Our One Owner 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC Wagon is a masterpiece in Black! Powered by a TurboCharged 3.0 Liter BiTurbo V6 that offers 329hp connected to a paddle-shifted 9 Speed Automatic transmission to offers seamless power delivery. Dynamic Select lets you tailor your driving style according to your mood and this All Wheel Drive wagon offers year-round confidence along with near 26mpg on the open road. The dramatically modern design of our E 400 Wagon delivers sculpted elegance and a sporty stance with its distinctive grille and beautiful wheels. Indulgent to all your senses, the cabin features only the finest in materials. Inside the E 400 cabin, settle into the power-adjustable heated front seats, look up through the tinted sunroof, and notice the ambient lighting that is especially pleasing to the eye. The COMAND Online multimedia system, full-color navigation with MB apps, smartphone integration, and an HD radio receiver enhance your driving experience. Our wagon is also versatile with a standard rear-facing 3rd-row seat that accommodates two children or disappears under the carpeted cargo floor in seconds. With all seats folded, there's massive cargo space that you'll find especially useful. In terms of safety, our Mercedes-Benz shines with dynamic cornering assist, attention assist, blind spot assist, a rearview camera, advanced airbags, and ultra-high-strength steel. A benchmark of automotive excellence, this E-Class is certainly the most intelligent wagon on the market with sensual good looks and unrivaled luxury. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! PERFECT SERVICE HISTORY 1-OWNER EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT 105 POINT STATE INSPECTION COMPLETED PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

VIN: WDDZH6GB4HA153342

Stock: 15983

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020