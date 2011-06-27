2022 Audi RS 5
MSRP range: $76,200
FAQ
Is the Audi RS 5 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 RS 5 both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the RS 5 has 21.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi RS 5. Learn more
Is the Audi RS 5 reliable?
To determine whether the Audi RS 5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the RS 5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the RS 5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Audi RS 5 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Audi RS 5 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 RS 5 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Audi RS 5?
The least-expensive 2022 Audi RS 5 is the 2022 Audi RS 5 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $76,200.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $76,200
What are the different models of Audi RS 5?
If you're interested in the Audi RS 5, the next question is, which RS 5 model is right for you? RS 5 variants include 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of RS 5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
