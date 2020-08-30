Ford Wagons for Sale Near Me
- 33,564 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,993$3,795 Below Market
Brown's Dulles Nissan - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford C-Max Energi SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
38 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5CU0GL103300
Stock: L0032B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-17-2020
- 170,965 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$1,110 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***7 PASSENGER, AFFORDABLE FAMILY TRANSPORTATION...............................2009 FORD FLEX, WHITE SUEDE WITH A TWO TONE INTERIOR, DRIVERS POWER SEAT, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, AM/FM CD PLAYER, ALL POWER, 3RD ROW SEATING, TINTED GLASS, PARKTRONIC, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK51C59BA08071
Stock: MAX18720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 46,283 miles15 mi away
$11,999$1,841 Below Market
Ted Britt Ford Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5EU6HL111223
Stock: P21482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 145,780 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999$1,770 Below Market
Auto Wholesalers of Rockville, Inc. MVA Office - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford Flex SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMDK51C59BA09897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,172 miles21 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,000$1,419 Below Market
Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 21 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat ** Bluetooth **, ** Rear View Camera **, ** SYNC 3 **, ** 1 Owner Carfax **, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, I4 Hybrid, Equipment Group 402A, Heated Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats, Heated Sideview Mirrors w/Security Approach Lamps, SE Comfort Package. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5EU8HL102099
Stock: 0PH24306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 94,252 miles8 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,884$1,696 Below Market
Nine Stars Auto Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DC0BBD22266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,620 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,998$1,682 Below Market
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C87KBA23113
Stock: 19202851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,629 miles8 mi away
$11,999$1,695 Below Market
Loudoun Motorcars - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
STOCK#LMC855 A ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT TOP OF THE LINE, CLEAN AND NICE FORD FLEX LIMITED AWD CROSSOVER SUV IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE, BEAUTIFUL BLUE EXTERIOR, CLEAN LATHER INTERIOR, LIMITED ADDITION VERY SMOOTH TWIN TURBO ECO BOOST ENGINE, 6 SPEED TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA WITH ACTIVE PARKING AID, NAVIGATION, INDIVIDUAL SUNROOF , 3rd ROW SEATING CAPACITY, FRONT HEATED AND COLD SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, REAR SEATS CLIMATE CONTROL, INDIVIDUAL MULTI MEDIA DVD PLAYER FRO REAR SEATS, COOL BOX, FRESH VA STATE INSPECTION & EMISSION, POWER TALE GATE, POWER 3rd ROW SEATS, TWO SET OF KEYS, GOOD TIRES ALLOY WHEELS, ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, READY TO GO SUV WITH FULL OPTIONS. DO NOT MISS THIS CHANCE SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT AND MAKE IT YOUR BEFORE IT GONE.. LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS located in Chantilly VA is the sister concern company of LOUDOUN used cars located in Leesburg VA.We are one of the renowned pre-owned used cars business, operating both in Chantilly VA and Leesburg VA serving nationwide especially the adjacent areas of tri states (DC/MD/VA) and WV with the quite satisfaction of hundreds of customers. With the each passing day we rapidly adding countless happy customers to our business circle having rating close to 5 (FIVE) stars. Prior to offer for sale, our vehicles are thoroughly inspected by the competent experts and if needed brought into compliance as well. Our prime focus in this essential area of life is to facilitate the customers with quality vehicles within competitive prices. We are continuously striving to provide full technical support to customers as per their requirement, help them to choose the appropriate vehicle which is best fit in their budget. We are committed to provide our customers pressure free environment with honest opinion. Third party Warranties are also offered if required by customers. We are glad to serve you anytime 11.00 A.M to 6.00 P.M Mon. To Fri. Sunday 12 PM To 05 PM LISTED PRICE FOR VEHICLE DOESN'T INCLUDE TITLE/TAX/REGISTRATION/LICENSE, $399 PROCESSING FEE & FINANCE CHARGES. FINANCING AVAILABLE, TERMS AND CONDITIONS APPLY. TRADE-INS WELCOME, ALWAYS OFFER FAIR BOOK VALUE DISCLAIMER: Any warranty that is provided by a third party is provided solely by such third party, and not by us or any other of our affiliates. LOCATION:- This vehicle is available at 25280 PLEASANT VALLEY RD.UNIT 174 CHANTILLY, VA 20152 For Quick info pl call 571-349-3100 For Text messages 571-276-0137 APPLY FOR AN AUTO LOAN DEALER INFO LOUDOUN MOTOR CARS 25280 Pleasant Valley Rd. Unit 174 Chantilly, VA 20152 (571) 349-3100
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6DT0DBD05423
Stock: LMC855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,394 miles3 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$24,998$279 Below Market
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C87KBA24424
Stock: 19187707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,161 miles25 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,998$1,311 Below Market
CarMax Gaithersburg - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Frederick / Maryland
