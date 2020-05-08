Used Mercedes-Benz Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 40 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$68,893
Mercedes-Benz of St Charles - Saint Charles / Illinois
We Deliver! , Please consider inquiring about our vehicle pick-up and delivery services. Our online digital storefront will continue to be a helpful resource for shopping inventory, vehicle research, service and parts information, and communicating directly with the dealership. No matter the department you're looking to reach, we have staff that can assist your needs. . Thorough cleanings of the dealership facilities daily . Sanitizing gel and foam stations available on-site . Our staff has been given specific instructions on hand washing and the importance of staying home if they feel ill . Adhering to the recommended six feet of social distance from other staff and customers.** MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED! **, ** CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER !**, ** PREMIUM 1 PACKAGE **, ** AMG LINE EXTERIOR **, ** LIGHTING PACKAGE **, ** PANORAMIC MOONROOF! **, ** MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE **, ** NAVIGATION **, ** HEATED STEERING WHEEL **, ** HEATED FRONT SEATS **, ** PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE **, ** BLIND SPOT ASSIST **, ** ILLUMINATED STAR **, ** 19 INCH AMG WHEELS **, ** SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE **, ** BLUETOOTH **, ** REARVIEW CAMERA **, ** KEYLESS-GO **, ** LED LOGO PROJECTORS **, ** KEYLESS-START **, 12.3 Digital Instrument Cluster, 19 AMG? Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, AMG? Body Styling, Blind Spot Assist, Burmester Surround Sound System, Exterior Lighting Package, Hands-Free Access, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Illuminated Star, Inductive Wireless Charging w/NFC Pairing, KEYLESS GO Comfort Package, KEYLESS GO?, LED Intelligent Light System, Lighting Package Code, Lowered Suspension w/Selective Damping, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Panorama Roof, Parking Assist Code, Parking Assistance Package, Premium Package, SiriusXM Radio, Sport Exterior, Sport Interior, Sport Styling.Clean CARFAX. Certified. Odometer is 7093 miles below market average!2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 4D Wagon Black E 450 4MATIC? 3.0L V6 BiTurbo 4MATI
Dealer Review:
Our salesperson was Greg. He was wonderful. Load application, approval and paper signing was very fast. We drove out with our new car withing a couple hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6JB4KA605581
Stock: R0616
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 55,194 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,945
TexasCarsDirect.com - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. * HEADS-UP DISPLAY, * DISTRONIC, * KEYLESS START, * PARKTRONIC, * BLIND SPOT ASSIST, * BACK UP CAMERA, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH, * HEATED SEATS, * BRAKE ASSIST, * PREMIUM PACKAGE, * PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE, * PREMIUM 3 PACKAGE, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * THIRD ROW SEATING, * HOMELINK, * Pre-qualified for 100,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * Pre-reserve your incoming vehicle today before it arrives to expedite the make ready process! *, * MULTI-POINT DEALER INSPECTION *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, 4MATIC , 18" 5-Spoke Wheels, 3rd row seats: bench, Active Multicontour Driver Seat, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Air Balance Package, Beige Roof Liner, Blind Spot Assist, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, Burmester Premium Sound System, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Pre-Safe Brake, Driver Assistance Package Plus, Extended Restart by Stop and Go Traffic, Front Comfort Headrests, Full-LED Headlamps w/Active Curve Illumination, Hands-Free Access, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO Package (P17), KEYLESS GO , LED Lighting, Lighting Package (P35), Luxury Model, Manual Rear Seat Window Sun Shade, MB-Tex Dash & Upper Door Trim w/Top Stitching, Navigation System, Parking Assist Package (P44), Parking Pilot, Power moonroof, Premium 1 Package, Premium 2 Package, Premium 3 Package, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS XM Radio, Speed Limit Assist, Speed Limit Assist (546), Sun Protection Package Code, Surround View System, Suspension w/Selective Damping, Wireless Phone Charging. 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 DISTRONIC/PREM 3/HUD/LUXURY 4MATIC - $13K OPTIONS 4MATIC Lunar Blue Metallic 3.0L V6 BiTurboWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Your car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!
