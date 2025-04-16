Jeep Wagoneer Overland Special Edition Brings a Bit of Moab to New York

Based on the Wagoneer Series II trim, Jeep equips the Overland Special Edition with its highly capable Quadra-Drive II 4x4 system that features an electronic limited-slip differential and a two-speed transfer case. Depending on conditions, the system can send as much as 100% of engine power to either axle. The Wagoneer’s two-speed transfer case has a low crawling gear of 48:1, and the Selec-Terrain traction management system boasts Rock, Snow, Sand/Mud and Sport settings in addition to an Auto mode.

Jeep’s Quadra-Lift air suspension offers semi-active damping and can lift the vehicle high enough to provide up to 10 inches of ground clearance. If that’s not enough to clear whatever lies in its path, three steel skid plates are fitted to the chassis to protect the front axle, transfer case and fuel tank. Jeep’s Selec-Speed Control regulates the Wagoneer’s speed automatically when climbing up or down a slope.

In addition to the aforementioned Nappa leather, Wagoneer Overland Special Edition occupants benefit from a tri-pane panoramic sunroof to let the outdoor light shine into the cabin. Seven-passenger seating across three rows is standard, but buyers can choose to replace the middle chairs with a bench to allow up to eight passengers to fit inside. The rearmost row is split 60/40 and can be reclined or folded with power functionality.