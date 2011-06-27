Estimated values
2013 Audi RS 5 quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,277
|$27,514
|$31,312
|Clean
|$22,169
|$26,222
|$29,760
|Average
|$19,953
|$23,640
|$26,657
|Rough
|$17,738
|$21,057
|$23,555
Estimated values
2013 Audi RS 5 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (4.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,494
|$27,771
|$31,604
|Clean
|$22,376
|$26,468
|$30,038
|Average
|$20,140
|$23,861
|$26,906
|Rough
|$17,903
|$21,254
|$23,775