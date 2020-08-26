Used 2015 Audi RS 5 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 57,173 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$42,498
Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia
**AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **HEATED SEATS**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **NAVIGATION**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **PARKING ASSIST**, **POWER TAILGATE**, **PUSH BUTTON**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **SATELLITE RADIO**, **SUNROOF**, **TRACTION CONTROL**.Clean CARFAX.Ibis White 2015 Audi RS 5 4.2 quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.2L V8 FSI DOHC***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!!We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge.Reviews: * Classy styling with a hint of aggression; high-revving V8 engine produces impressive power and sound; tenacious road-holding grip; superb interior with high-end materials. Source: Edmunds * The Audi RS 5 is simply incredible. Adaptive xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, and Singleframe grille create a sophisticated, toned, muscular body. Its 19-inch forged wheels enhance the side profile, and massive oval tailpipes blast the glorious V8 soundtrack to other motorists you pass by. As you crest 75 mph, a rear spoiler deploys automatically for high-speed stability. The cabin in the RS 5 is the result of taking the best in materials and technology, then laying it all out with the elegance inherent to the Audi approach. Because the RS 5 means business, a monochrome color scheme extends from floor to ceiling, while red instruments and LEDs hint at its underlying passion. Exclusive aluminum door sill inlays highlight the interior with Nappa leather enveloping the twelve-way sport front seats and door armrests. With a 4.2L V8, this supercar's performance should come as no surprise. 60mph can be yours in 4.5 seconds, and the S tronic dual-clutch transmission provides seven speeds to make the most of the 450hp, firing off rapid-fire shifts at your hand's command or its own. A key reason for such speed is Audi quattro, which gives the RS 5 the advantage of AWD. A suite of available technologies has made the RS 5 a true champion of progress. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allows for up to eight passenger devices and multiple ways to stay connected. Audi concert radio blasts a CD, mp3 playbacks or an integrated iPod with ten speakers. Keyless start, as well as garage door opener with Homelink allow this sporty ride just a few more perks in addition to keeping passengers safe with airbags, occupant detection, anti-theft and safety belt reminders. Source: The Manufacturer Summary - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFR4FA901868
Stock: FA901868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 54,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$38,926
AutoNation Buick GMC Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Black Optic Plus Package Technology Package Driver Assist Package Panther Black Crystal Effect Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi RS 5 quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFR8FA901274
Stock: FA901274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 64,450 miles
$32,900$1,409 Below Market
A-Z Auto Sales - Newport News / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFR1EA901115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$45,987
Greentree Toyota - Danbury / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFR0EA901106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,292 miles
$39,500$790 Below Market
Lw Automotive - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFR8EA902259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,884 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,995
Choice Auto Sales - Murrysville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Certified Accident Free! One Owner Vehicle! Quattro All Wheel Drive! Navigation! Heated & Ventilated Seats! Bang & Olufsen Sound System! LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! Don't miss out on this fantastic Audi RS 5 quattro all wheel drive coupe! With it's 4.2L V8 engine matched with a 7 speed automatic transmission this Audi RS5 all wheel drive coupe gets an EPA estimated 23+ MPG highway! Go anywhere in any type of weather with it's legendary Quattro all wheel drive system! Very well equipped with power windows power locks power mirrors keyless entry Bang and Olufsen Sound System Navigation bluetooth back up camera Sport exhaust dual power heated and cooled Milano leather seats premium alloy wheels and SO MUCH MORE! LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED! Extended warranties available. Call us today at Choice Autos Sales for your personal showing and test drive of this fantastic Audi RS 5 quattro all wheel drive coupe!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFR4EA901772
Stock: 110549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,514 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$36,990
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2014 Audi RS 5 2dr 4.2 features a 4.2L V8 FSI DOHC 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Misano Red Pearl Effect with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Black Optic Package, 10 Speakers, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Radio data system, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Audi Side Assist, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Body-Colored Exterior Mirror Housings, Bumpers: body-color, Convertible roof wind blocker, Gloss Black Grille, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, 3-Step Heated S Sport-Contoured Front Seats, Audi Rearview Camera, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Convertible roof lining, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, HDD Navigation with o Voice Control, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Power convertible roof, Rear reading lights, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Fine Nappa Leather Seat Trim, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, 9.0J x 20 Titanium 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Wheels, Glass rear window, Rain sensing wipers, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFH1EN900207
Stock: EN900207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 55,463 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,717
Palmetto Alfa Romeo FIAT - North Miami / Florida
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Audi RS 5 Cabriolet also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Daytime Running Lights, Parking Sensors, Roll Stability Control, Adaptive headlights, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps, HD Radio. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carbon Fiber Trim, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Roll Stability Control, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 305-342-8500 or crios345@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFH8EN900477
Stock: EN900477-50
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 91,233 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$28,993
Prestige Imports Audi - Lakewood / Colorado
2014 Audi RS 5 4.2 quattro in Suzuka Gray Metallic quattro All-Wheel Drive, 4.2L V8 FSI DOHC, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, Leather interior in Black. Audi MMI Navigation plus package: 1 CD/DVD-player w/ HD radio, Audi MMI Navigation plus w/ voice control, Audi side assist, Audi parking system plus w/ rearview camera, Bang & Olufsen Sound System. Driver Assist package: Audi adaptive cruise control, Audi dynamic steering. Black Optic package: 20-inch 5-arm-Rotor-design wheels in Titanium finish, High-gloss black package, Exterior mirror housings in body color. Original Included Options: Sport exhaust system w/ black finishers, Power rear sunshade, Audi Guard wheel lock kit. 16/23 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFR0EA901543
Stock: P10778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,336 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,891$793 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Westminster - Westminster / Colorado
AWD -- DRIVER ASSIST PKG -- SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM -- NAVIGATION PLUS PKG -- BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM -- AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS -- ORIGINAL MSRP $80,095
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFR8DA901451
Stock: 901451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 41,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,681$871 Below Market
Mike Ward Maserati of Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2013 Audi RS 5 2D Coupequattro 4.2Phantom Black Pearl 4.2L V8 FSI DOHCquattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronicClean Carfax.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 7022 miles below market average!Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFRXDA900785
Stock: L004802G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 83,650 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,977
Weeks Pre-Owned Center - Danbury / Connecticut
2013 Audi RS 5 Panther Black Crystal Effect 4.2 Call now, 9.0J x 20" Titanium 5-Arm-Rotor-Design Wheels, Navigation System. quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 4.2L V8 FSI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFR4DA900264
Stock: U11568A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,288
iCars Chicago - Skokie / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAC6AFR1DA902778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,888$7,026 Below Market
Crevier BMW - Santa Ana / California
ONE OWNER LOCAL ORANGE COUNTY VEHICLE. WELL EQUIPPED AND THE BEST COLOR COMBO YOU CAN FIND. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: Audi connect CARE, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Blind spot sensor: Audi Side Assist warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Headlight cleaning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Heated S Sport Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated front seats, Leather/Alcantara Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Wheels: 19 10-Spoke Forged Star Design, Rain sensing wipers Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF53JA904087
Stock: 500032T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 6,004 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$57,999
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
ANNOUNCEMENT Please note that Audi reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning oil level indicator on. Audi fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the adjusting mechanism for valvelift system. In the interest of customer satisfaction, Audi agreed to repurchase the vehicle. Carvision Mitsubishi has all the documentation from Audi on file. This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands! Problem(s) Reported. Remedy made, if any, to Correct Reported Problem(s). Oil level indicator on. The adjusting mechanism for valvelift system was replaced. ***PRICE AS NEW $69,900*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 11/15/2022 OR 43,994 MILES*** BUYBACK MYTHS For those of you individuals visiting our organization for the first time; you may not know this, but at Car Vision we pride ourselves on serving our customers to the best of our ability. We offer the largest selection of vehicles, and that includes vehicles that are new, used, certified pre-owned, lease, and buybacks. For those of you who are not familiar with manufacturer buybacks, allow me to explain. Manufacturer buybacks are vehicles that have been repurchased by the manufacturer due to unresolved issues reported by the initial owner of the vehicle but has since been resolved. All our buyback vehicles come with the balance of the new car factory warranty There are some myths that follow a vehicle labeled as a Buyback, but after today those myths will be a thing of the past. Myth #1: Buyback vehicles are defective A buyback vehicle may sometimes be bought back due to unresolved issues, but that isnt always the case. These vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill, or because the parts for a repair may not have been available in a timely manner. Myth #2: The vehicle isnt always fixed when it is bought back When repurchased, the sole priority for the manufacturer is to make sure that the vehicle is repaired to the specification that it was originally intended for. Note that your buyback will always receive a thorough inspection to ensure it meets performance and reliability expectations. Myth #3: These vehicles are not safe Since being bought back, the vehicle was repaired (if needed) and inspected to ensure compliance with all safety standards. Myth #4: A manufacturer just wants to get rid of the car Note that the last thing a manufacturer wants to do is put a valued customer in a defective vehicle. Manufacturers are also legally required to resolve all issues (if any) with a car before it can be available for purchase. All in all, if the question is: Should I consider purchasing a buyback vehicle? Then the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Come into Car Vision today to see our vast selection of manufacturer buybacks. VEHICLE OVERVIEW The redesigned 2018 Audi RS 5, the second-generation model, trades the fizz and character of the V8 for a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6. The RS 5's standard all-wheel-drive system transmits all of that power to the ground in a sure-footed way. You'll have Audi's terrific cabin environment to luxuriate in, replete with leather, carbon fiber and satin-finish metal accents. Throw in the available 8.3-inch infotainment screen and Virtual Cockpit extended instrument cluster and you've got one heck of a well-rounded, special-feeling coupe after all. FEATURES AWD Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor Bluetooth Connection Climate Control Fog Lamps Heated Seats Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Multi-Zone A/C Navigation System Parking Assist Power Seats Premium Sound System Rain Sensing Wipers Rear A/C Rear Bucket Seats Satellite Radio Seat Memory Seat-Massage Tire Pressure Monitor PACKAGES RS Driver Assistance Package High Beam Assistant Audi Active Lane Assist Traffic Sign Recognition Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist Top View Camera System Head-Up Display WHEELS: 20" 5-Arm-Peak Milled-Cut & Forged Design Bi-Color Anthracite Black Matte Finish Tires: 275/30R20 Summer Performance Navigation Package Audi Connect Prime And Plus w/6-Month Trial Subscription Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch 8.3" MMI Center Screen Audi Virtual Cockpit Black Optic Package Body-Colored Exterior Mirror Housings High Gloss Black Exterior Kit w/quattro Script Wheels: 20" 5-Arm-Trapezoid Forged Design Bi-Color Anthracite Finish Tires: 275/30R20 Summer Performance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF57JA904691
Stock: 904691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- certified
2018 Audi RS 5 quattro9,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$60,700$1,460 Below Market
Audi Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Audi Certified, Spotless, ONLY 9,874 Miles! Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Turbo Charged Engine, RS DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, MISANO RED PEARL EFFECT. SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESRS DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE: Traffic Sign Recognition, Top View Camera System, Audi Active Lane Assist, Head-Up Display, High Beam Assistant, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Jam Assist, NAVIGATION PACKAGE: Audi connect PRIME and PLUS, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, 8.3" MMI center screen, Audi Virtual Cockpit, BLACK OPTIC PACKAGE: Wheels: 20" 5-Arm-Trapezoid Forged Design Bi-color anthracite finish, Tires: 275/30R20 Summer Performance, High Gloss Black Exterior Kit w/quattro Script, Body-Colored Exterior Mirror Housings, FINE NAPPA LEATHER PACKAGE: leather covered center console and door armrests, LED Interior Lighting Plus Package, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/3D SOUND, MISANO RED PEARL EFFECT. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Local TradeEXPERTS ARE SAYINGRigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians , $0 deductible for warranty service , 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services , Complimentary Service Loaner , Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services , Trip-Planning Services , Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is includedPricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF52JA904419
Stock: A22936
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 13,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$64,555$2,288 Below Market
Sam Jidd Luxury - Des Plaines / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF56JA905329
Stock: 11018
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 969 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$58,999
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $7145 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi RS 5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WUAPWAF50JA902989
Stock: C305701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Audi RS 5 searches:
Related Audi RS 5 info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Chevrolet Impala Limited 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2011
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2015
- Used MINI Clubman 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2010
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2011
- Used Scion xD 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2013
- Used Hyundai Azera 2016
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2011
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2010
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2013
- Used MINI Clubman 2014
- Used Suzuki Grand Vitara 2011
- Used Audi S6 2015
- Used Mitsubishi i-MiEV 2012
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Jaguar XF
- Used Jaguar S-Type
- Used Audi RS 7
- Used Mazda MPV
- Used Saturn Aura
- Used Mazda Mazdaspeed 6
- Used Bentley Flying Spur
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage
- Used Volkswagen Cabrio
- Used Lexus NX 300
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Used Subaru SVX
- Used Bentley Bentayga
Shop used models by city
- Used Audi S6 Newark NJ
- Used Audi A3 Cedar Rapids IA
- Used Audi RS 7 Washington DC
- Used Audi A7 Springfield IL
- Used Audi RS 7 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Audi Q7 Mountain View CA
- Used Audi Q7 Nashville TN
- Used Audi A3 Orlando FL
- Used Audi Q7 Orlando FL
- Used Audi A8 Huntington Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 3 Series
- 2020 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2020 Kia Cadenza News
- Lincoln Nautilus 2019
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2021 Acura TLX News
- 2019 Audi A8
- 2021 Kia Soul News
- 2019 Porsche 911
- 2019 CX-3
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser