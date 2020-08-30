Toyota Wagons for Sale Near Me
- 133,100 miles5 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, TaxiGreat Deal
$11,977$1,680 Below Market
Quality Auto - Sterling / Virginia
Located 5 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
41 Combined MPG (43 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU9HJ063688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,358 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseHome delivery available*Good Deal
$10,288$1,152 Below Market
Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZE11A79U001130
Stock: TU001130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 165,358 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,977$1,168 Below Market
King Volkswagen - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Prius v Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU5C3147522
Stock: K3147522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 78,855 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,995$1,177 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2014 Toyota Prius v 4D HatchbackClean Carfax, Prius Five, Navigation System, Magnetic Gray w Misty Gray Interior, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Entune, Front Seat Heaters, Leatherette Seats, Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU0E3335545
Stock: AT12604
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-17-2020
- 36,226 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$15,995$279 Below Market
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2015 Toyota Venza Le LE, 36 K Miles Only, Factory Drive/Train Warranty ( Verify w Manufacturer ) ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Audio, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Entune, Overhead Airbags, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Venza LE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB1FU093524
Stock: AT12814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 69,400 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$14,995$558 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***ALL WHEEL DRIVE, LEATHER INTERIOR.........................................2013 TOYOTA VENZA XLE AWD SUV, ATTITUDE BLACK WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT & MEMORY SETTINGS, POWER TAILGATE, KEYLESS GO, FOGLIGHTS, TINTED GLASS, TRACTION CONTROL, 19 INCH ALLOY WHEELS WITH MICHELIN TIRES, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Venza XLE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB7DU040728
Stock: MAX18832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 90,460 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,995
House Of Kars - Manassas / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
VERY WELL KEPT!!! ONLY A 1 OWNER WITH A CLEAN CARFAX----COMES WITH A 3 MONTHS 4,500 MILES POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED AT LISTED PRICE----VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION DONE, READY TO GO!!!! WE FINANCE AND GUARANTEE CREDIT APPROVAL----CALL 703-331-1818 TO SCHEDULE TEST DRIVE -***HABLAMOS ESPANOL***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU6D3230717
Stock: HK4743
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 147,760 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***ALL WHEEL DRIVE...........................2010 TOYOTA VENZA AWD SUV, CLASSIC SILVER METALLIC WITH A LITE GRAY INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, AM/FM CD PLAYER, DRIVERS POWER SEAT WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOGLIGHTS, TINTED GLASS, SIDE AIRBAGS, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX WITH 31 SERVICE RECORDS***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Venza with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BA3BB3AU013246
Stock: MAX18597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 95,703 miles18 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,995
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***ONE OWNER, LEATHER INTERIOR...............................2009 TOYOTA VENZA, BLIZZARD PEARL WHITE WITH A LITE GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, HEATED POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, JBL SOUND SYSTEM, AM/FM CD PLAYER, KEYLESS GO, POWER TAILGATE, FOGLIGHTS, TINTED GLASS, DUAL EXHAUST, 20 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK11A09U005397
Stock: MAX18779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 71,077 miles19 mi away2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,500$1,118 Below Market
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU4D3191478
Stock: 6072
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 104,109 miles17 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseHome delivery available*Fair Deal
$14,390
Fitzgerald Toyota Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Venza Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3BK3BB7CU065737
Stock: EP37306A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 131,936 miles6 mi away2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,500
Jerry's Ford of Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius v Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU9D3194568
Stock: L20147A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 131,352 miles23 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,685
Fitzgerald Auto Mall Wheaton - Wheaton / Maryland
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
"Gray 2015 Toyota Prius v Five FWD CVT 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i Aluminum
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Prius v Two with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU3FJ021563
Stock: KN86526B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 82,343 miles17 mi away2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,995
Imperial Highline - Manassas / Virginia
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth. This Toyota Venza also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Carbon Fiber Trim, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Remote Fuel Door, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZA3BB7BU051594
Stock: 1594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-31-2020
- 110,073 miles20 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,183
Fitzgerald Hyundai - Rockville / Maryland
Located 20 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius v Five with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU6D3207566
Stock: H172547A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 118,647 miles6 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,381
AutoNation Toyota Leesburg - Leesburg / Virginia
Located 6 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Leather Seats Rear Spoiler Light Gray; Leather Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AUTONATION IS A HAGGLE FREE / ONE PRICE DEALERSHIP * * WE OFFER OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT TO ELIMINATE THE STRESS OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH PURCHASING AT A DEALERSHIP * * WE WOULD LIKE TO HELP YOU BUY A CAR * * NOT JUST SELL YOU ONE * * GREAT CAR FOR THE MONEY All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Venza with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4T3ZK11A59U002804
Stock: 9U002804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 169,349 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,971
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Matrix with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2T1KR32E76C562310
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,041 miles9 mi away
$9,300
Ourisman Chantilly Kia - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Prius v Three with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (44 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTDZN3EU2D3287285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.