Loudoun Motorcars - Chantilly / Virginia

Located 8 miles away from Ashburn , VA

STOCK#LMC855 A ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT TOP OF THE LINE, CLEAN AND NICE FORD FLEX LIMITED AWD CROSSOVER SUV IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE, BEAUTIFUL BLUE EXTERIOR, CLEAN LATHER INTERIOR, LIMITED ADDITION VERY SMOOTH TWIN TURBO ECO BOOST ENGINE, 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA WITH ACTIVE PARKING AID, NAVIGATION, INDIVIDUAL SUNROOF , 3rd ROW SEATING CAPACITY, FRONT HEATED AND COLD SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, REAR SEATS CLIMATE CONTROL, INDIVIDUAL MULTI MEDIA DVD PLAYER FRO REAR SEATS, COOL BOX, FRESH VA STATE INSPECTION & EMISSION, POWER TALE GATE, POWER 3rd ROW SEATS, TWO SET OF KEYS, GOOD TIRES ALLOY WHEELS, ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, READY TO GO SUV WITH FULL OPTIONS.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FMHK6DT0DBD05423

Stock: LMC855

Certified Pre-Owned: No

