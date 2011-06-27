Used 2014 Audi allroad Consumer Reviews

To begin with, I am a SUV refugee. I have lived in the Colorado mountains near Denver and got stuck driving SUV's to have snow clearance so that my vehicle wouldn't be turned into a snowplow at the wrong times. But I did need the space to haul road bicycles inside the vehicle in the summer during rainy weather along with baggage. Also needed power for climbing the mountains and good gas mileage for driving long distances without living in a gas station. This Allroad does it all with ease and style. This reminds me of my first Allroad of years past but this is truly a starship in comparison. Love this car and the handling is great compared to a SUV which is its true competition.

Ed P , 08/31/2017 Premium Plus quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I drove my smallroad from L.A. to Denver. I went from 117F in Death Valley to 37F on Vail Pass, all in the same day. The car had plenty of power cruising the straights of I-15. I calculated my MPG during the trip, and it came out to 29mpg (rated 27mpg highway). That's including climbing from sea level up to CO. I have the Sport Package with the Sport Seats, and they were very comfy for my 1000mile trip. There's all sorts of supports that you can change to make sure no single part of your body is aching from sitting in the same spot for too long. I planned to break the trip up into two days, but I just love driving this thing too much, so I soldiered on through the night. 12noon to 5am. Done and Done. My only beef would be that while the xenon headlights are plenty bright, they might be aimed a little too low for me. It was easy to overdrive them ;) ;) ;) There's plenty of brightness to project further ahead, but not sure if it would result in blinding oncoming traffic or not. The MMI with Sirius is a godsend on a roadtrip. If you are in the market for a smallroad, get the updated version where the controls are near the center armrest and not on the center dash near where the radio is. It's so much easier to use that way.