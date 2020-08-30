Kia Wagons for Sale Near Me

762 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 762 listings
  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in Black
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $20,590

    Est. Loan: $368/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul S in Red
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2021 Kia Soul S

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $21,845

    Est. Loan: $394/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul X-Line in Orange
    new

    2021 Kia Soul X-Line

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $23,360

    Est. Loan: $421/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul S in Silver
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2021 Kia Soul S

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $21,915

    Est. Loan: $394/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in White
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $20,590

    Est. Loan: $368/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in Orange
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $20,245

    Est. Loan: $363/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in Orange
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $20,245

    Est. Loan: $363/mo
  • View OffersAd
    2020 Kia Soul
    NEW
    2020 Kia Soul
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit Kia.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2021 Kia Soul S in White
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2021 Kia Soul S

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $22,190

    Est. Loan: $398/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul GT-Line in Gray
    new

    2021 Kia Soul GT-Line

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $22,945

    Est. Loan: $412/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in Orange
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $20,245

    Est. Loan: $363/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul X-Line in Orange
    new

    2021 Kia Soul X-Line

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $23,360

    Est. Loan: $421/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul GT-Line in Gray
    new

    2021 Kia Soul GT-Line

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $22,945

    Est. Loan: $412/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in White
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $19,090

    Est. Loan: $341/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in Orange
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $20,245

    Est. Loan: $363/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul GT-Line in Red
    new

    2021 Kia Soul GT-Line

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $22,945

    Est. Loan: $413/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul S in Silver
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2021 Kia Soul S

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $21,845

    Est. Loan: $392/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul Turbo in Dark Blue
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2021 Kia Soul Turbo

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $28,805

    Est. Loan: $517/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in White
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $20,590

    Est. Loan: $368/mo
Showing 1 - 18 out of 762 listings
  1. Home
  2. Kia
  3. Kia Wagon
Filtering by
Kia
Station Wagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to