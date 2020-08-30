Mercedes-Benz Wagons for Sale Near Me
$74,080Est. Loan: $1,278/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Both practical and stylish! A turbocharger further enhances performance, while also preserving fuel economy. Mercedes-Benz infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a power liftgate, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KZH6JB9LA838681
Stock: AA838681
Listed since: 06-27-2020
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Check out this 2020! Feature-packed and decked out! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. It includes power seats, automatic dimming door mirrors, remote keyless entry, and power windows. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6JB8LA707080
Stock: AA707080
Listed since: 06-05-2020
Mercedes-Benz of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! This is an excellent vehicle at an affordable price! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Mercedes-Benz prioritized handling and performance with features such as: 1-touch window functionality, automatic dimming door mirrors, and more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 3 liter 6 cylinder engine, and load leveling rear suspension maintains a comfortable ride. Well tuned suspension and stability control deliver a spirited, yet composed, ride and drive Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KZH6JB6LA811289
Stock: AA811289
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 72,749 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,000$1,592 Below Market
Koons GM Corner - Vienna / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 White Power Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Navigation, Leather, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth, 4MATIC, Heated Front Seats. Recent Arrival! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8JB9GB196566
Stock: 000K1109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 90,000 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995$998 Below Market
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. (((---> CARPLEX IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MISPRINT ON FEATURES EQUIPMENT PRICE ETC. <--- ))). WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE. WE ARE OPEN MON.-SAT. 10:00am-8:00pm AND SUN. 11:00am-5:00pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8HB4BA222298
Stock: 8933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,801 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,000$1,135 Below Market
Elite Auto Brokers - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
New Bridgestone Tires, Premium 2 pkg, Sport Pkg, Third Seat, Parking Assist, Blind spot monitor, Navigation, Rear Camera, Heated seats and Steering wheel, Active Multicontour Driver Seat, Keyless-Go, Burmester Sound, Full LED Headlamps with Active Curve Illumination, Satellite radio, Rear Seat Window Sun Shade, Moonroof, Electronic trunk closer, Split folding rear seats, Paddle shifters, and much more. This 2017 E400 Wagon 4Matic AWD with 32k miles features a great combination of Selenite Grey Metallic exterior over a Nut Brown Interior and Brown Ash wood trim. Balance of Mercedes factory warranty 4 years or 50k mi until July of 2021. One owner-non smoker Clean AutoCheck Report! *MSRP $71,895* Showroom Ready! - Contact Moshe Bregman at 301-330-2323 or moshe@eliteautobrokers.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6GB6HA200970
Stock: 200970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 55,234 miles24 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,250
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Our One Owner 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC Wagon is a masterpiece in Black! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter BiTurbo V6 that offers 329hp connected to a paddle-shifted 9 Speed Automatic transmission to offers seamless power delivery. Dynamic Select lets you tailor your driving style according to your mood and this All Wheel Drive wagon offers year-round confidence along with near 26mpg on the open road. The dramatically modern design of our E 400 Wagon delivers sculpted elegance and a sporty stance with its distinctive grille and beautiful wheels. Indulgent to all your senses, the cabin features only the finest in materials. Inside the E 400 cabin, settle into the power-adjustable heated front seats, look up through the tinted sunroof, and notice the ambient lighting that is especially pleasing to the eye. The COMAND Online multimedia system, full-color navigation with MB apps, smartphone integration, and an HD radio receiver enhance your driving experience. Our wagon is also versatile with a standard rear-facing 3rd-row seat that accommodates two children or disappears under the carpeted cargo floor in seconds. With all seats folded, there's massive cargo space that you'll find especially useful. In terms of safety, our Mercedes-Benz shines with dynamic cornering assist, attention assist, blind spot assist, a rearview camera, advanced airbags, and ultra-high-strength steel. A benchmark of automotive excellence, this E-Class is certainly the most intelligent wagon on the market with sensual good looks and unrivaled luxury. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! PERFECT SERVICE HISTORY 1-OWNER EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT 105 POINT STATE INSPECTION COMPLETED PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6GB4HA153342
Stock: 15983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 125,662 miles9 mi away1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,777
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDBUH87X98B262786
Stock: P2786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-27-2020
- 65,804 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,979
smart center Germantown - Germantown / Maryland
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC® with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8JB0EA773164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,446 miles381 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$45,998$1,124 Below Market
CarMax Westborough - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Westborough / Massachusetts
Located 381 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FORMER LEASED CAR
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6GB4HA202488
Stock: 18755546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,616 miles53 mi awayFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetHome delivery available*
$36,500
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Located 53 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** PREMIUM 2 PKG WITH PANORAMIC ROOF / NUT BROWN LEATHER / HEATED AND COOLED SEATS / 19 INCH AMG WHEEL PKG AND MUCH MORE** original sticker price was $76K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker:https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1920404-2017-mercedes-benz-e-class **Vehicle shipping service offered across the country inquire for more details. Ask your salesperson for up to additional 6 years or 100k miles extended warranty for under $2000 on qualified vehicles. Ceiling DVD and dual headrest DVD’s available on applicable vehicles. We reserve the rights to end this listing or any other listings at any time should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $999.00 dealer processing fee. Buyer(s) are responsible for all state county city taxes and fees as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered. SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING IS BASED ON DEDUCTING ALL ADVERTISED DISCOUNTS AS WELL AS A ONE TIME PAYMENT OF CASH CERTIFIED FUNDS MONEY ORDER AND EFT's. TOTAL PRICES ON VEHICLES FINANCED MAY VARY. WE FINANCE PEOPLE WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. EVERYONE IS APPROVED. AVAILABLE DISCOUNTS: ACTIVE/RETIRED MILITARY STUDENT VA RESIDENT AND GOVERNMENT WORKER ASK YOUR SALESPERSON FOR MORE DETAILS. Discounts are for cash deals only. Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS MISPRINTS ON EQUIPMENT VOIDED MANUFACTURER WARRANTY due to previous accident(s). Customers must confirm all the options with the manufacturer and the remaining warranty with the manufacturer prior to purchasing the vehicle. We print Carfax history on the same day that we buy the vehicle from different sources Alpha Motorsports is not responsible for any changes to Carfax history in the future Please print your own most updated Carfax history from www.carfax.com** date modified 1/17/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6GB6HA211208
Stock: M1208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,299 miles399 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseShips to 20147*
$38,998
CarMax Columbia - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Columbia / South Carolina
Located 399 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8JB0GB340733
Stock: 19414607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,389 miles2,242 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$20,998
CarMax Reno - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Reno / Nevada
Located 2,242 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8HB7BA288280
Stock: 17787726
Certified Pre-Owned: No
