BMW Wagons for Sale Near Me
- 33,821 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,748$8,507 Below Market
Dulles Kia - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
328d xDrive, 4D Wagon, AWD. 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged AWD Glacier Silver Metallic Dulles Motor Cars offers a 3 Month/ 3,000 mile Limited Powertrain Warranty from date of purchase. Dulles Motorcars maintains a comprehensive inventory of quality used cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. All of our used vehicles go through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot, we strive to ensure that you buy a car which will be on the road for years to come.. Stop by our used car dealership at 107 Catoctin Cir SE and take a test drive today! Be sure to ask about our 100% satisfaction guarantee, no questions asked 3 day exchange policy !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C57JA379505
Stock: 20030A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 42,098 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$21,899$3,039 Below Market
Hyundai of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8G5C51GK443174
Stock: PR0754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 33,671 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$32,994$2,379 Below Market
Fairfax Motors - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**ALL WHEEL DRIVE SPORT WAGON with than 34,000 MILES**$10,000 in OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT**TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE $2750**PREMIUM PACKAGE ($1700)**DAKOTA LEATHER INTERIOR($1450)**DRIVING ASSISTANCE ($950)**NAVIGATION**MOONROOF**LUXURY PACKAGE**DEADS UP DISPLAY**BACKUP CAMERA**LIGHTING PACKAGE ($800)**COLD WEATHER ($800) includes HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL**HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND ($875)**ORIGINAL MSRP was $55,470**FACTORY WARRANTY till MAY 2021**OFF LEASE from BMW**1 OWNER**CLEAN CARFAX with BUYBACK GUARANTEE**FRONT & REAR BRAKES and ROTORS JUST REPLACED** Why pay higher prices when you can buy directly from us with our no HASSLE and HAGGLE free pricing?? Our prices are competitive in the market and compete or beat other dealerships. The buying experience with Fairfax Motors is the best! Fairfax Motors is family owned and operated in Fairfax, Virginia offering cars for sale and buying services to the DMV area for 27 years. Our owner has built successful and long term relationships with our customers with them returning to purchase cars from us time and time again. Our entire staff offers transparency with each customer from our knowledgeable sales staff to our dynamic managers. We offer Finance and Extended Warranty options, plus detailing services to keep your car looking beautiful. We need your cars to fill out inventory, so we take all trades and buy cars too! Stop dreading the car buying process and start having fun! Still aren't sure? Our customers love to show us love and share their buying experience with the world. Come see us at Fairfax Motors for your next vehicle purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C33HA018605
Stock: 10947
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-20-2020
- 66,434 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,495$685 Below Market
DARCARS Volvo Cars - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept BMW 3 Series. For those who are ready to drive something more than just a car, this BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive will appeal to their idea of luxury and refinement. You could spend more on fuel each month than on your vehicle payments, so why not consider one with exceptional fuel economy like this 2014 BMW 3 Series. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Jet Black AWD BMW enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW 3 Series has very low mileage making it a rare find. Looking for a BMW 3 Series that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive. Thank you for visiting another one of DARCARS Volvo Cars of Rockville's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with 66,434mi. This BMW includes: JET BLACK BLACK, SENSATEC LEATHERETTE UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* More information about the 2014 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3-Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. 2014 BMW 3-Series Sedans and Sports Wagon models are built on a new-generation platform that made its debut with the 2012-model sedan--and is slightly longer, lower, and wider. Across its entire lineup, the 3-Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive--as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated, isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Interesting features of this model are high-tech options, compact size and maneuverability, fuel efficiency, practicality and comfort, A wide variety of options, athletic driving feel, and long list of appearance packages and trims Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Vehicle History * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * 170+ Point Volvo Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3G7C50EKN36500
Stock: P11119A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 36,659 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$26,995
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Our 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Sports Wagon is stunning in Alpine White! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter TwinPower 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while paired with an innovative 8 Speed Sport Automatic gearbox and packs a punch to send you to 60mph in just over 5 seconds. This All Wheel Drive Wagon scores near 35mpg on the open road along with responsive handling, agility, and stability lets you tailor your drive to your mood with our Driving Dynamics Control. Our 328i xDrive Sports Wagon is graceful and elegant with a confident stance that is perfectly enhanced by high gloss black roof rails, unique alloy wheels and LED fog lights. Spacious and posh, the 3 Series cabin greets you with a wealth of amenities including a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, driver memory functions, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Settle into the supportive heated front seats on Dakota leather and check out the cutting edge technology such as our iDrive interface with a prominent display, full-color navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and superb HiFi sound system that puts all of your favorite music right at your fingertips. Drive with confidence knowing this highly desirable sports BMW Wagon has been masterfully engineered with a backup camera, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, advanced airbags, and emergency telematics. Reward yourself with the driving pleasure and comfort that can only come from the BMW 3 Series! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 4 NEW TIRES DETAILED INSPECTED EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT PERFECT SERVICE HISTORY
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8G5C57GK752910
Stock: 15812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- certified
2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive40,689 miles34 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$26,495$3,194 Below Market
Passport BMW - Suitland / Maryland
Located 34 miles away from Ashburn, VA
BMW Certified, ONLY 40,689 Miles! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Nav System, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Turbo Charged Engine, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE , NAVIGATION SYSTEM , WHEELS: 18 X 8.0 DOUBLE-SPOKE (STYLE. PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS TIBBFX.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroofOPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online & BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Information, Side & Top View Cameras, Active Driving Assistant, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, pedestrian warning and city collision mitigation, PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless EntrySHOP WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planMORE ABOUT USPassport BMW is your full service dealer for new BMW and pre-owned sales, service and parts, and serves Washington DC, Suitland, Waldorf, and all of the VA and MD Washington DC Metro Area. All pricing is inclusive of rebates and incentives and is plus tax, tags, government fees, freight (new cars) and a dealer service fee of $500 (not required by law). See center for details. Experience "The Ultimate Driving Machine" today! Full Or Scheduled Maintenance MAY Be Available. Check With Center For Details .Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Using CARFAX vehicle history reports every used vehicle's title can be researched against an extensive database. CARFAX Vehicle History Reports include title information (including salvaged or junked titles) flood damage history total loss accident history odometer readings lemon history number of owners accident indicators (such as airbag deployments) state emissions inspection results service records and vehicle use (taxi rental lease etc.). This high level of consumer protection allows you to choose and purchase any of our quality vehicles with the confidence you deserve. Note CARFAX records may be incomplete and there may also be delays in reporting information. Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open manufacturer recalls for a vehicle from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall website https//vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C54GK458777
Stock: B63425
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 19,329 miles322 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$31,998$1,833 Below Market
CarMax Independence Boulevard - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Charlotte / North Carolina
Located 322 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C56HK678741
Stock: 19266111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,794 miles2,270 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$30,998
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
Located 2,270 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C59GK458371
Stock: 19355233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,100 miles46 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFree home delivery available*Fair Deal
$28,990
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
Located 46 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C54HK678852
Stock: 2000592384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 31,980 miles2,231 mi awayShips to 20147*
$17,998
CarMax Escondido - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Escondido / California
Located 2,231 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUT9C56BA191857
Stock: 19277355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,392 miles106 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseShips free to 20147*
$19,998
CarMax Midlothian - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Midlothian / Virginia
Located 106 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3G7C55EKN37660
Stock: 19264362
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,114 miles383 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$15,998
CarMax Lexington - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lexington / Kentucky
Located 383 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KY, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUU3C53CA543238
Stock: 18386787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,335 miles144 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFree home delivery available*
$32,990
Carvana - Philadelphia - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
Located 144 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C57HK678750
Stock: 2000650671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.