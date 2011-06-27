MINI Wagons for Sale

195 listings
Applied Filters
Within 25 miles
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year

20112020
Year(s)

Condition

Price and Payment

$5K$50K
Price

Rating

Mileage

0100K
Mileage

Vehicle History

Type

Fuel Economy

2035
Fuel Economy

Exterior Color

Interior Color

Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Features

Vehicle Listing Details

  • $44,200
    $790/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Thunder Gray MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package w/ZHI, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $44,20023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C08L3M02609
    Stock: M00193
    Listed since: 03-25-2020

  • $43,600
    $781/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic British Racing Green IV MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package w/ZHI, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $43,60023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C08L3L94883
    Stock: M00174
    Listed since: 03-16-2020

  • $43,600
    $778/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package w/ZHI, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $43,60023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C03L3M04204
    Stock: M00200
    Listed since: 03-27-2020

  • $43,600
    $778/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package w/ZHI, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $43,60023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C04L3L94881
    Stock: M00175
    Listed since: 03-16-2020

  • $40,000
    $715/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Moonwalk Gray MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Automatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Storage Package, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth.Factory MSRP: $40,00023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C05L3L57726
    Stock: M00105
    Listed since: 12-01-2019

  • $38,270
    $685/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Chili RedAutomatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Signature Trim.Factory MSRP: $38,27023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C06L3L59873
    Stock: M00132
    Listed since: 12-12-2019

  • $38,300
    $684/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAutomatic Climate Control, Black Roof & Mirror Caps, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Roof rack: rails only, Signature Trim, Standard Exterior Trim, Storage Package, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Pin Spoke Silver.Factory MSRP: $38,30023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C02L3L57716
    Stock: M00103
    Listed since: 12-01-2019

  • $43,250
    $772/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $43,25023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C03L3M00847
    Stock: M00189
    Listed since: 03-25-2020

  • $43,385
    $774/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic MINI Yours Enigmatic Black MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $43,38523/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C00L3M11322
    Stock: M00204
    Listed since: 05-27-2020

  • $43,700
    $779/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Light WhiteAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package w/ZHI, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $43,70023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C06L3L99421
    Stock: M00186
    Listed since: 03-25-2020

  • $39,885
    $713/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Thunder Gray MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Automatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth.Factory MSRP: $39,88523/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C04L3L59564
    Stock: M00122
    Listed since: 12-12-2019

  • $37,750
    $675/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Thunder Gray MetallicAutomatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Driving Modes, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Signature Trim.Factory MSRP: $37,75023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C09L3M01176
    Stock: M00191
    Listed since: 03-25-2020

  • $39,750
    $712/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic ChestnutAuto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Automatic Climate Control, Chrome Line Exterior, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Premium Package, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Signature Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio.Factory MSRP: $39,75023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C04L3M00906
    Stock: M00198
    Listed since: 03-27-2020

  • $44,200
    $790/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Moonwalk Gray MetallicAdvanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Alarm System, ALL4-Style Exterior Trim, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Concierge Services, ConnectedDrive Services, Driver Assistance Package, Driver Assistance Package w/ZHI, Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Iconic Trim, Leather Cross Punch Upholstery, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Connected XL, MINI Excitement Package, MINI Head-Up Display, MINI Navigation, MINI TeleServices, MINI Yours Leather Steering Wheel, Panoramic Moonroof, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Power-Folding Mirrors, Radio: Touchscreen Navigation Package, Remote Services, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Storage Package, Wheels: 19 x 8.0 Edged Spoke Alloy, Wireless Charging & Enhanced Bluetooth, Without Additional Chrome Interior Trim.Factory MSRP: $44,20023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C05L3L98695
    Stock: M00183
    Listed since: 03-24-2020

  • $38,535
    $690/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Chili RedAutomatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Storage Package, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Pair Spoke Alloy.Factory MSRP: $38,53523/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C07L3L57923
    Stock: M00107
    Listed since: 12-01-2019

  • $28,750
    $512/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 1.5L I-3 AWD Automatic Chili RedAnthracite Headliner, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/HD Audio System, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Pin Spoke Black Alloy.Factory MSRP: $28,75024/33 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
    Engine: 3-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYW5C02L3M24924
    Stock: M00209
    Listed since: 08-03-2020

  • $38,050
    $679/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Melting Silver MetallicAutomatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Signature Trim.Factory MSRP: $38,05023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C04L3L58978
    Stock: M00120
    Listed since: 12-12-2019

  • $38,000
    $677/mo est. loan

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4

    Exterior
    Interior
    3 miles away
    Home delivery*

    MINI of Sterling - Sterling / Virginia

    Located 3 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 4D Sport Utility 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V AWD Automatic Light WhiteAutomatic Climate Control, Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, ConnectedDrive Services, Heated Front Seats, Media Display, MINI Assist eCall, MINI Connected, MINI Excitement Package, MINI TeleServices, Panoramic Moonroof, Piano Black Interior Surface, Power Tailgate, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5 Touchscreen, Remote Services, Signature Trim, Storage Package.Factory MSRP: $38,00023/31 City/Highway MPG

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S ALL4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: WMZYX1C07L3M04741
    Stock: M00199
    Listed since: 03-27-2020

Showing 1 - 18 out of 195 listings
  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Wagon

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.