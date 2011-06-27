Estimated values
2007 Acura RL 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,244
|$6,651
|$7,968
|Clean
|$3,825
|$5,999
|$7,183
|Average
|$2,987
|$4,694
|$5,614
|Rough
|$2,149
|$3,389
|$4,045
Estimated values
2007 Acura RL 4dr Sedan AWD - in HI (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,643
|$6,735
|$7,882
|Clean
|$4,184
|$6,074
|$7,106
|Average
|$3,268
|$4,753
|$5,554
|Rough
|$2,351
|$3,432
|$4,001
Estimated values
2007 Acura RL 4dr Sedan AWD w/CMBS, PAX Tires (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,972
|$7,190
|$8,407
|Clean
|$4,481
|$6,485
|$7,579
|Average
|$3,499
|$5,074
|$5,923
|Rough
|$2,518
|$3,664
|$4,268
Estimated values
2007 Acura RL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,304
|$6,071
|$7,041
|Clean
|$3,879
|$5,476
|$6,348
|Average
|$3,029
|$4,285
|$4,961
|Rough
|$2,179
|$3,094
|$3,575