Dealer Review:
We recently bought our 5th car from Texas Cars Direct and the reason that we keep coming back is the service! This place absolutely redefines the "pre-owned car" buying experience. Pete and his group of salesmen are top notch. Our most recent deal was handled by Kyle who treated us like we were was his only customers, even though I know they do a lot of business there and he most certainly did have many other customers. In the case of our most recent purchase, we reserved a car that was "coming soon" and the arrival and make-ready process to just a bit, but Kyle was on top of things and kept us apprised of the process. The indoor lot is amazing and just plain fun to visit. You never feel any sales pressure (at all) and the cars (typically ranging from almost new to 3 or 4 years old) ALL look pristine. . .like a new car lot, reflecting their high standards. Once you decide on a car, there are no shenanigans and it has been our experience that they can have you out the door and on your way to dinner in about an hour. We've had great luck with all of our cars from TCD and cannot recommend them highly enough. We will most certainly be back for our next purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6GB3HA182721
Stock: 182721C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 128,834 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,990
SoCal Auto Group - Reseda / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGCB6FE6AA110233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,451 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Premium 2 Pkg Iridium Silver Metallic Sun/Moonroof Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Almond; Mb-Tex Seat Trim Luxury Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 This 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This low mileage Mercedes-Benz E-Class has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. The E-Class Mercedes-Benz has been a favorite of the mid-sized luxury segment throughout the model's distinguished lifespan. This model provides a luxurious merger of comfort, performance and technology that Mercedes prides itself on. The E-Class is available with luxuries including but not limited to dual-zone climate control, leather appointed seats as well as a host of safety features. These features have helped to make the E-Class a favorite among the luxury. AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
One of the least stressful and seamless experiences I’ve had when purchasing a car. My awesome sales woman Karla was very patient, transparent, and professional with her service. It honestly felt like a friendly neighbor was helping me get a car, not an employee of a dealership. Thank you again to the great team at Autonation of Katy!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8HB9BA222670
Stock: BA222670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 52,684 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,481
Global Motorsports - Bellemeade - Nashville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8JB3FB115575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class36,446 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$51,999
Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED w/ 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY from the original in-service date! 2 NEW O.E.M TIRES! B-SERVICE COMPLETE! NEW AIR FILTER & ALIGNMENT PERFORMED! ABSOLUTELY LOADED! ***ORG. MSRP $83,385.00*** PREMIUM 3 PACKAGE, DISTRONIC, ACTIVE PARKING PILOT, LED INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM, 12.3 INCH WIDE SCREEN INSTRUMENTATION CLUSTER, BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM, ACOUSTIC COMFORT PACKAGE, AMG LINE EXTERIOR AMG BODY STYLING, 19" UPGRADED AMG SPORT WHEELS, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SOFT CLOSE DOORS, LEATHER SEATING, ACTIVE MULTI-CONTOUR FRONT SEATS w/ MASSAGE, RAPID HEATING FRONT SEATS, 3-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ILLUMINATED DOOR SILLS w/ MERCEDES LETTERING, REAR SIDE AIRBAGS, *** THIS IS THE ONE!Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6GBXJA383120
Stock: PM1512
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 16,989 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$55,998
Mercedes-Benz of Pompano - Pompano Beach / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Macchiato Beige / Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Polar White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
I found the car through a consumer reports link and contacted Mercedes of Pompano about it. I was given Steve’s cell phone and communicated directly with him via phone and text. I had a smooth and welcoming experience of walking in, testing the car and buying it. Wothin 3 hours I drove home in my new car. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6GB1HA135932
Stock: HA135932
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 25,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,998
Mercedes-Benz of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Kendall Mercedes Benz of Bend has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport. Well-known by many, the E-Class has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. More information about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: The Mercedes Benz E-Class is a mid-sized luxury car, in competition with Audi's A6 sedan, BMW's 5-Series and the Lexus GS. All offer plenty of space, with an array of powerful engines, but none offer the kind of refinement and ease of operation that the new E-Class has. The E-Class also offers great fuel economy for a luxury vehicle, making due (in E300 guise) with a turbocharged 4-cylinder while most of its competitors use bigger and thirstier engines. While the engine in the E300 is small, thanks to turbocharging and an advanced transmission, acceleration remains competitive. Strengths of this model include powerful, but fuel efficient engine, semi-autonomous driver assist systems, Luxurious ride, available all-wheel drive, technology laden features, and spacious interior
Dealer Review:
Mercedes of Bend was excellent to deal with. They consistently went out of their way to make my buying experience as good as it could be. I would not want to change anything in the way they have treated my new car buying experience. It is best in class - Best bar none. Jennifer and Erich were two the best sales people I have ever dealt with.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6GB9HA137752
Stock: ZU2261
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 19,457 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$53,420
Mercedes-Benz of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