Located 25 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: SHORT TERM RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C88KBA22780
Stock: 19094881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,701 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,295$892 Below Market
Ted Britt Ford Lincoln Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE in Ingot Silver Metallic with Charcoal Interior with only 32k miles. Well equipped with **COLD WEATHER PACKAGE**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **SYNC 3**, **CARFAX 1-OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY**, **REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY**, **POWER LIFTGATE**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, I4 Hybrid, 17 Bright Silver Finish Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio, Automatic temperature control, CD player, Cloth Front Bucket Seats, Cold Weather Package, Cruise Control / Speed control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Equipment Group 401A, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Driver & Passenger Seats, Heated Sideview Mirrors w/Security Approach Lamps, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Sensing System, SE Driver Assist Package, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System. This vehicle is at the Chantilly location. All prices exclude tax, tags, and Dealer Processing Fee.TED BRITT 4 LIFE COVERAGE: *Powertrain Coverage *Battery Replacement *Windshield Replacement *Virginia State Inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5EU4HL108742
Stock: P44198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 27,326 miles21 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$25,500$1,791 Below Market
Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 21 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Ford Flex Limited Ingot Silver Metallic ** Bluetooth **, ** BLIS / Blind Spot Monitoring **, ** Rear View Camera **, ** SYNC 3 **, ** Navigation / NAV / GPS **, ** All Wheel Drive **, ** 1 Owner Carfax **, 3rd Row Seating, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, AWD, Equipment Group 300A. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 832 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6D80KBA15661
Stock: 0PH24638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 56,507 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,995$1,280 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Ford Flex Limited 4D Sport Utility Clean Carfax, Factory Drive/Train Warranty ( Verify w Manufacturer ) Limited w 3rd Row Seat, Blind Spot Monitor, Navigation System, 3rd Rear Seat, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Apple CarPlay, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Fold-Away Third Row, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate/DeckLid, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Sony Sound System, Sync System, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford Flex Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5D82HBA01212
Stock: AT12824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 13,959 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,910$929 Below Market
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C86FBA22627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,799 miles21 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$23,000$1,525 Below Market
Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 21 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Ford Flex Limited Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat ** Bluetooth **, ** BLIS / Blind Spot Monitoring **, ** Rear View Camera **, ** SYNC 3 **, ** Navigation / NAV / GPS **, ** 1 Owner Carfax **, 3rd Row Seating, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Equipment Group 300A. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 699 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford Flex Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5D81KBA08286
Stock: 0PH24637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 35,606 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,500
Koons Sterling Ford - Sterling / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**BACK CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, KEYLESS ENTRY** 2017 C-Max Energi SE...One Owner...Rearview Camera...Remote Keyless Entry...Power Side Mirrors w/Integrated Spotter Mirrors...Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel...Power Windows and Locks...SYNC Bluetooth...Sirius XM Radio Capable...Side Airbags BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FADP5EU7HL108668
Stock: 000P7993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 18,842 miles19 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$23,899
Brown's Manassas Hyundai - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
One Owner!! Loaded Flex SEL with Leather, Heated Seats, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, and seating for the entire family!! Stop in today before this Flex is gone!! We deliver!! Browse our website at www.manassashyundai.com, select your new or pre-owned vehicle and contact us virtually via FaceTime, Skype, screen share, telephone, or text. We'll bring the test drive to you and completely sanitize the vehicle. If you have a trade, we also conduct accurate remote valuation. When you're satisfied with your selection, complete our online finance application and a member of our team will contact you to schedule delivery of your new vehicle on a day and time that's most convenient for you. Finally, we will deliver your new vehicle and any remaining paperwork directly to your home so that you won't have to set foot into the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C81JBA04478
Stock: I4262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 104,831 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,671$349 Below Market
Dulles Kia - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford Flex SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMGK5C84DBD38038
Stock: 10921A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.