Used BMW Wagon for Sale Near Me

CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 28,160! FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Turbo, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, Panoramic Roof, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES M SPORT PACKAGE M footrest and signature key, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Star-Spoke (Style 400M), Tires: P225/45R18 All Season, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Aerodynamic Kit, Remove Increased Top Speed, Standard Suspension, NAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, BMW Connected App Compatibility, PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, multi-function remote control including hands-free tailgate opening, Lumbar Support, LED Headlights, Satellite Radio, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.

Spencer Morey at Kuni BMW was amazing to work with. The initial meeting, test driving and sitting down to discuss payment options was all stress free and not aggressive like other places. He did everything to accomodate the specs and trim I was shopping for and stayed to what I wanted especially with my budget. He even followed up when our first attempt was not successful. He truely worked on finding what I needed. Always returned my messages in a timely fashion. If you go to Kuni, ask for Spencer Morey.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 33 Highway)

VIN: WBA8K3C58HK679311

Stock: FHK679311

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-19-2020