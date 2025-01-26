Late to the party

You might notice that this is a review for a 2024 Jeep coming out in 2025. That's not because I missed my deadline. When the Wagoneer S debuted, Jeep said sales would start in 2024. That got pushed back a bit, but the Wagoneer S is on sale now. Jeep says there are a few thousand Launch Editions that were produced for the 2024 model year. When the 2025 model soon becomes available, Jeep will offer it in more than just a single trim.

Despite the name, this isn't an all-electric version of the Jeep Wagoneer. It's smaller and rides on an all-new platform that will also underpin the upcoming Wrangler-esque EV, the Jeep Recon. It's also related to the platform that underpins the new Dodge Charger. Jeep says that the platform is flexible when it comes to powertrain, which really means that some sort of gas engine will likely make its way into the Wagoneer S, though Jeep wouldn't elaborate further.