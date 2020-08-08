Used Audi Wagon for Sale Near Me

336 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 336 listings
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    39,502 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,500

    $1,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro

    90,289 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,999

    $329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Prestige in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Prestige

    27,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $35,000

    $3,681 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0T Premium

    65,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    87,097 miles

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Red
    used

    2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    59,448 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $12,988

    Details
  • 2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro in Black
    used

    2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro

    184,533 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $3,450

    Details
  • 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    2,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro in Red
    used

    2010 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro

    86,747 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $8,995

    $644 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus in White
    used

    2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus

    35,956 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $15,990

    $517 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus in Gray
    used

    2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus

    59,825 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $12,441

    $493 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium in Black
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium

    46,182 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,998

    $1,234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro

    62,863 miles

    $25,991

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium in Gray
    used

    2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium

    60,653 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,500

    $1,722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro

    37,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,500

    $2,033 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi allroad Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2016 Audi allroad Premium quattro

    48,077 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $23,948

    Details
  • 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium in Gray
    used

    2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium

    19,117 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,660

    Details
  • 2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2013 Audi A3 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    83,608 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,898

    Details

