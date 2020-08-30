DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland

With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept BMW 3 Series. For those who are ready to drive something more than just a car, this BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive will appeal to their idea of luxury and refinement. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2014 BMW 3 Series. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Jet Black AWD BMW enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW 3 Series has very low mileage making it a rare find. Looking for a BMW 3 Series that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive. Thank you for visiting another one of DARCARS Volvo Cars of Rockville's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with 66,434mi. This BMW includes: JET BLACK BLACK, SENSATEC LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* More information about the 2014 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. 2014 BMW 3-Series Sedans and Sports Wagon models are built on a new-generation platform that made its debut with the 2012-model sedan--and is slightly longer, lower, and wider. Across its entire lineup, the 3-Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive--as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated, isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Interesting features of this model are high-tech options, compact size and maneuverability, fuel efficiency, practicality and comfort, A wide variety of options, athletic driving feel, and long list of appearance packages and trims Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Vehicle History * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * 170+ Point Volvo Inspection

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 33 Highway)

