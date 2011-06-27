More about the 2022 Audi RS 5

2022 Audi RS 5 Overview

The 2022 Audi RS 5 is offered in the following submodels: RS 5 Hatchback, RS 5 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A). The 2022 Audi RS 5 comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Audi RS 5 comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Audi RS 5 ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Audi RS 5 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 RS 5.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Audi RS 5 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 RS 5 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Audi RS 5 ?

2022 Audi RS 5 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

The 2022 Audi RS 5 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $77,245 . The average price paid for a new 2022 Audi RS 5 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $249 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $249 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $76,996 .

The average savings for the 2022 Audi RS 5 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) is 0.3 % below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Audi RS 5S are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Audi RS 5 for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2022 RS 5S listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $94,310 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Audi RS 5.

Can't find a new 2022 Audi RS 5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Audi RS 5 ?

2022 Audi RS 5 2dr Coupe AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) , 8-speed shiftable automatic , premium unleaded (required)

21 mpg compined MPG,

18 city MPG/ 25 highway MPG

2022 Audi RS 5 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) , 8-speed shiftable automatic , premium unleaded (required)

21 mpg compined MPG,

18 city MPG/ 25 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG 21 mpg Transmission 8-speed shiftable automatic Drive Train all wheel drive Displacement 2.9 L Passenger Volume N/A Wheelbase 108.9 in. Length 185.9 in. Width N/A Height 54.0 in. Curb Weight 3990 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Audi RS 5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

