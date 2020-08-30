Mercedes-Benz Wagons for Sale Near Me

13 matching vehicles near 20147
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    new

    2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $74,080

    Est. Loan: $1,278/mo
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    new

    2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $74,110

    Est. Loan: $1,279/mo
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    new

    2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Exterior
    Interior
    23 mi away

    $74,110

    Est. Loan: $1,279/mo
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC in White
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC®

    72,749 miles
    16 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,000

    $1,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    90,000 miles
    19 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $998 Below Market
    Know The Deal
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC®

    32,801 miles
    20 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,000

    $1,135 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC®

    55,234 miles
    24 mi away
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $37,250

    Know The Deal
  • 2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2008 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    125,662 miles
    9 mi away
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,777

    Know The Deal
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC in Silver
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Luxury 4MATIC®

    65,804 miles
    16 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,979

    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC®

    22,446 miles
    381 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $45,998

    $1,124 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Luxury 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Luxury 4MATIC®

    51,616 miles
    53 mi away
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Home delivery available*

    $36,500

    Know The Deal
  • 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC®

    26,299 miles
    399 mi away
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Ships to 20147*

    $38,998

    Details
  • 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC®

    59,389 miles
    2,242 mi away
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Ships to 20147*

    $20,998

    Details
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.