Volkswagen Wagons for Sale Near Me
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
- $31,225Great Deal$482/mo est. loan
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SEExteriorInterior17 miles away
King Volkswagen - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE Black 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE FWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.4L TSI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE FWD. 27/36 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Volkswagen dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Volkswagen cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Volkswagen. We look forward to serving you!Sales 301-200-8496 Service 301-200-9919 979 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWY57AU1KM510675
Stock: 19S1096
Listed since: 06-06-2019
- $31,225Great Deal$482/mo est. loan
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SEExteriorInterior17 miles away
King Volkswagen - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE White 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE FWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.4L TSI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE FWD. 27/36 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Volkswagen dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Volkswagen cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Volkswagen. We look forward to serving you!Sales 301-200-8496 Service 301-200-9919 979 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWY57AU6KM509327
Stock: 19S899
Listed since: 04-11-2019
- $32,975Great Deal$515/mo est. loan
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEExteriorInterior17 miles away
King Volkswagen - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE 4Motion Silk 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE 4Motion AWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L TSI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE AWD. 22/30 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Volkswagen dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Volkswagen cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Volkswagen. We look forward to serving you!Sales 301-200-8496 Service 301-200-9919 979 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU4KM516546
Stock: 19A1625
Listed since: 12-16-2019
- $32,725Great Deal$511/mo est. loan
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEExteriorInterior17 miles away
King Volkswagen - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE 4Motion Night Blue 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE 4Motion AWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L TSI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE AWD. 22/30 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Volkswagen dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Volkswagen cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Volkswagen. We look forward to serving you!Sales 301-200-8496 Service 301-200-9919 979 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU8KM519983
Stock: 19A1541
Listed since: 12-10-2019
- $31,225Great Deal$482/mo est. loan
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SEExteriorInterior17 miles away
King Volkswagen - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE White Silver 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE FWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.4L TSI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE FWD. 27/36 City/Highway MPGWe are an elite Volkswagen dealer serving Bethesda, Rockville, and Germantown, Maryland. We have many new Volkswagen cars, and SUVs available to choose from at remarkable prices. Additionally, we have a nice variety of quality used vehicles to select from. Our top priority is to provide the best customer care for each guest visiting our showroom. Come by today and take advantage of the benefits of purchasing your next new or pre-owned vehicle from King Volkswagen. We look forward to serving you!Sales 301-200-8496 Service 301-200-9919 979 N Frederick Ave Gaithersburg, MD 20879.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWY57AU3KM507499
Stock: 19S809
Listed since: 04-19-2019
- $35,370$552/mo est. loan
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEExteriorInterior27 miles awayHome delivery*
Fitzgerald Volkswagen of Frederick Maryland - Frederick / Maryland
Located 27 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU7KM511633
Stock: M511633
- $35,370$552/mo est. loan
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SEExteriorInterior27 miles awayHome delivery*
Fitzgerald Volkswagen of Frederick Maryland - Frederick / Maryland
Located 27 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU0KM516401
Stock: M516401
- $22,192Great Deal | $3,609 below market
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S3,984 miles15 miles awayNo Accidents
Rosenthal Fairfax Honda - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX * LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL * 4MOTION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE * BLIND SPORT SENSOR * AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING MITIGATION * HEATED FRONT SEATS * 6.5' TOUCHSCREEN * BLUETOOTH * REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTOLS * REARVIEW CAMERA * RAIN SENSING WIPERS * SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT * SPEED CONTROL * 6 SPEAKER AUDIO SYSTEM * SPEED SENSITIVE WIPERS * POWER WINDOWS * ILLUMINATED ENTRY * ALLOY WHEELS * POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS * POWER DOOR MIRRORS * HEATED DOOR MIRRORS * LIFTGATE CARGO DOOR * TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AUXKM513926
