2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon First Look: The Intersection of Speed and Space

New American-bound fast-wagon alert!

2026 E 53 AMG Wagon front
  • written by
    edited by
  • Turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and electric motor yield up to 604 hp; that's almost as much as the last E 63 wagon.
  • All-wheel drive, adaptive dampers and rear-axle steering are standard.
  • A 21.2-kWh battery supports all-electric driving up to 87 mph.

Because electricity and wagons go together like caffeine and morning, Mercedes-AMG is bringing a high-performance electrified wagon to the U.S. The 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon combines AMG performance and plug-in hybrid efficiency with the utility and allure of a long-roof body. This is far from the first seriously rapid AMG wagon, but it is the first with an electric motor and battery pack teamed up with an internal combustion engine, marking a milestone for the brand in the U.S. If you’re curious how such a machine might drive, you’re in luck because we wheeled this powertrain just last December in the wagon’s sedan counterpart, the E 53.

See 79 2025 Mercedes-Benz E-Class vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
Consider These Recommendations
2026 E 53 AMG Wagon rear

Power and performance

Under the hood, the E 53 Hybrid wagon uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six cylinder producing 443 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a 161-horsepower electric motor integrated into the nine-speed automatic transmission. A 400-volt battery with a gross capacity of 28.6 kWh (21.2 kWh usable) is mounted under the trunk floor. The total combined output is 577 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

The powertrain supports an all-electric top speed of 87 mph. And assuming it accepts the same hardware as the sedan, it can be rejuiced using DC fast charging at up to 60 kW, giving it the ability to charge from 10% to 80% in about 20 minutes, though Mercedes didn't mention that specifically. That’s a meaningful charging-speed advantage over most plug-in hybrids, which usually only accept slower 240-volt Level 2 charging.

With the optional AMG Dynamic Plus package, output bumps to 604 hp when using the Race Start feature that comes with the package. As a result, the 0-60 time drops to an estimated 3.8 seconds. Top speed increases from a governed 155 mph to 174 mph. Imagine, silent electric motoring and the space to haul an old dresser — all while retaining the ability to terrify your mother-in-law.

The standard all-wheel-drive system, adaptive dampers and rear-axle steering are designed to keep the wagon agile despite its added heft. Furthering that cause are an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential and composite brakes that are also included in the Dynamic Plus package. Though official EPA estimates aren’t yet available, we’d put the E 53 Hybrid Wagon’s all-electric range just shy of the E 53 sedan's, which the EPA estimates will deliver 42 miles when powered exclusively by electrons.

The last Mercedes-AMG Wagon sold in the U.S. was the range-topping E 63, which, back in 2021, offered nearly identical output (603 horsepower) from a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. It, too, was all-wheel-drive. And it, too, would enrage the in-laws, though it was far less subtle about it. That said, this is just the E 53, which means there might still be room for a new E 63 and (fingers crossed) the return of AMG's turbocharged V8.

2026 E 53 AMG Wagon interior

Interior and customization

Inside, the E 53 Hybrid wagon blends performance and comfort. Synthetic and Nappa leather upholstery are both offered and a 17-speaker, 750-watt Burmester surround-sound system is standard. Optional upgrades include AMG Performance seats and steering wheel and a Superscreen package with a 12.3-inch passenger display.

Buyers will also find an array of exterior customization options, including 12 paint colors, multiple 20-inch and 21-inch AMG wheel designs, and available Night and Carbon Fiber packages, both of which black out the exterior trim bits but with differing materials. An Edition 1 model will also be available at launch, featuring exclusive Alpine Grey paint, unique AMG graphics, a specially designed interior and 21-inch forged wheels.

The 2026 Mercedes-AMG E 53 Hybrid Wagon will go on sale in the U.S. in late 2025. Pricing has not yet been announced, but it’s safe to expect this wagon to be priced higher than the E 53 sedan, which starts at $89,150. So if this wagon’s speed doesn’t wreak havoc with your extended family, its price tag probably will.

2026 E 53 AMG Wagon front 3/4
Josh Jacquotby

Josh Jacquot is a seasoned automotive journalist with a career spanning more than two decades. His passion for cars has been the driving force behind his career, fueling his love for storytelling and technical work. Josh has held staff positions at Edmunds and Car and Driver, where he performed instrumented testing and wrote everything from technical breakdowns to long-form adventure stories. This hands-on enthusiast's early fascination with cars evolved into a professional journey that blends his technical knowledge and deep appreciation for engaging driver's cars.

Nick Yekikianedited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top