Estimated values
2007 Audi A3 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,687
|$4,094
|$4,884
|Clean
|$2,426
|$3,693
|$4,397
|Average
|$1,903
|$2,892
|$3,425
|Rough
|$1,380
|$2,091
|$2,452
Estimated values
2007 Audi A3 2.0T 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,833
|$4,639
|$5,651
|Clean
|$2,557
|$4,185
|$5,088
|Average
|$2,006
|$3,277
|$3,963
|Rough
|$1,455
|$2,369
|$2,837
Estimated values
2007 Audi A3 3.2 quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,687
|$5,625
|$6,715
|Clean
|$3,328
|$5,075
|$6,046
|Average
|$2,611
|$3,974
|$4,709
|Rough
|$1,893
|$2,873
|$3,372