Used Audi Wagon for Sale Near Me

Just traded in to our dealership. Hard to find wagon with all wheel drive, premium sound system, 4 cylinder turbo motor with automatic transmission, newer tires, good brakes, clean leather, good body and much more. Recent service WE just performed includes two coil packs, new injectors, new intake gaskets, fresh AC charge, new brakes, New evap lines, fresh oil change and so much more. Car runs great now! Come test drive it for yourself. Buy it with cash or finance with only $900 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!

The team at choice auto goes above and beyond to make your deal as painless as possible. I have an existing loan on my credit from an accident I was in and that didn't stop them from getting me a new loan. I would recommend choice auto to anyone looking for a new car. After the pickup of my new car I had a light come on and the owner didn't hesitate to take the vehicle for a drive and scanning it to make sure everything was 100% safe. I truly feel they care about their customers.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2006 Audi A4 2.0T Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: WAUKF78E16A134919

Stock: 134919

