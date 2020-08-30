Volvo Wagons for Sale Near Me
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 Volvo V60 T5
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102EK0L2398579
Stock: 142871
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- ExteriorInterior15 mi away
$51,900Est. Loan: $847/mo
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 V60 T5 INSCRIPTION FWD *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *LINEAR LIME DECO INLAY* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS* *PARK ASSIST PILOT* *19" 5-DOUBLE SPOKE BLACK ALLOY WHEELS* *PROTECTION PACKAGE PREMIER* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Inscription with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102EL3L2357551
Stock: 142598
Listed since: 10-04-2019
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 V60 T5 MOMENTUM FWD *PREMIUM PACKAGE* *MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE* *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *LINEAR LIME DECO INLAY* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS* *19" 5-V SPOKE TINTED SILVER WHEELS* *PROTECTION PACKAGE PREMIER* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102EK2L2360996
Stock: 142619
Listed since: 11-01-2019
$51,600Est. Loan: $850/mo
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 V60 T5 MOMENTUM AWD *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS* *PARK ASSIST PILOT* *19" ALLOY WHEELS* *LEATHER DRESSED KEY* *PROTECTION PACKAGE PREMIER* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102WK4L1034124
Stock: 142555
Listed since: 09-21-2019
- ExteriorInterior15 mi away
$51,490Est. Loan: $842/mo
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 V60 T5 R-DESIGN FWD *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *SPORT CHASSIS* *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *PARK ASSIST PILOT* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS* *19" 5-TRIPLE SPOKE BLACK ALLOY WHEELS* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102EM3L2369708
Stock: 142690
Listed since: 12-27-2019
$51,600Est. Loan: $851/mo
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 V60 CROSS COUNTRY T5 MOMENTUM AWD *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS* *PARK ASSIST PILOT* *LEATHER DRESSED KEY* *PROTECTION PACKAGE PREMIER* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102WK5L1035704
Stock: 142577
Listed since: 10-12-2019
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 V60 CROSS COUNTRY T5 MOMENTUM AWD *CROSS COUNTRY PRO PACKAGE* *600W HARMAN KARDON AUDIO* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS* *PARK ASSIST PILOT* *LEATHER DRESSED KEY* *PROTECTION PACKAGE PREMIER* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102WK0L1036226
Stock: 142594
Listed since: 11-01-2019
View OffersAdNEW2020 Volvo V60Special offers availableView OffersVisit VolvoCars.us for detailsVolvoCars.usDisclaimer*
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 V60 T5 MOMENTUM FWD *PREMIUM PACKAGE* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS* *19" 5-V SPOKE TINTED SILVER WHEELS* *PROTECTION PACKAGE PREMIER* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102EK3L2382456
Stock: 142792
Listed since: 03-04-2020
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 V60 CROSS COUNTRY T5 MOMENTUM AWD *CROSS COUNTRY PRO PACKAGE* *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS* *PARK ASSIST PILOT* *LEATHER DRESSED KEY* *PROTECTION PACKAGE* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102WK7L1038118
Stock: 142643
Listed since: 11-23-2019
- ExteriorInterior15 mi away
$60,750Est. Loan: $1,044/mo
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 V90 T6 AWD *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *CHILDSEAT OUTER* *PARK ASSIST PILOT* *PROTECTION PACKAGE PREMIER* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4A22NL9L1102020
Stock: 142552
Listed since: 09-05-2019
Fairfax Volvo Cars - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 V60 T5 MOMENTUM FWD *PREMIUM PACKAGE* *MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE* *ADVANCED PACKAGE* *LINEAR LIME DECO INLAY* *HEATED STEERING WHEEL/SEATS* *19" 5-V SPOKE TINTED SILVER WHEELS* *PROTECTION PACKAGE PREMIER* AND MORE. SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102EK9L2357531
Stock: 142569
Listed since: 10-04-2019
$50,040Est. Loan: $806/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It delivers plenty of power and excellent gas mileage! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Volvo infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a blind spot monitoring system, power moon roof, and leather upholstery. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102EK7L2347712
Stock: 026300
Listed since: 07-31-2019
$44,090Est. Loan: $712/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
How about this great vehicle! Representing the optimal blend of tarmac tearing performance and silky smooth highway refinement. The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. Volvo infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: variably intermittent wipers, automatic temperature control, and leather upholstery. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102EK7L2357804
Stock: 026313
Listed since: 10-01-2019
- ExteriorInterior18 mi away
$49,990Est. Loan: $825/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Breathtaking performance, sumptuous accommodations and jaw dropping good looks! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Volvo prioritized comfort and style by including: power front seats, heated front and rear seats, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive maintains traction at all four corners. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102WK5L1039235
Stock: 026325
Listed since: 12-26-2019
- ExteriorInterior18 mi away
$50,645Est. Loan: $827/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Looking for a new car at an affordable price? This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Sharply rendered both inside and out, this vehicle distinguishes itself among contenders! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Volvo prioritized handling and performance with features such as: leather upholstery, turn signal indicator mirrors, and a blind spot monitoring system. Performance and efficiency are both prioritized thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. You will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, and never high pressured. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Inscription with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102EL8L2356816
Stock: 026311
Listed since: 09-20-2019
- ExteriorInterior18 mi away
$47,925Est. Loan: $783/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
What are you waiting for? Check out this 2020! Rendered with stunning clarity and bold sophistication! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. It includes leather upholstery, power moon roof, rain sensing wipers, and power front seats. The aerodynamic exterior design both looks good and enhances fuel economy, providing a smooth and predictable driving experience. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Inscription with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102EL5L2351945
Stock: 026307
Listed since: 08-07-2019
$46,700Est. Loan: $753/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2020! It delivers plenty of power and excellent gas mileage! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. It includes power seats, 1-touch window functionality, front bucket seats, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2 liter 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 T5 Momentum with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102EK3L2361753
Stock: 026316
Listed since: 11-01-2019
- ExteriorInterior18 mi away
$50,600Est. Loan: $835/mo
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! It delivers plenty of power and excellent gas mileage! Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. Volvo prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: leather upholstery, power moon roof, and power front seats. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive keeps this model firmly attached to the road surface. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102WKXL1040106
Stock: 026324
Listed since: 12-23-2019