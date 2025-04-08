2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon First Look: The Intersection of Speed and Space

Power and performance

Under the hood, the E 53 Hybrid wagon uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder producing 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a 161-horsepower electric motor integrated into the nine-speed automatic transmission. A 400-volt battery with a gross capacity of 28.6 kWh (21.2 kWh usable) is mounted under the trunk floor. The total combined output is 577 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

The powertrain supports an all-electric top speed of 87 mph. And assuming it accepts the same hardware as the sedan, it can be rejuiced using DC fast charging at up to 60 kW, giving it the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in about 20 minutes, though Mercedes didn't mention that specifically. That’s a meaningful charging-speed advantage over most plug-in hybrids, which usually only accept slower 240-volt Level 2 charging.

With the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, output bumps to 604 hp when using the Race Start feature that comes with the package. As a result, the 0-60 time drops to an estimated 3.8 seconds. Top speed increases from a governed 155 mph to 174 mph. Imagine, silent electric motoring and the space to haul an old dresser — all while retaining the ability to terrify your mother-in-law.

The standard all-wheel-drive system, adaptive dampers and rear-axle steering are designed to keep the wagon agile despite its added heft. Furthering that cause are an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential and composite brakes that are also included in the Dynamic Plus package. Though official EPA estimates aren’t yet available, we’d put the E 53 Hybrid Wagon’s all-electric range just shy of the E 53 sedan's, which the EPA estimates will deliver 42 miles when powered exclusively by electrons.

The last Mercedes-AMG Wagon sold in the U.S. was the range-topping E 63, which, back in 2021, offered nearly identical output (603 horsepower) from a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It, too, was all-wheel-drive. And it, too, would enrage the in-laws, though it was far less subtle about it. That said, this is just the E 53, which means there might still be room for a new E 63 and (fingers crossed) the return of AMG's turbocharged V8.