Used Volvo Wagon for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T513,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$37,000$569 Below Market
Premier Volvo Cars Overland Park - Overland Park / Kansas
harman/kardon Premium Sound, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Rear Seats Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Fusion Red Metallic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC INCLUDED WITH EVERY PURCHASE AT PREMIER VOLVO FREE CAR WASHES AS LONG YOU OWN THE VEHICLE AND FREE SERVICE LOANERS FOR ALL SERVICES IN OUR SERVICE DEPARTMENT! CALL TODAY FOR FURTHER DETAIL AND TO ENSURE VEHICLES AVAILABILITY! FINANCING? WE CAN HELP! CALL TODAY TO DISCUSS AVAILABLE OPTIONS! OUT OF STATE? WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN THE U.S. CALL TODAY FOR A QUOTE! Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date zero miles) * Roadside Assistance * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * 170+ Point Inspection
Dealer Review:
I turned my lease in with purchasing the full coverage lease insurance. I asked the general manager Josh if I needed to get it inspected b4. He stated that unless there was damage to the car or tires were bald I would be okay. My car was turned in with 19200 miles. I had it serviced 1 month with them b4 I turned it in. It was in perfect condition. Volvo is trying to charge me over 1000$ for erroneous and fraudulent charges on the car. Premier Volvo is telling me I had no added insurance even though I payed an extra 75$ a month for the peace of mind insurance. They are [non-permissible content removed] here. Do not buy a car with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102WK1L1037692
Stock: VP3919
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 97,559 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,957
Volvo Cars Mobile - Mobile / Alabama
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902BZ6D1166986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,395 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,695
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Are you interested in a simply great car? Introducing the 2016 Volvo XC70! It comes equipped with all the standard amenities for your driving enjoyment. Turbocharger technology provides forced air induction, enhancing performance while preserving fuel economy. This 4 door, 5 passenger wagon has just over 80,000 miles. Volvo infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: leather upholstery, heated door mirrors, and seat memory. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the 2.5 liter 5 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers needs. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Premier with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4612NK4G1270556
Stock: 20160556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 45,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,228
Balise Toyota - West Springfield / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V60 T5 Dynamic with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV140MSL8J2397411
Stock: A159492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 44,456 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,000
BMW of Minnetonka - Minnetonka / Minnesota
**ONE OWNER, **NICE LOCAL TRADE, **CLEAN CARFAX, **PRICE INCLUDES 2 KEYS AND FULL TANK OF GAS, AWD, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 53607 miles below market average!"BMW of Minnetonka is a locally owned BMW Dealership located just minutes west of Minneapolis. At BMW of Minnetonka you will find hundreds of new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned BMWs to choose from. We also have over 30 factory trained technicians to service your BMW. If you're looking for a BMW part, our parts department has a vast inventory of parts in stock. Our dealership is over 275,000 square feet with 3 levels of indoor showroom and includes a movie theater, 3 lounges, 2 refreshment areas, indoor playground, over 100 service loaners, free wi-fi, gourmet coffee, and snacks. Come see us today!" At BMW of Minnetonka, we believe in ''MARKET VALUE PRICING'' all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS the BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands.
