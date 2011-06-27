Vehicle overview

Style and performance don't come together much better in Audi's lineup than they do with the 2015 RS 5. Although it's based on the rather ordinary A5 and its S5 performance variant, the four-seat RS 5 swaps in a scintillating 450-horsepower V8, giving it a 117-horsepower boost over the S5 and more than double the A5's output. With the standard rear-biased all-wheel drive, the RS 5 is an enthralling car to drive, second only to the otherworldly R8 in Audi's current two-door hierarchy.

Other than a pretty firm ride quality, the four-seat RS 5 is pretty agreeable for everyday driving, too. With comfortable front seats and decent cargo capacity, the RS 5 makes for a satisfying long-distance tourer. And like every Audi, the RS 5 has an impeccably crafted and well-appointed cabin that can be further upgraded with several infotainment, comfort and appearance options.

Still, there are some pretty desirable rivals in this price range. The new 2015 BMW M4 lacks the RS 5's epic V8 soundtrack, but otherwise its acceleration and handling could end up leading the pack this year. The 2015 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG coupe still offers a beefy V8 for thousands less. If it's pure curb appeal you're after, look no further than the stunning two-seat 2015 Jaguar F-Type. And while we're on two-seaters, we'd be remiss not to mention the astoundingly capable 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

Any of these cars is likely to work out well for you, but with its tasty blend of luxury, style and high-revving V8 thrills, the 2015 Audi RS 5 will certainly be a tempting choice.