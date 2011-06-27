MINI Wagons for Sale Near Me
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $44,200$790/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Thunder Gray MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package w/ZHI, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $44,20023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C08L3M02609
Stock: M00193
Listed since: 03-25-2020
- $43,600$781/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic British Racing Green IV MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package w/ZHI, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $43,60023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C08L3L94883
Stock: M00174
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- $43,600$778/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package w/ZHI, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $43,60023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C03L3M04204
Stock: M00200
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- $43,600$778/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package w/ZHI, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $43,60023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C04L3L94881
Stock: M00175
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- $40,000$715/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Moonwalk Gray MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Automatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Storage Package, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth.Factory MSRP: $40,00023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C05L3L57726
Stock: M00105
Listed since: 12-01-2019
- $38,270$685/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Chili RedAutomatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Signature Trim.Factory MSRP: $38,27023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C06L3L59873
Stock: M00132
Listed since: 12-12-2019
- $38,300$684/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAutomatic Climate Control, Black Roof & Mirror Caps, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Roof rack: rails only, Signature Trim, Standard Exterior Trim, Storage Package, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Pin Spoke Silver.Factory MSRP: $38,30023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C02L3L57716
Stock: M00103
Listed since: 12-01-2019
- $43,250$772/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $43,25023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C03L3M00847
Stock: M00189
Listed since: 03-25-2020
- $43,385$774/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic MINI Yours Enigmatic Black MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $43,38523/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C00L3M11322
Stock: M00204
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- $43,700$779/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Light WhiteAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package w/ZHI, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $43,70023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C06L3L99421
Stock: M00186
Listed since: 03-25-2020
- $39,885$713/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Thunder Gray MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Automatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth.Factory MSRP: $39,88523/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C04L3L59564
Stock: M00122
Listed since: 12-12-2019
- $37,750$675/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Thunder Gray MetallicAutomatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Driving Modes, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Signature Trim.Factory MSRP: $37,75023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C09L3M01176
Stock: M00191
Listed since: 03-25-2020
- $39,750$712/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic ChestnutAuto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Chrome Line Exterior, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Package, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Signature Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.Factory MSRP: $39,75023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C04L3M00906
Stock: M00198
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- $44,200$790/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Moonwalk Gray MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package w/ZHI, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $44,20023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C05L3L98695
Stock: M00183
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- $38,535$690/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Chili RedAutomatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Storage Package, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Pair Spoke Alloy.Factory MSRP: $38,53523/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C07L3L57923
Stock: M00107
Listed since: 12-01-2019
- $28,750$512/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 1.5L I-3 AWD Automatic Chili RedAnthracite Headliner, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Pin Spoke Black Alloy.Factory MSRP: $28,75024/33 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYW5C02L3M24924
Stock: M00209
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $38,050$679/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAutomatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Signature Trim.Factory MSRP: $38,05023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C04L3L58978
Stock: M00120
Listed since: 12-12-2019
- $38,000$677/mo est. loan
2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4ExteriorInterior3 miles awayHome delivery*
MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia
Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Light WhiteAutomatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Storage Package.Factory MSRP: $38,00023/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYX1C07L3M04741
Stock: M00199
Listed since: 03-27-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.