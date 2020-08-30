Ford Wagons for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Ford C-Max Energi SEL in Black
    used

    2016 Ford C-Max Energi SEL

    33,564 miles
    3 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,993

    $3,795 Below Market
  • 2009 Ford Flex SE in White
    used

    2009 Ford Flex SE

    170,965 miles
    18 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $1,110 Below Market
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    46,283 miles
    15 mi away

    $11,999

    $1,841 Below Market
  • 2009 Ford Flex SE in Black
    used

    2009 Ford Flex SE

    145,780 miles
    20 mi away
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,999

    $1,770 Below Market
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    30,172 miles
    21 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,000

    $1,419 Below Market
  • 2011 Ford Flex Limited in Silver
    used

    2011 Ford Flex Limited

    94,252 miles
    8 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,884

    $1,696 Below Market
  • 2019 Ford Flex SEL in Black
    used

    2019 Ford Flex SEL

    18,620 miles
    3 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $24,998

    $1,682 Below Market
  • 2013 Ford Flex Limited in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Ford Flex Limited

    131,629 miles
    8 mi away

    $11,999

    $1,695 Below Market
  • 2019 Ford Flex SEL in White
    used

    2019 Ford Flex SEL

    27,394 miles
    3 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $24,998

    $279 Below Market
  • 2019 Ford Flex SEL in Black
    used

    2019 Ford Flex SEL

    27,161 miles
    25 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $23,998

    $1,311 Below Market
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    32,701 miles
    9 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,295

    $892 Below Market
  • 2019 Ford Flex Limited in Silver
    used

    2019 Ford Flex Limited

    27,326 miles
    21 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $25,500

    $1,791 Below Market
  • 2017 Ford Flex Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Ford Flex Limited

    56,507 miles
    17 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,995

    $1,280 Below Market
  • 2015 Ford Flex SEL in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Flex SEL

    13,959 miles
    9 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,910

    $929 Below Market
  • 2019 Ford Flex Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Ford Flex Limited

    33,799 miles
    21 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $23,000

    $1,525 Below Market
  • 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE

    35,606 miles
    6 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,500

  • 2018 Ford Flex SEL in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Ford Flex SEL

    18,842 miles
    19 mi away
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Home delivery available*

    $23,899

  • 2013 Ford Flex SEL in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Ford Flex SEL

    104,831 miles
    6 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,671

    $349 Below Market
