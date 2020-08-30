Buick Wagons for Sale Near Me
- certified
2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred2,204 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,500$1,957 Below Market
King Buick GMC - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
King Auto is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Buick Regal Tour ..X WAGON Preferred only has 916mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Once you see this Buick, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Buick Regal TourX's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! The quintessential Buick -- This Buick Regal TourX Preferred speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX1J1175911
Stock: P15426
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- 42,480 miles463 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseShips to 20147*Fair Deal
$22,998
CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana
Located 463 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SXXJ1155184
Stock: 19230167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred49,591 miles28 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*
$20,500
Ourisman Chevrolet Buick GMC of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Located 28 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX4J1161825
Stock: 2081000A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
You may be interested in one of the following Buick searches:
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.