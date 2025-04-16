- Jeep adds an Overland Special Edition trim level to the Wagoneer for 2025.
- It stands out with a black roof and blacked-out exterior trim.
- It's available to order now with an asking price of $74,835.
Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition Brings a Bit of Moab to New York
It's limited to 2,000 units for 2025 in the United States
Jeep simultaneously debuted the Wagoneer Overland Special Edition at its annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, and at the 2025 New York Auto Show. The dueling reveals are appropriate; while Jeep equips the new Overland Special Edition with all the hardware needed for real off-road capability, it will also look quite at home patrolling city streets as it envelopes its passengers in Nappa leather.
Like other Wagoneer models, the Overland Special Edition comes with Jeep’s Hurricane twin-turbo inline-six engine that sends 420 horsepower and 469 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. So equipped, the Wagoneer can tow as much as 10,000 pounds. The Overland Special Edition stands out with a black-painted roof and black exterior highlights that include the lower fascia, wheel flares, headlights and grille.
Based on the Wagoneer Series II trim, Jeep equips the Overland Special Edition with its highly capable Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system that features an electronic limited-slip differential and a two-speed transfer case. Depending on conditions, the system can send as much as 100% of engine power to either axle. The Wagoneer’s two-speed transfer case has a low crawling gear of 48:1, and the Selec-Terrain traction management system boasts Rock, Snow, Sand/Mud and Sport settings in addition to an Auto mode.
Jeep’s Quadra-Lift air suspension offers semi-active damping and can lift the vehicle high enough to provide up to 10 inches of ground clearance. If that’s not enough to clear whatever lies in its path, three steel skid plates are fitted to the chassis to protect the front axle, transfer case and fuel tank. Jeep’s Selec-Speed Control regulates the Wagoneer’s speed automatically when climbing up or down a slope.
In addition to the aforementioned Nappa leather, Wagoneer Overland Special Edition occupants benefit from a tri-pane panoramic sunroof to let the outdoor light shine into the cabin. Seven-passenger seating across three rows is standard, but buyers can choose to replace the middle chairs with a bench to allow up to eight passengers to fit inside. The rearmost row is split 60/40 and can be reclined or folded with power functionality.
Jeep’s Uconnect 5 10.1-inch touchscreen display comes standard in the Wagoneer Overland Special Edition. For 2025, all four-wheel-drive Wagoneer models get Off-Road Pages, a built-in app that allows owners to access more than 200 trail guides complete with difficulty ratings so owners without much off-road experience don’t get in over their heads. Maps are downloadable to ensure access even with limited connectivity. The infotainment system also has access to Jeep’s AppMarket to download applications that include adventure programs and games.
Jeep plans to build 2,000 Wagoneer Overland Special Edition models in 2025. Its asking price of $74,835 (including destination) represents a $5,795 charge over the standard Wagoneer Series II. It’s available to order at Jeep dealerships right now.