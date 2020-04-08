Used Volvo Wagon for Sale Near Me

Findlay Volvo Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada

Findlay Volvo Cars Las Vegas proudly offers this Volvo XC70 with 43804 miles. Black Stone over Soft Beige, this XC70 was ordered with highly desirable factory features like: Bluetooth, Navigation System, Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Sunroof/Moonroof, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning System, Collision Warning System, Heated Seats, Cargo Tray, Dual Two-Stage Child Booster Seats, Front & Rear Park Assist, Power Child Locks, Protection Package, Rubber Floor Mats, Wheels: 18'' Pan Alloy. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 170+ Point Inspection * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Warranty Deductible: $0 Certified. AWD 2.5L I5 20V Turbocharged 6-Speed Automatic with Geartronic 5-Day Return Period Guidelines: You must request a vehicle return prior to the 5th day after the date and time of delivery. Requesting a vehicle return must be completed with an authorized Findlay Volvo dealer representative. The vehicle return request must occur within five (5) days and have no more than 250 miles added to odometer, from the date and time of delivery. The vehicle must be scheduled to be returned to Findlay Volvo by the end of the following business day of the request. You are responsible for returning the vehicle. The vehicle must be free of all liens other than the lien created by the retail installment contract of purchase. The vehicle must be: 1) In the same condition as received; 2) Without any mechanical complications, damage, or having been in an accident since delivery. Addi

We've had our new XC60 for a little over a week now and really love it! Our situation was a bit unique because we custom ordered our car in order to get specific features that weren't easy to find in existing inventory. We knew that we would need to wait a couple of months and were fine with it, and Wayne Kassoif, our salesperson/product specialist kept us well informed throughout the process. But when we got hit with some unanticipated delays in the car's arrival from overseas, that's when Wayne and the sales and services teams at Findlay really went "above and beyond", helping to arrange temporary transportation for us since we had already turned in our prior lease. And when our car finally arrived, the sales process was quick, transparent and easy, with no hidden charges or hard pressure sales. It's this collection of service, respect and attention to customer satisfaction that makes Findlay stand out from other dealerships. We love that we can reach Wayne at any time, even with the smallest of questions, and he always promptly and courteously gets back to us. We expect to be a Findlay customer for many years to come.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Volvo XC70 T5 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 5 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: YV4612NM2G1269116

Stock: C1263

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

