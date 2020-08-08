Used Audi Wagon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 39,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,500$1,074 Below Market
Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado
One Owner, Clean CARFAX, Navigation, Virtual Cockpit, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Leather, Quattro all wheel drive, Heated front and rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Climate control, Backup Camera, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Power front seats with driver-side memory, Power liftgate, Push button start, USB outlets, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)
Dealer Review:
I always use Toyota for service as they know my Tacoma likely better than anyone and I have the 100K warranty for this vehicle. And they actually seem to care and assure my satisfaction. And don't mind my questions. Really like my Tacoma so also want the best service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF42JA055155
Stock: JA055155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 90,289 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$14,999$329 Below Market
Phil Long Honda - Glenwood Springs / Colorado
Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof. CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors.EXPERTS CONCLUDECarAndDriver.com's review says "Stylish as any Audi, a little extra ground clearance for those who need it, luxurious interior.".Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-09-01.
Dealer Review:
Logan, Russ, and Don were super helpful and went to great lengths to make certain I received the vehicle I wanted at a lease price I could afford. They allowed me to test a HRV for 3 days prior to my making the decision, which helped to cinch the deal for me.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL7DA141164
Stock: G6112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 27,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$35,000$3,681 Below Market
Tred - San Francisco / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Prestige with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA19NAF4XHA112961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$11,000
Young Subaru - Ogden / Utah
2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium FrontTrakThis vehicle is nicely equipped with: Gone.2 Years Young Auto Care includes: Three Oil/Filter Changes | Tire Rotation | Fluid Top Off Multi-Point Inspection | Battery Test | Alignment Check. Please call to schedule your test drive today! Price does not include any dealer installed accessories, Tax, title, and license fees extra, please see dealer for details and demonstration.
Dealer Review:
We have bought 3 cars with Nate Walker and his approach is honest and direct. His followup is amazing also. Please see him for your next car. He goes the extra mile.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKEAFM4CA132586
Stock: 10D495A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 87,097 miles
$11,995
Herbies Auto Sales - Greeley / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM0CA099761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,988
iDeal Auto - Raleigh / North Carolina
* GREAT DEAL AT $12,988 * * Luxurious Beige leather interior in this 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus * * 2012 ** Audi * * A3 * This diesel vehicle has more power, more fuel economy and more bang for your buck. This vehicle's suave brilliant red exterior pairs nicely with its beige interior. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Contact Information: Ideal Auto, 4328 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh, NC, 27604, Phone: (919) 876-7286, E-mail: idealautoraleigh@gmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM8CA145367
Stock: 59448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 184,533 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$3,450
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Just traded in to our dealership. Hard to find wagon with all wheel drive, premium sound system, 4 cylinder turbo motor with automatic transmission, newer tires, good brakes, clean leather, good body and much more. Recent service WE just performed includes two coil packs, new injectors, new intake gaskets, fresh AC charge, new brakes, New evap lines, fresh oil change and so much more. Car runs great now! Come test drive it for yourself. Buy it with cash or finance with only $900 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
Dealer Review:
The team at choice auto goes above and beyond to make your deal as painless as possible. I have an existing loan on my credit from an accident I was in and that didn't stop them from getting me a new loan. I would recommend choice auto to anyone looking for a new car. After the pickup of my new car I had a light come on and the owner didn't hesitate to take the vehicle for a drive and scanning it to make sure everything was 100% safe. I truly feel they care about their customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKF78E16A134919
Stock: 134919
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,995
Graham Automotive - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU72BF29LN057699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,747 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,995$644 Below Market
Exclusive Auto Haus - Roselle / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUSFAFL0AA180913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,956 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$15,990$517 Below Market
Car Tec Enterprise - Deer Park / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM8DA034268
Stock: 34268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,825 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$12,441$493 Below Market
Dublin Volkswagen - Dublin / California
Dublin Volkswagen is pleased to offer this 2013 Audi A3. 2.0 TDI Premium FrontTrak I4 Lava Gray Pearl Effect BLUETOOTH!, Climate Package, Power Package, Security Package, Sunroof / Moonroof/ Roof / Panoramic, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7.5J x 17 5-Split-Spoke-Design Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Concert AM/FM w/1CD Player, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. 30/42 City/Highway MPGAwards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pickwww.dublinvolkswagen.com , Excellent selection of New and Used Vehicles, Financing Options, Proudly serving Dublin, Oakland, San Ramon, Danville, Livermore, Pleasanton, Castro Valley, Walnut Creek, Concord, Newark, Fremont, Union City, Hayward, San Jose, Contra Costa County, Alameda County, San Joaquin CountY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM1DA011933
Stock: DX6512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 46,182 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,998$1,234 Below Market
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi allroad includes: Total Value: $644. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. OPTION PACKAGES AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS Color Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Audi Connect PRIME PLUS, subscription, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch, 8.3' MMI center screen infotainment/navigation display w/1024 x 480 pixel resolution w/handwriting-recognition technology and INRIX XD Traffic, Audi Connect CARE Limited time subscription, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE Driver Memory, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors w/Memory, Anti-Theft Alarm System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio With complimentary 90 day subscription, Audi Advanced Key (Keyless Entry), handsfree tailgate open/close, HEATED FRONT SEATS driver memory Rigorous 300+ point inspection performed by authorized Audi-trained technicians, $0 deductible for warranty service, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance including towing and trip-interruption services, Audi CPO Limited Warranty is easily transferable to a subsequent private owner (at no charge), Trip-Interruption Services, Trip-Planning Services, Comprehensive Vehicle History Report is included, Unlimited Mileage CPO Warranty coverage for up to 5 years from original vehicle's in-service date .
