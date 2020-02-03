Used BMW Wagon for Sale Near Me

186 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 186 listings
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    28,160 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $35,890

    $370 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    19,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,902

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive

    48,185 miles
    Good Deal

    $30,977

    $1,703 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive in Silver
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive

    33,141 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $37,788

    Details
  • 2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive

    15,690 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,988

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive

    16,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,995

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    43,155 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,668

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    45,504 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $32,924

    $401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2009 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive

    97,680 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,250

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive

    76,537 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,200

    $2,012 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive in White
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive

    36,659 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $26,995

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive in Light Blue
    used

    2011 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive

    107,575 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2008 BMW 3 Series 328xi in Silver
    used

    2008 BMW 3 Series 328xi

    123,512 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series 328i xDrive

    21,027 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,300

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    13,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,995

    $4,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in White
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    29,531 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,900

    $3,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    22,561 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $34,988

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV

    22,725 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $31,881

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 186 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used BMW For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
Station Wagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles