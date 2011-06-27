  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
2013 Audi RS 5 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Classy styling with a hint of aggression
  • impressive power
  • tenacious road-holding grip
  • refined interior
  • Slightly unintuitive control layout
  • non-adjustable suspension lacks the comfort provided by other competing models.
List Price Estimate
$23,775 - $31,604
Used RS 5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

We've admired it from afar. Now the 2013 Audi RS 5 finally debuts on American shores. With impressive performance and luxurious refinement, we'd say it was well worth the wait.

Vehicle overview

There's no doubt that it's pretty great living in the ol' U.S. of A. But every now and then, we get snubbed by overseas automakers that, for whatever reason, don't import certain lust-worthy vehicles stateside.

For two years, car enthusiasts have had to look longingly toward Europe for the Audi RS 5, the sharpest interpretation of an already admirable luxury sport coupe. We've been fans of the Audi A5 for quite some time, and even more enthusiastic about the sportier S5 variant. Finally, with the 2013 Audi RS 5, we can say we're positively thrilled.

With a 4.2-liter V8 producing a 450-horsepower wallop, the thrills are all but guaranteed. Furthermore, all of that power is put to good use in a well-balanced chassis that also boasts the efficiency and confidence of all-wheel drive. All of this allows the RS 5 coupe to sprint to 60 mph in a scant 4.3 seconds (the heavier convertible is a bit slower) and corner like a true sports car, putting it on par with some heady competitors.

As an added bonus, this performance is paired with all the benefits of the supporting Audi models. From the outside, the RS 5 keeps the A5 and S5's sleek shape, with some aggressive accents to emphasize its potential for speed, while the cabin maintains the brand's tastefully understated interior design. To top it all off, there are plenty of cutting-edge features that should please any technophile.

With all this in mind, it's easy to see why we're so enamored with the RS 5. That said, there are some pretty amazing rivals to consider as well. The 2013 Nissan GT-R outperforms the RS 5, though it comes at the expense of refinement. For a comparable blend of polish and performance, there are the 2013 BMW M6, Jaguar XK-R and the stalwart Porsche 911. Knowing that the 2013 Audi RS 5 will cost quite a bit less than these imposing competitors should further sweeten the deal. The wait is over, and it was worth it.

2013 Audi RS 5 models

The 2013 Audi RS 5 is the top performance version of the A5 coupe and convertible (Cabriolet). It comes in one well-appointed trim level.

Standard features include 19-inch wheels with summer tires, adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights, a speed-activated rear spoiler, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming and heated mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, 12-way power front sport seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), driver memory functions, heated front seats, leather upholstery, carbon-fiber interior trim, split-folding rear seats, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and iPod integration.

Adding the optional MMI Navigation package gets you a navigation system with voice activation, Audi's MMI infotainment interface mounted on the console, a rearview camera, Bluetooth streaming audio, Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and WiFi access) and a premium 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system with HD radio. To that, the Driver Assist package can be added, which includes adaptive cruise control, a blind spot monitoring system and adaptive steering. The Titanium package adds 20-inch wheels, dark exterior trim and body-colored mirrors.

Stand-alone options include 20-inch wheels, ceramic front brakes, leather/faux suede front seats, sport exhaust, a power rear sunshade and aluminum interior trim.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Audi RS 5 is a high-performance version of the already impressive A5 and S5 coupe and convertible. It's been sold overseas for a few years but is new to the United States.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2013 Audi RS 5 is a 4.2-liter V8 engine that produces 450 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque. Power is routed to all four wheels through a seven-speed automated dual-clutch manual transmission with shift paddles. The RS 5's EPA-estimated fuel economy stands at 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 18 mpg in combined driving.

In Edmunds performance testing, the Audi RS 5 coupe made the sprint from zero to 60 mph in a quick 4.3 seconds, which is on equal footing with other cars in this class.

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2013 Audi RS 5 include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, front knee airbags, full-length side curtain airbags (coupe only) and front and rear parking sensors. Optional items include a rearview camera, a blind-spot monitoring system and an automatic emergency braking system that is paired with the adaptive cruise control.

In Edmunds brake testing, the RS 5 coupe came to a stop from 60 mph in 105 feet, an average distance for high-performance coupes such as this.

Driving

Getting the most out of the 2013 Audi RS-5's high-revving V8 is dead simple thanks to the launch control system, automated manual transmission and standard all-wheel drive. That tenacious traction helps the RS 5 achieve truly impressive 0-60 times, though the car does end up trailing most competitors a bit as speeds build due to a slightly heavier-than-average curb weight.

The RS 5's turn-in is pretty astonishing, as the front end just hangs on, seemingly unwilling to relinquish its grip on the road. Credit the RS 5's standard sport rear differential, which overdrives the outside rear tire while the inside front wheel is braked in order to pivot the car around the turn with unexpected agility.

In normal use, the RS 5 strikes a livable balance between speed and civility. Unfortunately, the RS 5's suspension uses conventional dampers and springs and thus has one mode only -- firm. The ride is not as brutal as the GT-R's but definitely reminds you that you're not piloting a plain Jane A5. Opting for the 20-inch wheels can further make the RS 5's ride fidgety on broken pavement.

Interior

In typical Audi fashion, the RS 5's interior receives high marks for its understated design and use of top-notch materials. In terms of functionality, however, some elements can be hit-and-miss. The standard dash-mounted MMI controller isn't nearly as easy to operate as the interface that comes with the optional navigation system. The standard MMI requires a few extra steps compared to the optional MMI, which benefits from simplified menus and a more favorable console-mounted controller.

Front seats provide ample support to hold the driver and passenger firmly in place while cornering, yet are comfortable enough for all-day touring. For the rare driving enthusiast who requires even more lateral support, the optional sport seats should satisfy. Unfortunately, there's no fix for the rear seats, as the lack of head- and legroom makes them suitable for smaller passengers only.

Although the Cabriolet has an old-school soft top, its tight-fitting, multilayer construction provides impressive insulation from noise and weather that rivals more complex and trunk-space-robbing retractable hardtops. With the top stowed, the trunk provides 10.2 cubic feet of cargo space -- only 2 cubes less than the coupe. Both body styles feature folding rear seats for more capacity, a rarity among convertibles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Audi RS 5.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

What's it like after 3 years of ownership
Alfas and Audis,06/02/2016
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
The other two reviews talk about new RS5's. If you're reading this now you are looking to buy a used one. So what is it like after 3 years and 35,000 miles? I still get compliments wherever I go. The car still feels special when I get in and drive it. The engine still amazes - remember this is based on an Italian design so there is not a lot of torque or power until the revs build..... From around 3700 to 8250 redline it is wonderful. The transmission is one of the better dual clutch automanuals. Quick shifts in manual and very smooth in automatic. Handling is good for a big heavy car. You don't toss it into corners like my Boxster but the grip is pretty amazing and the special differential that the RS5 has actually makes the car very neutral in cornering. The dynamic/sport mode and comfort mode make this into a very smooth quiet grand touring car or a car that you can have fun with when the road calls to you. The car has aged very well. The interior still looks brand new and everything works as it did on day one. I'm thinking that because of the depreciation of German high cost machinery this will be a good deal as a used car. But you need to find your own as mine isn't going anywhere.
Fun to drive, Aggressive looks, Great performance, Limited Production.
marshallplacid,02/15/2013
Fun to drive, yet with drive select, you can make it as aggressive a ride as you want. Custom your modes into 16 combinations DRL LEDs. Transmission = VERY smooth gear changing. Exhaust sound = loud downshifts, great sounding upshifts and acceleration sounds. Exterior design = subjective. To me, it was aggressive in a very good way. Uniqueness = only 1,500 to be sold and made for the North American market for 2013 and 2014 (check NA Audi President Scott Keogh's video interview). Performance = Based on caranddriver's lightning lap times, it beats the M3, M5, M6, and V8 R8 by a slim margin. Mileage = just enough efficiency to omit the Green tax.
Extraordinary
oberstb,02/10/2013
I replaced my 2010 S5 with a 2013 RS5 in December. The S5 was great; the RS5 is an order of magnitude beyond that. It handles beautifully (I never considered raving about steering but the way it steers had to be experienced to be believed: whoever thought turning a corner could be so much fun), the controls are well-placed and intuitive. The Google GPS is a treat. Let's face it, no one needs 450 horsepower, but my, my it sure is nice to have it. Do yourself a favor and spring for the sports exhaust, 'cause if you ever feel depressed all you have to do is sit in your driveway and rev the engine; why take a pill? If that doesn't work, just get it on the road and shift to sports mode.
Going on 30,000
Harry S.,12/16/2016
quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM)
For the money this is the most complete driver's car. I have owned it for nearly three years and it still is a blast to drive this on a challenging road. Also it is appreciated that in unpleasant driving circumstances like heavy traffic or driving in a monsterous rain storm the Audi is emminently manageable and exceedingly safe. There is more room on the accelerator then most would need under any condition. My car's engine exploded at 28,000 miles. A spring on the valve lifter shattered leaving smalll frgments of metal in my motor. This resulted in immediate shutdown of the motor and atow to the dealer. Thankfully the car was still under warranty. No acknowlegement by Audi of any defects. I was forced to trade the car in. Very Disappointing.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
7-speed automated manual
Gas
450 hp @ 8250 rpm
More About This Model

Call the 2013 Audi RS 5 the end of forbidden fruit. For years Audi soldiered on without a true competitor to the BMW M3, a circumstance that left the Audi faithful with gnashed teeth and wrung hands.

That changed in 2010 with the introduction of the RS 5. It appeared to have the power, handling and looks to go fender-to-fender with anything in the class, but we never knew for sure. For unexplained reasons, the RS 5 never made it to the land of baseball, apple pie and excruciating political rhetoric.

For the 2013 model year, however, the Audi RS 5 is finally available in the U.S. It's getting near the end of its current lifecycle, however, so we can't help but wonder if this RS 5 is the real deal, or too little too late?

Quattro GmbH Built My Hot Rod
More than just a stonking V8 plunked into the engine bay of an A5, the RS 5 is comprehensively massaged by Audi's in-house performance arm, Quattro GmbH. Only the roof and doors remain unaltered from the donor A5. The RS 5 is tipped off by wider fenders, a pop-up rear wing, lower ride height, a front fascia festooned with gaping maws below the headlights and rear punctuated by big oval exhaust tips. Yet despite these changes, the visual effect is subtle. It's likely many will mistake the 2013 Audi RS 5 for its lesser brethren.

No such mistakes will be made when it comes to the RS 5's engine. Quattro GmbH boss Stephan Reil explains that that RS 5's normally aspirated 4.2-liter direct-injected V8 is essentially Audi's V10 with two cylinders sliced off and shares little with the other normally aspirated 4.2-liter direct-injected V8 found in the S5. It's a puzzling circumstance, but since the result in the RS 5 is 450 horsepower at a lofty 8,250 rpm and 317 lb-ft of torque, there's no reason to complain.

It's a beaut, this V8, to the eyes and ears. Red crinkle-finish valve covers provide a visual counterpart to the exhaust note that gloriously ripples and barks and spits. With the optional sport exhaust system that opens up a bypass in each muffler, the effect is enhanced to a degree that you find any excuse at all to let the revs soar and subside just so you can fire off a barrage of rev-matched downshifts and drink in the soundtrack. Delicious.

Power goes to all four wheels (quattro, natch) through a center differential that funnels 60 percent of the torque rearward en route to a trick torque-vectoring differential. Sorry, row-it-yourself fans, a seven-speed dual-clutch automated manual gearbox is the only transmission available. All is not lost, as this is among the most effective automated manuals in the land. Shifts are quick — bordering on abrupt in dynamic mode — and low speed behavior is natural.

Competitive Thrust
Getting the most out of this V8 is dead simple. Engage the launch control — turn stability control off, select "Dynamic" mode, hold the brake and mat the gas — and the revs climb to 5,000 rpm until the brake is sidestepped, catapulting the RS 5 forward.

In our testing, 0-60 fell in 4.3 seconds (4.1 seconds with 1 foot of rollout like on a drag strip) and the quarter-mile sailed by in 12.5 seconds at 110.8 mph. All-wheel drive gives the RS 5 exceptional traction at launch, firing it out of the hole with alacrity.

Its trap speed, however, shows the effects of its portly 4,039-pound curb weight. A C63 Coupe is quicker (12.3 seconds at 116.3 mph); an M3 is not (12.8 seconds at 111.2 mph). The CTS-V, however, is quicker than them all (12.2 seconds at 117.5 mph).

Its EPA fuel economy of 16/23 city/highway mpg (we managed 16.7 mpg in mixed driving) pips its German rivals, provided you can keep your right foot tamed. You won't.

Challenging Physics
With 58 percent of its mass slung forward of the front wheels, you'd expect the nose-heavy all-wheel-drive RS 5 to understeer like a bus when you threaten it with a corner. It does no such thing.

In fact, the RS 5's turn-in is pretty astonishing, as the front end just hangs on, seemingly unwilling to relinquish its purchase. Sure, its inherent nose-led balance emerges if you overcook a corner on the gas, but judicious trail-braking on entry keeps the nose biting and the rear rotating gently. It's equal parts dance and a little bit of hustle in the substantial RS 5, but turn it will.

Credit the RS 5's sport differential, which overdrives the outside rear tire while the inside front wheel is braked in order to pivot the car with unexpected agility. At any pace short of a track workout, the systems seamlessly bend the rules to make the driver look like a hero. Push harder and you'll feel the electronic trimming and nibbling that's keeping the car's physics — and trajectory — in check.

You also feel the RS 5's mass but it doesn't dominate the way it feels on the road. Cornering is flat despite the lack of the hydraulic roll control system found in the European RS 5s, and the standard electric steering delivers a quick ratio and respectable feel, giving the RS 5 accessible capability even on narrow canyon roads. It feels wieldy and exploitable, while outright grip is eye-opening. On our skid pad the RS 5 orbited at 0.95g and threaded the slalom cones at 69.2 mph.

Braking from 60 mph takes an impressively short 105 feet and the firm pedal provides good modulation. The standard brakes are not cut out for full-bore track assaults, however, as two laps of Sonoma Raceway produced some fade while hard braking for Turn 7 at the end of the back straight had the nose hunting left to right.

Multiple Personalities
So the 2013 Audi RS 5 isn't a full-bore track car, rather it strikes a livable balance between speed and civility. The car's compulsory panoramic sunroof — there is, sadly, no sunroof-delete option — suggests that, indeed, the RS 5 is intentionally less focused than an M3.

Three discrete mappings that alter the throttle response, transmission, steering (all RS 5s have electric-assist power steering; our tester was not equipped with the optional variable ratio steering) and sport differential are selectable by the press of a button. A bit much? Perhaps.

The suspension setup uses conventional dampers and springs and thus has one mode only — firm. The ride is not GT-R brutal but definitely reminds you you're not piloting a plain Jane S5. Our test car's wide, short-sidewall 275/30 Pirelli P Zeros on optional 20-inch wheels lay down big footprints that can sometimes make the RS 5 fidgety on broken pavement.

Only for a Select Few
Pricing starts at a shade under $69 grand, which makes it pricier than either the M3 or the C63 AMG coupe before you start adding options. Our RS 5 tester totaled $77,320 with the addition of its fancy blue hue and three option packages.

A Google Earth-linked navigation system is part of a $3,550 package and provides brilliantly detailed images, though load times on startup can be very slow. Our tester was also equipped with the $2,500 Titanium package that consists of a few cosmetic changes and the 20-inch wheels and tires. Out of all the options, we liked the $1,000 sport exhaust system more than anything else. It's auditory candy.

Only 1,500 examples of the 2013 Audi RS 5 will find their way to U.S. shores over the remaining two years of the car's production run. Consider the RS 5 a path to exclusivity, as a successor is not guaranteed. Call it forbidden fruit, Round 2.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2013 Audi RS 5 Overview

The Used 2013 Audi RS 5 is offered in the following submodels: RS 5 Coupe, RS 5 Convertible. Available styles include quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM), and quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM).