Dealer Review:
I was very pleased with my recent experience purchasing a car with the help of Scott Gaskell at Audi Burlington. I went to the dealer with a specific vehicle in mind that I had previously seen listed, and I purchased the vehicle the same day. All of the staff were polite and attentive while I was waiting, and Scott was incredibly patient and sensitive to my needs and concerns as I deliberated over my purchase and all of the ins and outs and various options to consider. While it is obviously in their best interest to sell a vehicle, I did not in any way feel pressured or rushed through the process. Scott was incredibly accommodating, helpful and attentive throughout, from my arrival at the dealer to finally having keys in my hand a few days later. I was also grateful to be able to avoid inspection and RMV, as they took care of it all! I would return to Audi Burlington, and I would definitely recommend Scott Gaskell for sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA17NAF40HA094607
Stock: L003809A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 62,863 miles
$25,991
Prestige Imports Porsche - Lakewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL3FA104812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,653 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,500$1,722 Below Market
Endeavor Auto Sales - Manville / New Jersey
2011 Audi A3 Premium Plus TDI S-Line with only 60k miles. This vehicle is loaded with Panorama Sunroof Hands Free Calling Xenon Headlights Heated Seats Automatic Climate Control and much more. 4 years 48k miles factory emission warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM2BA046381
Stock: 046381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,500$2,033 Below Market
Audi Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
BUY AND DRIVE WORRY FREE! Own this CARFAX 1-Owner and Buyback Guarantee Qualified A4 allroad today, worry free! OWN AUDI CERTIFIED! Enjoy these Certified Audi benefits a 300 point inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, a warranty of: Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty will cover vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage. Your Certified Pre-Owned vehicle warranty coverage expires 5 years from vehicle original in service date. Audi CPO Limited Warranty coverage begins upon expiration of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3, Bluetooth, Navigation System, Front Heated Seats. This Audi A4 allroad also includes Clock, Climate Control, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, CD Player, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, Voice Control. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, CD Player, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Newell at 408-244-5400 or tnewell@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA19NAF48JA042124
Stock: 8557
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 48,077 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,948
Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York
Clean CARFAX. Power Moonroof, Premium Plus Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Audi Advanced Key, Heated Front Seats, HID High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, 18 Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Power door mirrors, 21/28 City/Highway MPG**Previous Canadian vehicle.Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.
Dealer Review:
Excellent Service, Very knowledgeable and helpful staff, and the sales manager was very personable and down to earth. The lot has great stock whether you want a used vehicle or a luxury vehicle. Overall a great experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL3GA002195
Stock: 31802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 19,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,660
Audi Creve Couer - Creve Coeur / Missouri
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2017 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic *Audi Certification Inspected and Eligible, *AWD, *Convenience Package, *LED Headlights, *Panoramic Roof, *Leather Interior, *Heated Seats, *Back-Up Camera, *Bluetooth, *18 Wheel Package, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft Alarm System, Audi Advanced Key (Keyless Entry), Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Convenience Package, Delay-off headlights, Driver Memory, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated Auto-Dimming Power Ext Mirrors w/Memory, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Sound System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear fog lights, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 7.5 x 18 5-V-Spoke Design.Call and schedule your test drive today 314-301-1712. We are located just East of 270 on 11830 Olive Blvd, Creve Coeur Mo 63141.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA17NAF49HA161026
Stock: HA161026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 83,608 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,898
Duncan Acura - Roanoke / Virginia
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5788 miles below market average! 21/28 City/Highway MPG 2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro MOONROOF/SUNROOF, A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro.Awards:* 2013 IIHS Top Safety PickWhy pay more than current market value? Here at Duncan Acura/Audi, we believe in market based-pricing on all of our vehicles, where you get the best deal up front!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFMXDA014744
Stock: P2084
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
