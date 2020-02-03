Used BMW Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 28,160 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$35,890$370 Below Market
Kuni BMW - Beaverton / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 28,160! FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! NAV, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Turbo, Power Liftgate, All Wheel Drive, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, Panoramic Roof, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C. Rear Spoiler, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES M SPORT PACKAGE M footrest and signature key, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Wheels: 18 x 8.0 Star-Spoke (Style 400M), Tires: P225/45R18 All Season, Alum Hexagon Trim w/Estoril Blue Matte Highlight, M Steering Wheel, M Sport Package (337), Aerodynamic Kit, Remove Increased Top Speed, Standard Suspension, NAVIGATION SYSTEM BMW Online BMW Apps, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, BMW Connected App Compatibility, PREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, multi-function remote control including hands-free tailgate opening, Lumbar Support, LED Headlights, Satellite Radio, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, harman/kardon SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, ADAPTIVE M SUSPENSION, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER Kuni BMW is the largest BMW Center in Oregon. At Kuni BMW we take a tremendous amount of pride in the relationships we develop with our clients. The philosophy at Kuni BMW has always been to hire the most dedicated, professional, and knowledgeable staff possible. We invite you to make your purchase of an Ultimate Driving Machine from the Ultimate BMW Center. This vehicle is equipped with Stargard theft recovery system accessory for an additional $695. Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
Dealer Review:
Spencer Morey at Kuni BMW was amazing to work with. The initial meeting, test driving and sitting down to discuss payment options was all stress free and not aggressive like other places. He did everything to accomodate the specs and trim I was shopping for and stayed to what I wanted especially with my budget. He even followed up when our first attempt was not successful. He truely worked on finding what I needed. Always returned my messages in a timely fashion. If you go to Kuni, ask for Spencer Morey.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C58HK679311
Stock: FHK679311
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 19,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,902
Kendall BMW Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
This 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive is offered to you for sale by Kendall Imports of Bend. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This 2017 BMW 3 Series has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. In addition to being well-cared for, this BMW 3 Series has very low mileage making it a rare find. More information about the 2017 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3 Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2017 BMW 3 Series sedans, Sports Wagon, and Gran Turismo models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3 Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. This model sets itself apart with high-tech options, practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, compact size and maneuverability, long list of appearance packages and trims, fuel efficiency, and A variety of options
Dealer Review:
Purchase of M8 Competition . Flawless from start to finish. Only goal was to work with me
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C57HK678909
Stock: BU2379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 48,185 milesGood Deal
$30,977$1,703 Below Market
McKenna BMW - Norwalk / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C3XHA018830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,141 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$37,788
Autobahn USA - Westborough / Massachusetts
AUTOBAHN USA is thrilled to offer this stunning, McGovern-Certified BMW 328d xDrive in Platinum Silver Metallic. Beautifully equipped with Factory Warranty Remaining, One Owner - Clean Car Fax, XDRIVE - All Wheel Drive, Power Panoramic Moonroof, and Fully Serviced & White Glove Detailed, Convenience Package (Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Lumbar Support, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), Premium Package (Advanced Real-Time Traffic Information, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, and Remote Services), McGovern Certified Certified, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Hands-Free Bluetooth & USB Audio Connection, Heated Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, SensaTec Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, and Sport steering wheel!Certification Program Details: McGovern Certified:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 60 Month/100,000 Total Vehicle Mile Warranty from Certified Purchase Date* Backed by Allstate* Certified Vehicle History* Rigorous 128 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance, Trip Reimbursement and Rental Car CoverageAt AUTOBAHN USA all our vehicles go through an extensive 128 point inspection, are fully reconditioned and detailed to perfection. We include a full CARFAX history report on every car we sell. Make sure to compare our vehicles side by side to see the Autobahn USA difference. For Extra Protection we offer Comprehensive full Coverage Service Contracts which can be customized to meet your driving patterns of up to an additional 8 Years or 100,000 miles, depending on the vehicle you purchase. Our Comprehensive Service Contracts far exceed manufacturer's certified programs for a LOT LESS. Our philosophy is to give our clients a 5 STAR full disclosure quality car buying experience.
Dealer Review:
I recently purchased an Audi A6 and what an amazing car it is. Car was in an absolute great condition and great pricing. Harry and Dan were very professional and flexible in ensuring we could get the deal done. Definitely recommend this place!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C56JA019089
Stock: AB1920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 15,690 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,988
Capitol Buick GMC - San Jose / California
DGDG Certified *2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive* (AWD, 8-Speed Automatic, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Turbocharged) with 15,690 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Certified Used Cars offer a 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, a 3-Day/250-Mile Money-Back Guarantee, an Exclusive 160-Point Vehicle Inspection, Premium Tire and Brake Reconditioning Standards, Third-Party Price Validation, and a Vehicle History Report.*Vehicle Features:* * Auto-dimming door mirrors * Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror * Front dual zone A/C * Front fog lights * Fully automatic headlights * Power Front Seats * Rain sensing wipers * Rear air conditioning * Rear window defroster * Remote keyless entry * Speed-sensing steering * Speed-Sensitive Wipers * Split folding rear seat * Sport Seats * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Telescoping steering wheel * Turn signal indicator mirrors.*Disclosures:* DGDG Certified Used Cars only applicable to vehicles 6 model years old or newer with less than 90,000 miles. Warranty only applicable to vehicles that are not certified by a manufacturer. A copy of the warranty is available for review at the dealership. Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
Dealer Review:
Excellent customer service with salesmen that are not pushy. We agreed upon a price before arriving at the dealership. Smooth transaction and enjoyable.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C56KA483946
Stock: B11259B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 16,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$42,995
Sewickley Porsche - Sewickley / Pennsylvania
Loaner - Service Courtesy Vehicle - Please call for Details - Mileage subject to change.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8J1C56JA379527
Stock: B79527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,155 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,668
Sheehan Cadillac - Pompano Beach / Florida
Sheehan's believing 70 years strong!!! Here we GROW again! The ALL NEW Sheehan Cadillac in Beautiful Pompano Beach, FL is proud to offer you this STUNNING 2017 BMW 3 Series equipped with the 330i xDrive Trim Package and beautifully finished in Arctic Gray Metallic over Venetian Beige w/Dark Oyster Highlight w/Dakota Leather Upholstery in the cabin AND its ready for your APPROVAL! AWD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 23/33 City/Highway MPG Awards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ WELCOME TO THE ALL NEW SHEEHAN CADILLAC WHERE SHEEHANS BELIEVIN 70 YEARS STRONG!!!! Cadillac is once again a leader in quality, design and style which has made Cadillac an icon of luxury. The Sheehan Automotive Group of dealerships are among the most successful Family-Owned dealerships of its kind in the United States. We continue to be among the leaders in the top tier markets. We believe the principal ingredient of this success is the quality of our people and their commitment to exceed our customers expectations in quality of service. The excellence of their work and their professional attitude are what will set Sheehan Cadillac apart from the rest and motivates our customers to come back again and again.
Dealer Review:
I have leased 3 GMC Terrain's from Sheehan in the past and this time I upgraded to a Cadillac XT5. This dealership is amazing. Honesty, integrity, sincere people. The absolute best!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C57HK678621
Stock: T938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- 45,504 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$32,924$401 Below Market
BMW of Warwick - Warwick / Rhode Island
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive PREMIUM PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, *COLD WEATHER PACKAGE*, BMW CERTIFIED, *GPS NAVIGATION w/ BACK UP CAMERA*.23/33 City/Highway MPG Certified. BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Multipoint Point InspectionReviews:* Hatchback utility with sport sedan performance; extended wheelbase increases rear legroom; strong and fuel-efficient engines; all-wheel drive is standard. Source: Edmunds* Balances sharp handling with a ride quality that won't beat you up; engine choices offer power, smoothness and fuel efficiency; interior is upscale and spacious, with logical, easy-to-use controls Source: EdmundsMineral Gray Metallic on Oyster.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C37HA022892
Stock: 62410CPA
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 97,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,250
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1713572 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shiftâ s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUU33589A539887
Stock: c163166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 76,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,200$2,012 Below Market
Porsche Irvine - Irvine / California
Luxury Line Premium Package Driver Assistance Package Imperial Blue Metallic Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Saddle Brown/Excl. Stitch; Dakota Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Porsche Irvine has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 BMW 3 Series. This BMW includes: ESTORIL BLUE METALLIC PREMIUM PACKAGE HD Radio Satellite Radio Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar Remote Trunk Release LUXURY LINE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Woodgrain Interior Trim Tires - Rear Performance DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera SADDLE BROWN/EXCL. STITCH, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I’ve purchased many cars. This was the best experience. No pressure. All my questions answered and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3G7C51FK481119
Stock: FK481119
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 36,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$26,995
Universal Auto Group - Silver Spring / Maryland
Our 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive Sports Wagon is stunning in Alpine White! Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter TwinPower 4 Cylinder that offers 240hp while paired with an innovative 8 Speed Sport Automatic gearbox and packs a punch to send you to 60mph in just over 5 seconds. This All Wheel Drive Wagon scores near 35mpg on the open road along with responsive handling, agility, and stability lets you tailor your drive to your mood with our Driving Dynamics Control. Our 328i xDrive Sports Wagon is graceful and elegant with a confident stance that is perfectly enhanced by high gloss black roof rails, unique alloy wheels and LED fog lights. Spacious and posh, the 3 Series cabin greets you with a wealth of amenities including a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, driver memory functions, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Settle into the supportive heated front seats on Dakota leather and check out the cutting edge technology such as our iDrive interface with a prominent display, full-color navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and superb HiFi sound system that puts all of your favorite music right at your fingertips. Drive with confidence knowing this highly desirable sports BMW Wagon has been masterfully engineered with a backup camera, anti-lock brakes, traction and stability control, advanced airbags, and emergency telematics. Reward yourself with the driving pleasure and comfort that can only come from the BMW 3 Series! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 4 NEW TIRES DETAILED INSPECTED EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE/OUT PERFECT SERVICE HISTORY
Dealer Review:
Peter and Alex were both so kind and so helpful throughout the whole process. We had a warm reception and purchased a gorgeous car at a fair price. They really go out of their way to explain the car and its features, and they provide extra services such as financing and extended warranties more as a service to customers than a profit generator -- by that I mean that their interest rate beat the rate offered by 2 different credit unions, and the extended warranty that I purchased was reasonably priced, is very comprehensive, and allows and pays for repairs at the Mercedes Dealership. Thank you, Peter and Alex. You both provided outstanding service and a great car that we will enjoy for many years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8G5C57GK752910
Stock: 15812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 107,575 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
Frontline Auto Brokers - Longmont / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAUU3C53BA542542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,512 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
Best Car Buys III - Englewood / Colorado
CLEAN NO ACCIDENT CAR FAX ALL WHEEL DRIVE WAGON RARE FIND FRESH INDEPENDENT MECHANICS INSPECTION LOADED WITH OPTIONS 28 SERVICE RECORDS VERY NICE CAR
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 BMW 3 Series 328xi with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAVT73508FZ37224
Stock: Z37224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,027 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,300
Car Bazaar - Pensacola / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3G7C53FK481414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,995$4,771 Below Market
Jack Carroll's Skagit Hyundai - Burlington / Washington
**Low Miles 13k****All-Wheel Drive****Sport Line****Both Original Key Sets****One Owner Accident and Smoke Free****Sport Bucket Seats****Heated Power Front Seats****Driver Assistance Plus Package****Panoramic Sunroof****Side Top and Rear View Camera****Park Distance Control****Active Blind Spot Detection****Active Driving Assist****Premium Package****Comfort Access Keyless Entry****Leather wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Red Sport Stitching****18 inch Sport Wheels with Continental Tires****Power Liftgate**
Dealer Review:
Just wanted to share my experience with Carroll Credit Center, I would have to say that they are definitely a 5 Star dealership, From the moment I filled out my Application the night before to the evening of the next day Bjorn made sure I was comfortable and set my mind at ease that I was gonna be able to drive away with the car of my dreams. He was very professional and helpful with the whole process. Hands down the easiest and most professional dealership I have ever had the pleasure of doing business with. I will ensure I send all my family and friends to Carroll Credit Center and have them ask for BJORN!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C50HK679089
Stock: R1049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 29,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$33,900$3,844 Below Market
BMW Encinitas - Encinitas / California
Saddle Brown/Dark Brown; Dakota Leather Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Alpine White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. CERTIFIED M SPORT WAGON! (ALMOST) IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND. LOADED ALPINE WHITE WITH SADDLE BROWN INTERIOR. THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG! This BMW includes: DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera SADDLE BROWN/DARK BROWN, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats M SPORT PACKAGE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance ALPINE WHITE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Steering Wheel Heated Front Seat(s) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2017 BMW 3 Series. Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2017 BMW. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive. More information about the 2017 BMW 3 Series: The BMW 3 Series is a family of sporty sedans and wagons sized at what would be considered a compact car in the U.S. The 2017 BMW 3 Series sedans, Sports Wagon, and Gran Turismo models are built on a platform that made its debut with the 2012 model. Across its entire lineup, the 3 Series models stand out for being athletic, responsive and fun to drive, as well as more fuel-efficient than most other alternatives. The F30 redesign brought more back-seat space and cargo space to sedans, as well as a more sophisticated and isolated ride. M3 models, meanwhile, continue to be one of the most practical high-performance cars on the market. Strengths of this model include high-tech options, practicality and comfort, athletic driving feel, compact size and maneuverability, long list of appearance packages and trims, fuel efficiency, and A variety of options *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Very professional sales and finance team. Quick, efficient and knowledgeable. A very enjoyable purchasing experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C34HA022932
Stock: HA022932
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 22,561 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$34,988
Open Road BMW of Roxbury - Kenvil / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C36HA023175
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$31,881
Century West BMW - North Hollywood / California
CPO financing rates as low as 1.99% available through BMW Financial Services! O.A.C. Please call for all the details!
Dealer Review:
I was unexpectedly impressed with the professionalism and attention to detail provided at this dealership. Upon the first visit there was not a vehicle with the specific features I desired. Fabi made sure to get my contact information and within a week called me with the car I was looking for. The staff was professional and courteous on each visit. I am confident about returning to this location to continue to do business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8K3C54HK679029
Stock: P69630
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-18-2020
