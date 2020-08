Used 2015 Audi RS 5 for Sale Near Me

Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia

**AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **NAVIGATION**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **PARKING ASSIST**, **POWER TAILGATE**, **PUSH BUTTON**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **SATELLITE RADIO**, **SUNROOF**, **TRACTION CONTROL**.Clean CARFAX.Ibis White 2015 Audi RS 5 4.2 quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.2L V8 FSI DOHC***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!!We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge.Reviews: * Classy styling with a hint of aggression; high-revving V8 engine produces impressive power and sound; tenacious road-holding grip; superb interior with high-end materials. Source: Edmunds * The Audi RS 5 is simply incredible. Adaptive xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, and Singleframe grille create a sophisticated, toned, muscular body. Its 19-inch forged wheels enhance the side profile, and massive oval tailpipes blast the glorious V8 soundtrack to other motorists you pass by. As you crest 75 mph, a rear spoiler deploys automatically for high-speed stability. The cabin in the RS 5 is the result of taking the best in materials and technology, then laying it all out with the elegance inherent to the Audi approach. Because the RS 5 means business, a monochrome color scheme extends from floor to ceiling, while red instruments and LEDs hint at its underlying passion. Exclusive aluminum door sill inlays highlight the interior with Nappa leather enveloping the twelve-way sport front seats and door armrests. With a 4.2L V8, this supercar's performance should come as no surprise. 60mph can be yours in 4.5 seconds, and the S tronic dual-clutch transmission provides seven speeds to make the most of the 450hp, firing off rapid-fire shifts at your hand's command or its own. A key reason for such speed is Audi quattro, which gives the RS 5 the advantage of AWD. A suite of available technologies has made the RS 5 a true champion of progress. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allows for up to eight passenger devices and multiple ways to stay connected. Audi concert radio blasts a CD, mp3 playbacks or an integrated iPod with ten speakers. Keyless start, as well as garage door opener with Homelink allow this sporty ride just a few more perks in addition to keeping passengers safe with airbags, occupant detection, anti-theft and safety belt reminders. Source: The Manufacturer Summary - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WUAC6AFR4FA901868

Stock: FA901868

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020