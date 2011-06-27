Used 2013 Audi RS 5 Consumer Reviews
What's it like after 3 years of ownership
The other two reviews talk about new RS5's. If you're reading this now you are looking to buy a used one. So what is it like after 3 years and 35,000 miles? I still get compliments wherever I go. The car still feels special when I get in and drive it. The engine still amazes - remember this is based on an Italian design so there is not a lot of torque or power until the revs build..... From around 3700 to 8250 redline it is wonderful. The transmission is one of the better dual clutch automanuals. Quick shifts in manual and very smooth in automatic. Handling is good for a big heavy car. You don't toss it into corners like my Boxster but the grip is pretty amazing and the special differential that the RS5 has actually makes the car very neutral in cornering. The dynamic/sport mode and comfort mode make this into a very smooth quiet grand touring car or a car that you can have fun with when the road calls to you. The car has aged very well. The interior still looks brand new and everything works as it did on day one. I'm thinking that because of the depreciation of German high cost machinery this will be a good deal as a used car. But you need to find your own as mine isn't going anywhere.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun to drive, Aggressive looks, Great performance, Limited Production.
Fun to drive, yet with drive select, you can make it as aggressive a ride as you want. Custom your modes into 16 combinations DRL LEDs. Transmission = VERY smooth gear changing. Exhaust sound = loud downshifts, great sounding upshifts and acceleration sounds. Exterior design = subjective. To me, it was aggressive in a very good way. Uniqueness = only 1,500 to be sold and made for the North American market for 2013 and 2014 (check NA Audi President Scott Keogh's video interview). Performance = Based on caranddriver's lightning lap times, it beats the M3, M5, M6, and V8 R8 by a slim margin. Mileage = just enough efficiency to omit the Green tax.
Extraordinary
I replaced my 2010 S5 with a 2013 RS5 in December. The S5 was great; the RS5 is an order of magnitude beyond that. It handles beautifully (I never considered raving about steering but the way it steers had to be experienced to be believed: whoever thought turning a corner could be so much fun), the controls are well-placed and intuitive. The Google GPS is a treat. Let's face it, no one needs 450 horsepower, but my, my it sure is nice to have it. Do yourself a favor and spring for the sports exhaust, 'cause if you ever feel depressed all you have to do is sit in your driveway and rev the engine; why take a pill? If that doesn't work, just get it on the road and shift to sports mode.
Going on 30,000
For the money this is the most complete driver's car. I have owned it for nearly three years and it still is a blast to drive this on a challenging road. Also it is appreciated that in unpleasant driving circumstances like heavy traffic or driving in a monsterous rain storm the Audi is emminently manageable and exceedingly safe. There is more room on the accelerator then most would need under any condition. My car's engine exploded at 28,000 miles. A spring on the valve lifter shattered leaving smalll frgments of metal in my motor. This resulted in immediate shutdown of the motor and atow to the dealer. Thankfully the car was still under warranty. No acknowlegement by Audi of any defects. I was forced to trade the car in. Very Disappointing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The best everyday sports car ever made
I have owned 3 BMW's, an Audi S5, and a Shelby GT500. This is by far the best everyday sports car one could own. In traffic it behaves and allows one to go with the flow in peace and comfort. You forget it is a beast under the hood. The engine though can roar to life when desired, and the handling is awesome with any weather condition. I had taken my Shelby GT500 on road trips, and just felt beat up at the end of them. Not so in the Audi RS5. It is the perfect mix of power and refinement. I joke with people that if my Audi S5 and my Shelby had a baby it would be this car. I don't know what I will replace it with when the day comes. Production of this car should have continued. I certainly am not looking forward to having a V6 again with the future RS5. I may have to consider the RS7if they keep it a V8.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the RS 5
Related Used 2013 Audi RS 5 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4