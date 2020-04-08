Used Volvo Wagon for Sale Near Me

544 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 544 listings
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Red
    certified

    2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    13,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $37,000

    $569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 T6 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 T6

    97,559 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,957

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier in White
    used

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier

    81,395 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,695

    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic in Gray
    used

    2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic

    45,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,228

    Details
  • 2014 Volvo XC70 T6 in White
    used

    2014 Volvo XC70 T6

    44,456 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,000

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    39,397 miles
    Theft history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2
    used

    2010 Volvo XC70 3.2

    97,244 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,250

    Details
  • 2011 Volvo V50 T5 in Black
    used

    2011 Volvo V50 T5

    89,413 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,994

    Details
  • 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T
    used

    2001 Volvo V70 2.4T

    102,607 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Gray
    used

    2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    7 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $48,100

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2
    used

    2008 Volvo XC70 3.2

    125,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,499

    $2,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5

    26,048 miles

    $37,495

    Details
  • 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Platinum in Black
    certified

    2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Platinum

    43,678 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,990

    $1,035 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription in White
    used

    2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription

    6,797 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $51,990

    Details
  • 2015 Volvo XC70 T6 in Silver
    used

    2015 Volvo XC70 T6

    88,562 miles

    $23,495

    Details
  • 2008 Volvo V50 2.4i in Gray
    used

    2008 Volvo V50 2.4i

    128,508 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,977

    Details
  • 2012 Volvo XC70 3.2 in Red
    used

    2012 Volvo XC70 3.2

    131,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2013 Volvo XC70 T6 in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Volvo XC70 T6

    63,182 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,701

    $1,258 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 544 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Volvo For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
Station Wagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.