure quite well. That its non-turbocharged V8 had character and wound up to stratospheric revs only underscored the sense of occasion engendered by a coupe.
The redesigned 2018 Audi RS 5, the second-generation model, trades the fizz and character of the V8 for a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6. This new engine, which can also be found under the hood of the Porsche Panamera 4S, packs a whole lot more punch, particularly down low in the rev range. However, it doesn't rev as high and it sounds much more muted than the V8. This is the quandary of modern performance engines — the demand for more power and lower fuel consumption has resulted in smaller-displacement turbocharged engines that deliver the goods but can't quite match the sparkle of a free-revving V8.
The RS 5's standard all-wheel-drive system transmits all of that power to the ground in a sure-footed way. In the bargain, it may not be quite as playful as its rear-wheel-drive competitors when it comes to spirited or track driving. At least you'll have Audi's terrific cabin environment to luxuriate in, replete with leather, carbon fiber and satin-finish metal accents. Throw in the available 8.3-inch infotainment screen and Virtual Cockpit extended instrument cluster and you've got one heck of a well-rounded, special-feeling coupe after all.
2018 Audi RS 5 models
The 2018 Audi RS 5 comes in only one trim level, but there are a variety of option packages from which to choose. Be aware that a few of these packages have prerequisites; that is, they require you to also opt for other option packages first.
All RS 5s are powered by a turbocharged 2.9-liter (444 horsepower, 443 pound-feet of torque) that drives all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic. The list of standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, full LED headlights, parking sensors, automatic wipers, keyless entry and ignition, a 7-inch infotainment display, a 10-speaker sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, three-zone automatic climate control, and a suite of driver assistance systems (forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert and intervention, and blind-spot monitoring).
The Dynamic Plus package is the most expensive, and it provides carbon-ceramic front brakes and adds direct tire pressure measurement. This package's prerequisite happens to be the second most expensive option, the Dynamic package, which includes variable suspension dampers and a sport exhaust. Getting Dynamic Steering, which replaces the standard fixed-ratio steering with a variable ratio system, also requires the Dynamic package.
If you want driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams and a lane keeping system, tick the box for the RS Driver Assistance package. However, you'll also need to opt for the Navigation package, which adds an 8.3-inch MMI infotainment screen and Audi's Virtual Cockpit extended instrument cluster.
Premium upholstery is what the Fine Nappa Leather package nets you, which upgrades the leather on the seats, center console and door armrests and adds LED interior lighting. Audiophiles, meanwhile, will gravitate toward the Bang & Olufsen sound system.
Interested in cosmetics? Check out the Black Optic package's 20-inch wheels, gloss black trim and body-color mirrors. Additionally, a different set of forged 20-inch wheels are optional once you've selected the Black Optic package.
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Detects if a front collision is likely and warns you if you don't react quickly enough. Can also apply the brakes automatically.
- Audi Active Lane Assist
- Warns if you begin drifting out of your lane without signaling and nudges you back in line if you don't react.
- Audi Side Assist
- Informs you if vehicles are in your blind spots and audibly warns you if you attempt to change lanes.
