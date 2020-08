Used Audi Wagon for Sale Near Me

Larry H. Miller Toyota Boulder - Boulder / Colorado

One Owner, Clean CARFAX, Navigation, Virtual Cockpit, Panoramic Power Sunroof, Leather, Quattro all wheel drive, Heated front and rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Climate control, Backup Camera, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Power front seats with driver-side memory, Power liftgate, Push button start, USB outlets, and much more! Stop by Larry H. Miller Boulder Toyota and check out the beautiful selection of new and pre-owned vehicles with amazing pricing and financing options. Located at 2465 48th Ct, Boulder, CO 80301 (at the intersection of Foothills Pkwy and Pearl Pkwy)

Dealer Review:

I always use Toyota for service as they know my Tacoma likely better than anyone and I have the 100K warranty for this vehicle. And they actually seem to care and assure my satisfaction. And don't mind my questions. Really like my Tacoma so also want the best service.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA18NAF42JA055155

Stock: JA055155

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020