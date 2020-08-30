Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia

Located 18 miles away from Ashburn , VA

***ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR.........................................2013 TOYOTA VENZA XLE AWD SUV, ATTITUDE BLACK WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, POWER TAILGATE, KEYLESS GO, FOGLIGHTS, TINTED GLASS, TRACTION CONTROL, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS WITH MICHELIN TIRES

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4T3BA3BB7DU040728

Stock: MAX18832

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020