Dealer Review:
Every single aspect of this dealership is abhorrent. The saleswoman straight up lied to us and was extremely rude when I started asking questions about various scratches and dings on the vehicle. The service department will screw you over at any opportunity. I once had a major windshield washer fluid leak and of course them about it. When I picked it up (over 5 hours later because that’s how long an oil change takes apparently) they said there was no leak but they refilled it anyway. Pulling out of the lot there was no fluid so someone is lying. This review covers the tip of the iceberg. Avoid this place at all costs!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902BZ1E1179324
Stock: B7425A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 39,397 milesTheft history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,990
Finest Auto Wholesale - Twinsburg / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK3H1040402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,244 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,250
CarLotz Chesapeake - Chesapeake / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4960BZ6A1077028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,413 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,994
Ray Price Mazda - Stroudsburg / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER!, CLEAN AUTO CHECK NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, SUNROOF / MOONROOF!, LEATHER!, LOCAL TRADE!, ALL FACTORY RECALLS COMPLETED, FULLY CHECKED FRONT LINE READY, DETAILED, ALLOY WHEELS, RARE VEHICLE!, HEATED SEATS, SECURITY ALARM, FOG LAMPS, 17" Spartacus Alloy Wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Portable Navigation System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio. 2011 Volvo V50 T5 FWD 5-Speed Automatic with Geartronic Black 2.5L 5-Cylinder DOHC MPI Turbocharged Recent Arrival! Odometer is 11242 miles below market average!For over 300 pre-owned vehicles to choose from visit us at RAYPRICECARS.COM......100 YEARS OF DOING IT RIGHT!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Volvo V50 T5 with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1672MW3B2613361
Stock: BH13361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 102,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
405 Motors - Woodinville / Washington
2001 Volvo V70 2.4TClean CARFAX. White 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T FWD 5-Speed Automatic 2.4L I5 MPI DOHC Cloth.All prices posted expire midnight on day of posting. Pricing on www.405motors.com is most current and supersedes all other media.Recent Arrival! 21/28 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I just purchased a 2013 Lexus RX 450 hybrid with 37,600 miles just two days ago and it was the easiest car buying experience I have had in quite some time. Massey and his family do a fabulous job of making it a no-haggle, no-pressure and fair experience. No wonder why they have been in business 11 years. That in alone speaks volumes. Ken was a pleasure to work with in finance and he was patient in how he explained everything. I am very pleased with the process and recommend them without reservation. Thank you 405 Motors!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Volvo V70 2.4T with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1SW58D211021451
Stock: P021451
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 7 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$48,100
Culver City Volvo Cars - Culver City / California
Clean CARFAX. ** NAVIGATION, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Rear Seats & Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Wheels: 18" Black Diamond Cut Alloy. Osmium Gray Metallic 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 AWD Automatic with Geartronic I4On behalf of the entire Culver City Motor Cars Family, we hope that everyone is in good health during this concerning time with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. We want to assure everyone that the health and safety of our customers and employees is always our most important priority. We are open for business and are closely monitoring the developments on how it could affect our customers and employees. In our dealership, we are following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local health agencies for staying healthy. Odometer is 4691 miles below market average!Culver City Motor Cars is family owned and operated. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous!
Dealer Review:
we have purchased previous vehicles from this dealership so we knew what to expect. This time around they were very patient with my wife as she continued to change her mind regarding colors and trim models. We probably went through about five or six vehicles before we settled on the final one and the guys were patient with us. Most of all they were trusting, since the process took several days for us to get through. They took us for a word that we wanted to do business with them and never once tried to force a sale upon us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102WK3L1044434
Stock: VX20851L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 125,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,499$2,771 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2008 VOLVO XC70 WITH CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY AND ONE OWNER VEHICLE LOADED WITH / LEATHER SEATS / ALLOY WHEEL / SUNROOF / BLIND SPOT MONITOR/ GOOD CARFAX HISTORY SERVICES A LOT MORE MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at (540) 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4BZ982881020315
Stock: LLM7261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 26,048 miles
$37,495
Gengras Chevrolet - East Hartford / Connecticut
5 YEAR + UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY!!!One Owner with clean Carfax!AWDLeatherMoonroofNavigationRear CameraBluetooth + StreamingApple Carplay / Android AutoAuto Braking SystemOriginal Sticker-IMPORTER'S SUGGESTED LIST PRICE P.O.E.: $ 52,300.00Plus Package 1,000.00Full LED headlights w/Active Bending Lights (ABL)Auto Highbeam (AHB) &Thor's Hammer DRL4-Zone Electric Climate Control, Cooled Glovebox12.3' Driver Display (Digital InstrumentCluster)Headlight High Pressure CleaningConvenience Package 1,950.00Heated Washer Nozzles (wet arms)360? Surround View CameraGrocery Bag HolderHomeLinkCompass (Inner Rear View Mirror)Park Assist Pilot & Front Park Assist (Rear std)Interior High-Level IlluminationHeated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel 750.00Metallic Paint 595.00Protection Package Premier* 535.0019' Wheel 800.00Destination Charge 995.00Total Suggested Retail Price: $ 58,925.00* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance; driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement* 170+ Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 Certified Pre-Owned T5 4D Wagon Bright Silver Metallic 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Automatic with Geartronic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volvo V90 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102NK1J1024343
