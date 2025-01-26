- The Wagoneer S Launch Edition starts at $71,995.
- It's built on the same platform as the new electric Dodge Charger.
- Jeep promises more than 300 miles of range and a 0-60 mph time of 3.4 seconds.
- A stiff ride and uneven brakes make the Wagoneer S feel like a middling first attempt.
2024 Jeep Wagoneer S First Drive: Jeep's First EV Is Rough Around the Edges
We were hoping for more from Jeep's new all-electric SUV
Given the proliferation of all-electric vehicles in the market, it's a bit shocking that it's taken until 2025 for Jeep to launch an EV in America. EV sales are still a relatively small part of the overall car market, but almost all of Jeep's rivals offer at least one electric model in their lineup. The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S is here, and I spent a day in sunny San Diego behind the wheel of this new two-row SUV. Given how long it's been cooking, I'm disappointed to say that the Wagoneer S feels a bit underbaked.
Late to the party
You might notice that this is a review for a 2024 Jeep coming out in 2025. That's not because I missed my deadline. When the Wagoneer S debuted, Jeep said sales would start in 2024. That got pushed back a bit, but the Wagoneer S is on sale now. Jeep says there are a few thousand Launch Editions that were produced for the 2024 model year. When the 2025 model soon becomes available, Jeep will offer it in more than just a single trim.
Despite the name, this isn't an all-electric version of the Jeep Wagoneer. It's smaller and rides on an all-new platform that will also underpin the upcoming Wrangler-esque EV, the Jeep Recon. It's also related to the platform that underpins the new Dodge Charger. Jeep says that the platform is flexible when it comes to powertrain, which really means that some sort of gas engine will likely make its way into the Wagoneer S, though Jeep wouldn't elaborate further.
Loaded at launch
The $71,995 Wagoneer S Launch Edition comes with all the bells and whistles. Outside of paint and interior colors, the only option is the $995 towing package. The Wagoneer S is rated for 3,400 pounds. Standard equipment includes synthetic leather upholstery, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a McIntosh audio system and adaptive cruise control, though there are no hands-free settings.
The interior itself is handsome and premium. I wouldn't call it a luxury EV, but the design and feel are better than anything else Jeep makes. I personally appreciate the lack of chrome trim, though there's still plenty of fingerprint-attracting piano black.
There's a 250-kW electric motor at each axle, giving the Wagoneer S standard all-wheel drive. Output is 600 horsepower and 617 lb-ft of torque. Jeep says the Wagoneer S can hit 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, just a tenth slower than the estimated time for the Dodge Charger Scat Pack and quicker than the Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
The 100-kWh battery pack helps the Wagoneer S achieve an EPA-estimated 303 miles of electric range. That big battery makes the Wagoneer S heavy, with a listed curb weight of 5,667 pounds. That's about as heavy as a BMW iX or Ford F-150.
Teething issues
On the street, the Wagoneer S feels stiff and heavy. You feel bumps both big and small, though it's really the smaller bumps that are the issue more than the larger ones. The ride is rarely harsh, but imperfections of all sizes make their way through to your buns and back.
The brakes feel uneven and underwhelming. You feel the mass of the car whenever you speed up or slow down. The Wagoneer S offers full one-pedal driving — my preferred way to drive an EV — but the regenerative braking system refuses to bring the Jeep to a smooth stop. Frankly, it's one of the least refined regen braking systems I've used.
Those are the Jeep's two largest issues, but the whole driving experience was fairly underwhelming. It's quick, sure, but only by Jeep standards. Edmunds has tested plenty of EVs with 0-60 mph times on par with that of the Wagoneer S. Electric motors have made acceleration cheap and easy. That's not enough to stand out anymore.
Somewhat disappointingly, the Wagoneer S doesn't do Jeep things all that well either. It's an SUV, but there's only 6.4 inches of ground clearance. Beware of parking curbs. Jeep hinted at a possible Trailhawk model with more off-road capability, but don't expect the Jeep version of a Rivian R1S.
More coming soon
The Wagoneer S feels very much like a first EV. There's a lack of refinement, and the Launch Edition's price makes it hard to recommend over EVs like the Kia EV9, Volkswagen ID Buzz or Genesis Electrified GV70. Jeep would only hint at changes for 2025, but expect more affordable Wagoneer S variants will be available. Until more affordable or gas-powered models become available, the Wagoneer S is an electric SUV for Jeep diehards and few others.