Volkswagen Wagons for Sale

King Volkswagen - Gaithersburg / Maryland

Located 17 miles away from Ashburn , VA

2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE Black 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE FWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 1.4L TSI Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen SE FWD. 27/36 City/Highway MPG

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2019 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 1.4T SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

31 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3VWY57AU1KM510675

Stock: 19S1096

Listed since: 06-06-2019