Stock: PS26366
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- $25,910Great Deal | $1,440 below market
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE2,314 miles15 miles awayNo Accidents
Rosenthal Fairfax Honda - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX * 4MOTION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE * FORWARD COLLISION WARNING w/ AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING MITIGATION * POWER MOONROOF * PUSH BUTTON START * HEATED FRONT SEATS * LEATHER SHIFT KNOB ** SPEED CONTROL * EMERGENCY COMMUNICATION SYSTEM * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS * 8' * CLIMATE CONTROL * ILLUMINATED ENTRY * SIRIUSXM SATELLIFTE RADIO * BLUETOOTH * SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT * LIFTGATE CARGO DOOR * TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM * FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS * ABS BRAKING * BRAKE ASSIST * TRACTION CONTROL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU8KM512192
Stock: PS26382
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-24-2020
- $10,999Great Deal | $2,279 below market
2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI S73,309 miles18 miles away1 Accident
Perfect Auto - Manassas / Virginia
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
****TO HELP PROTECT OUR CUSTOMERS IN THESE DIFFICULT TIMES WE ARE NOW OFFERING VIDEO WALK AROUNDS, LOCAL HOME DELIVERY, LIMITED APPOINTMENTS TO INCREASE DISTANCE/REDUCE RISK, INCREASED CLEANING, DISTANCED PAPERWORK. WE WANT TO MAKE SURE ALL OUR CUSTOMERS FEEL SAFE WHEN THEY GET THE CAR OF THEIR DREAMS.*** ****1-OWNER, TDI, REAR CAMERA, TOUCH SCREEN **** Carfax Certified 1-Owner, Low Mileage, Well Maintained, Recently Inspected, 2.0 TDI Diesel, Rear View Camera, 16 Wheels, Leatherette Seats, Keyless Access, Push Start, Touchscreen, VW Media Interface, Bluetooth Streaming, SAT Radio, Head Mirrors, and Much More. Vehicle Comes with Remaining Audi Factory & Audi Extended TDI Warranty (10 year / 120,000 Miles)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
35 Combined MPG (31 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWCA7AU4FM516708
Stock: 516708
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,495Great Deal | $2,928 below market
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI77,636 miles23 miles awayNo Accidents
Car-Fi Auto Group of Warrenton - Warrenton / Virginia
Located 23 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ6CM605516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,537Good Deal | $1,473 below market
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE3,628 miles15 miles awayNo Accidents
Rosenthal Fairfax Honda - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 15 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CLEAN CARFAX * BLIND SPOT SENSOR * LANE DEPARTURE * DISTANCE PACING CRUISE CONTROL * POWER MOONROOF * WIRELESS PHONE CONNECTIVITY * EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR * AUTO HIGH-BEAM HEADLIGHTS * ILLUMINATED ENTRY * REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY * SPEED CONTROL * TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL * TILT STEERING WHEEL * HEATED FRONT SEATS * SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEAT * FRONT ASSIST W/AUTONONMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING MITIGATION * LANE KEEPING SYSTEM (LANE ASSIST) * LOW TIRE PRESSURE * OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY * RAIN SENSING WIPERS * REAR TRAFFIC ALERT MITIGATION * REAR READING LIGHTS * REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER * REAR WINDOW WIPER * SPEED SENSITIVE WIPERS * TRIP COMPUTER * TRACTION CONTROL * PANIC ALARM * ELECTRONIC STABILITY * BRAKE ASSIST
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWY57AU7KM501592
Stock: PS26297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-20-2020
- $18,777Good Deal | $1,469 below market
2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S11,681 miles10 miles awayNo Accidents
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 10 miles away from Ashburn, VA
***DAS AUTO*** CLEAN CARFAX!!! APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO COMPATIBLE!!! HEATED SEATS!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU2HM531345
Stock: UXK2015481A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-24-2020
- $22,499Fair Deal | $381 below market
Certified 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE12,914 miles21 miles awayNo Accidents
Ourisman Volkswagen Of Bethesda - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 21 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE Tornado Red Free Home Drop Off, Free test drive at home, Contactless purchase, Certified, Delivery to Your Door, Home Delivery, USB PORT, MOONROOF/SUNROOF, **TINTED WINDOWS**, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED FRONT SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, BLIS SYSTEM, SIRIUS XM RADIO, DRIVERS ASSIST, CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT SYSTEM, 1 OWNER CARFAX, LOW MILEAGE, VW CERTIFIED!!, 2 KEYS PROVIDED, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, REAR VIEW CAMERA, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, MANUFACTURER WARRANTY STILL REMAINING, MD STATE INSPECTED, TRACTION CONTROL, Dial the Dealer Direct ...Call Paul, or text 240-731-0977, LISTED PRICING ASSUMES FINANCING THROUGH VW CREDIT. Certified. 27/36 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. For more info Call Paul; 240-731-0977.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWY57AU3KM513321
