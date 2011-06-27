  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura RDX
  4. Used 2016 Acura RDX
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Acura RDX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Acura RDX AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,336$19,481$21,680
Clean$16,828$18,902$21,012
Average$15,811$17,743$19,677
Rough$14,794$16,585$18,342
Sell my 2016 Acura RDX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RDX near you
Estimated values
2016 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,880$21,064$23,306
Clean$18,326$20,438$22,589
Average$17,218$19,185$21,153
Rough$16,111$17,933$19,718
Sell my 2016 Acura RDX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RDX near you
Estimated values
2016 Acura RDX AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,775$20,015$22,310
Clean$17,254$19,420$21,623
Average$16,211$18,230$20,249
Rough$15,168$17,040$18,875
Sell my 2016 Acura RDX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RDX near you
Estimated values
2016 Acura RDX Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,477$22,721$25,026
Clean$19,877$22,045$24,255
Average$18,675$20,694$22,714
Rough$17,474$19,343$21,172
Sell my 2016 Acura RDX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RDX near you
Estimated values
2016 Acura RDX 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,355$19,533$21,764
Clean$16,846$18,952$21,094
Average$15,828$17,791$19,754
Rough$14,810$16,629$18,413
Sell my 2016 Acura RDX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RDX near you
Estimated values
2016 Acura RDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,796$20,981$23,223
Clean$18,245$20,357$22,508
Average$17,142$19,110$21,078
Rough$16,039$17,862$19,647
Sell my 2016 Acura RDX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RDX near you
Estimated values
2016 Acura RDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,818$18,946$21,128
Clean$16,325$18,383$20,478
Average$15,338$17,257$19,176
Rough$14,351$16,130$17,875
Sell my 2016 Acura RDX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RDX near you
Estimated values
2016 Acura RDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,286$20,458$22,686
Clean$17,749$19,850$21,987
Average$16,676$18,633$20,590
Rough$15,604$17,417$19,193
Sell my 2016 Acura RDX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RDX near you
Estimated values
2016 Acura RDX Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,336$21,558$23,839
Clean$18,769$20,917$23,105
Average$17,635$19,636$21,637
Rough$16,500$18,354$20,168
Sell my 2016 Acura RDX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RDX near you
Estimated values
2016 Acura RDX Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,473$21,657$23,900
Clean$18,902$21,013$23,164
Average$17,759$19,725$21,692
Rough$16,617$18,438$20,220
Sell my 2016 Acura RDX with EdmundsShop for a used Acura RDX near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Acura RDX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Acura RDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,383 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura RDX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Acura RDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,383 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Acura RDX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Acura RDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,383 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Acura RDX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Acura RDX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Acura RDX ranges from $14,351 to $21,128, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Acura RDX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.