Stock: C024343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Platinum43,678 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,990$1,035 Below Market
Findlay Volvo Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Findlay Volvo Cars Las Vegas proudly offers this Volvo XC70 with 43804 miles. Black Stone over Soft Beige, this XC70 was ordered with highly desirable factory features like: Bluetooth, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning System, Collision Warning System, Heated Seats, Cargo Tray, Dual Two-Stage Child Booster Seats, Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Child Locks, Protection Package, Rubber Floor Mats, Wheels: 18'' Pan Alloy. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 170+ Point Inspection * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Warranty Deductible: $0 Certified. AWD 2.5L I5 20V Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 5-Day Return Period Guidelines: You must request a vehicle return prior to the 5th day after the date and time of delivery. Requesting a vehicle return must be completed with an authorized Findlay Volvo dealer representative. The vehicle return request must occur within five (5) days and have no more than 250 miles added to odometer, from the date and time of delivery. The vehicle must be scheduled to be returned to Findlay Volvo by the end of the following business day of the request. You are responsible for returning the vehicle. The vehicle must be free of all liens other than the lien created by the retail installment contract of purchase. The vehicle must be: 1) In the same condition as received; 2) Without any mechanical complications, damage, or having been in an accident since delivery. Addi
Dealer Review:
We've had our new XC60 for a little over a week now and really love it! Our situation was a bit unique because we custom ordered our car in order to get specific features that weren't easy to find in existing inventory. We knew that we would need to wait a couple of months and were fine with it, and Wayne Kassoif, our salesperson/product specialist kept us well informed throughout the process. But when we got hit with some unanticipated delays in the car's arrival from overseas, that's when Wayne and the sales and services teams at Findlay really went "above and beyond", helping to arrange temporary transportation for us since we had already turned in our prior lease. And when our car finally arrived, the sales process was quick, transparent and easy, with no hidden charges or hard pressure sales. It's this collection of service, respect and attention to customer satisfaction that makes Findlay stand out from other dealerships. We love that we can reach Wayne at any time, even with the smallest of questions, and he always promptly and courteously gets back to us. We expect to be a Findlay customer for many years to come.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4612NM2G1269116
Stock: C1263
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 6,797 milesDelivery Available*
$51,990
Carvana - Pittsburgh - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first. Current Address: 600 Creek Road Delanco, NJ 08075 (NOT A RETAIL LOCATION)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Volvo V90 T6 Inscription with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1A22VL4K1084604
Stock: 2000646046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 88,562 miles
$23,495
Haley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Richmond / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Volvo XC70 T6 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902NM9F1224236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,508 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,977
Prestige Certified Motors - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volvo V50 2.4i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 5-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1MW382582377957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,500 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,500
Z Best Auto Sales - North Attleboro / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Volvo XC70 3.2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4952BZ7C1122446
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,182 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,701$1,258 Below Market
Lovering Volvo Cars Concord - Concord / New Hampshire
The Lovering Guarantee; Our guarantees don't end when you get the keys. Our pre-owned vehicle selection also comes with the Lovering Guarantee: - 3-Day Money Back Guarantee and a 30-Day Exchange Policy. - Get your money back within 3 days of your purchase OR trade it back to us for the purchase price within 30 days or 1500 miles. No questions asked. Vehicles sold `as is`, over 7 model-years old, or with over 100,000 miles do not qualify.*Recent Arrival!18" x 7.5" Zephyrus Alloy Wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Front dual zone A/C, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power Retractable Sideview Mirrors, Rain sensing wipers, Remote Engine Start, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 64603 miles below market average!2013 Volvo XC70 T6 4D Wagon Flamenco Red Metallic 3.0L I6 Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic AWDAll vehicles at Lovering go through a rigorous inspection and come with the Lovering Guarantee- a 3 Day Money Back and 30 day exchange policy for all cars with less than 100K miles and 7 model years of age or less. Our #1 goal is that you leave here in LOVE with your car!**WWW.LOVERINGCONCORD.COM**,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Volvo XC70 T6 with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4902BZ5D1160919
Stock: V21012A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volvo searches:
Related Volvo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals
Hot new vehicles
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.