Stock: P14734
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $22,995Fair Deal | $320 below market
Certified 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE8,698 miles19 miles awayNo Accidents
Ourisman Volkswagen Of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Just arrived at Ourisman Volkswagen of Rockville. Volkswagen Factory Certified Golf SportWagen SE mode with Power Moonroof. Excellent condition with low miles only 8K. Maryland Inspected, 1 Owner Clean CARFAX history report. AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor warning, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Panic alarm. Power passenger seat and more...Recent Arrival! 27/36 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles Details: * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 100+ Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $50Used & Certified Vehicle Prices exclude tax, tags and a dealer processing fee of $500.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWY57AU8KM513136
Stock: P8915
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $28,299
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE6,953 miles4 miles away1 Accident
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 4 miles away from Ashburn, VA
VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH ADDITIONAL ONE YEAR OR 12,000 MILE WARRANTY!! TRANSPARENT PRICING. NO RECONDITIONING OR CPO FEE CHARGED TO OUR CUSTOMERS., Golf Alltrack TSI SE 4Motion, 4D Wagon, 1.8L TSI, 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Pure White, ABS brakes, Active Blind Spot Monitor w/Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Front-Lighting System (AFS), Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Blind spot sensor: Active Blind Spot Monitor active, Compass, Driver Assistance & Appearance Package, Electronic Stability Control, Front & Rear Park Distance Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, High Beam Control (Light Assist), Illuminated entry, Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), LED Headlights w/LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL), Low tire pressure warning, Parking Steering Assistant (Park Assist), Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Wheels: 18 Y-Spoke Silver Alloy. 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE Pure White 4Motion Clean CARFAX. AWD 6-Speed DSG Automatic with Tiptronic 1.8L TSIRecent Arrival! Odometer is 726 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Details:* 100+ Point Inspection* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program)* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWH17AU0KM513076
Stock: VP10345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $23,612
2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE7,577 miles4 miles away1 Accident
Lindsay Volkswagen of Dulles - Sterling / Virginia
Located 4 miles away from Ashburn, VA
ONE OWNER, VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED WITH ADDITIONAL ONE YEAR OR 12,000 MILE WARRANTY!! TRANSPARENT PRICING. NO RECONDITIONING OR CPO FEE CHARGED TO OUR CUSTOMERS., 4D Wagon, 1.4L TSI, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Platinum Gray Metallic, 17 Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE Platinum Gray Metallic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. FWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.4L TSIRecent Arrival! 27/36 City/Highway MPGVolkswagen Details:* 100+ Point Inspection* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program)* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (27 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWY57AU2KM509292
Stock: VP10308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $12,999Good Deal | $931 below market
2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI48,290 miles18 miles awayNo Accidents
Jim Coleman Toyota - Bethesda / Maryland
Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA
**GREAT GAS MILEAGE** **TURBO DIESEL ENGINE** **HEATED SEATS** **LOW MILEAGE, ONLY 48,290 MILES!!** Recent Arrival! 29/39 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. Black Uni 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen 2.0L TDI FWD 6-Speed Automatic DSG 2.0L TDI Diesel Turbocharged 10 Speakers, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Heatable Front Comfort Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, V-Tex Leatherette Seat Trim, 10 Speakers, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel. At Jim Coleman Toyota, we offer new Toyota cars in Bethesda, along with used cars, trucks and SUVs by top manufacturers. Our sales staff will help you find that new or used car you have been searching for. For years, our financial staff at Jim Coleman Toyota has offered expert advice for those seeking a great Toyota car loan or lease. Our service doesn't stop there. Bethesda customers can come in and take advantage of our knowledgeable car repair technicians and a fully-stocked inventory of Toyota car parts. You can reach Jim Coleman any time by filling out our contact form, by calling us or simply visiting our dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
33 Combined MPG (29 City/39 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWPL7AJ4EM611785
Stock: 81978A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.