** WE ARE OPEN **CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE A VISIT(855) 822-9522.Recent Arrival! One Owner, Non Smoker, Clean Carfax, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, CERTIFIED PRE OWNED, 4MATIC®, 12.3" Widescreen Instrument Cluster, 18" AMG® 5-Spoke Wheels, Active Multicontour Driver Seat, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Air Balance Package, AMG Bodystyling, Blind Spot Assist, Burmester Premium Sound System, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS® w/Pre-Safe Brake, Driver Assistance Package Plus, Extended Restart by Stop and Go Traffic, Front Comfort Headrests, Full-LED Headlamps w/Active Curve Illumination, Hands-Free Access, Head-Up Display, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO Package (P17), KEYLESS GO®, Leather Upholstery, LED Lighting, Lighting Package (P35), Lowered Suspension w/Selective Damping System, Manual Rear Seat Window Sun Shade, Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, Parking Assist Package (P44), Parking Pilot, Premium 3 Package, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS XM Radio, Speed Limit Assist, Speed Limit Assist (546), Sport Exterior, Sport Interior, Sport Package, Sun Protection Package Code, Surround View System, Wireless Phone Charging. Certified. Polar White 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 4MATIC® 4MATIC® 9-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 BiTurboMercedes-Benz Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* 165 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), 126 Point Inspection (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program), Within OEM Warranty less than 3 years old or 36,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 2 years & up to 100,000 miles. Out of OEM Warranty less than 5 years old or 75,000 miles, CPO Extended Limited Warranty includes 1 year & up to 100,000 miles (for Mercedes-Benz Vans Certified Pre-Owned program)* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date (for Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned program)
Dealer Review:
This review is for November 2019 it is long over due, and if I could give it more than 5 stars I would give it a 10! After the most horrible experience at the Modesto Mercedes Benz, I decided to get in touch with Mercedes Benz of Pleasanton, I was hesitant to come in and was wondering if I was going to be treated as poorly like at the Modesto place. I came in and was helped by Kyle, he took his time to explain my options and responded to my questions in a very professional manner. I was very pleased with the professionalism Kyle showed, in the end I came home with my very first Mercedes Benz! Thank you Kyle for your help! I do recommend Mercedes Benz of Pleasanton to all my family and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6GB6HA142178
Stock: 34969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 5,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,990
Porsche Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Original MSRP $81,215.00-19" AMG Twin 5-Spoke WHeels-Heated & Ventilated Seats-Panorama Sunroof-Active Multi-Contour Seats w Massage Feature-Head-Up Display-Soft-Close Doors-Premium Package-KEYLESS-GO-BURMESTER Surround Sound System-Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades-Exterior Lighting Package-LED Intelligent Light System-Adaptive High-Beam Assist-AMG Line Exterior-AMG Body Styling, Mercedes Star in Grille-Warmth & Comfort Package-Heated Armrests, Heated Steering Wheel, Rapid Heating-Parking Assistance Package-Active Parking Assist-Surround View Camera System-Driver Assistance Package-DISTRONIC, Lane Change Assist, Active Steering Assist-Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Safe Impulse, Lane Keeping Assist**One Owner, Local Trade, VERY LOW MILES, FULLY LOADED**
Dealer Review:
Hall Liles did a fine job - especially considering the disruption of COVID-19! This is the third Porsche we have bought from Hall - what more can I say.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6JB3KA654545
Stock: PE1136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 53,943 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,640
Autobahn Motors USA - Kansas City / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 Luxury 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8JB2GB229634
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,708 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black Black; Mb-Tex Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2009 Mercedes R350 was just serviced at House Of Imports 125 Point Inspection Oil and Filter Replacement Front Tires Replaced Four Wheel Alignment Performed Mercedes A Service Performed Front Wipers Replaced Vehicle Passed Smog All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
If you want to buy or lease a Mercedes-Benz go to house of imports and ask for Alex Kraenkel. He is very knowledgeable and responds to any questions you may have.in a timely manner. If you want to get the best price and deal with a professional sales person that is honest and cares about making sure you are completely satisfied with your experience, look no more, ask for Alex Kraenkel at house of imports in Buena Park. He can help you online or in person.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGCB65E79A091608
Stock: 9A091608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 112,879 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,695
Cincinnati Used Auto Sales - Cincinnati / Ohio
*RARE 4MATIC WAGON* THIS 2012 MERCEDES-BENZ E350 4MATIC WAGON IS IN EXCELLENT CONDITION IN AND OUT! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH/4500 MILE WARRANTY! ASK ABOUT OUR GREAT FINANCE OPTIONS! LOADED! LOADED LOADED! BEAUTIFUL TAN LEATHER INTERIOR! SUNROOF! GREAT TIRES! HEATED SEATS! THIRD ROW SEATING! BEAUTIFUL WOODGRAIN INTERIOR TRIM! PRICED TO SELL QUICK! HURRY IN, THIS GREAT DEAL WON'T LAST LONG! FOR MORE GREAT DEALS AND IMAGES OF THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE VISIT WWW.CINCINNATIUSEDAUTOSALES.COM! ASK FOR JUSTIN OR TROY!
Dealer Review:
The sales person I dealt with is Justin delta he was very helpful and patience. An did what he could to get me in the right vehicle . And he did I purchased a 2011 caddilac srx through the dealership and proud to say thank you Justin and the sales team there at Cincinnati used auto sales
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8JB7CA558426
Stock: 14278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,475 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,872$236 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham - Irondale / Alabama
Located at our Irondale Campus**Mercedes Benz Certified Pre-Owned** 4MATICÂ ** AMG Bodystyling** Blind Spot Assist** Burmester Premium Sound System** Hands-Free Access** Heated Front Seats** KEYLESS GOÂ ** Panorama Sunroof** Parking Pilot** Premium 1 Package** Rear-View Camera** SIRIUS XM Radio** Sport Interior** Sport Wheel Package. Want us to come to you? No problem! In case we missed a picture or a detail you would like to see of this 2017 E-Class, we are happy to send you A PERSONAL VIDEO walking around the vehicle focusing on the closest details that are important to you. We can send it directly to you via text, email, or Facebook messenger. We look forward to hearing from you! Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection To learn more about this vehicle or our specials, contact our Sales Department at 205-989-2802. **While we make every effort to verify options; occasionally human error may occur.**
Dealer Review:
I had the best experience with Trent Tate! He is very knowledgeable, honest, and patient. Highly recommend him for your next car!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 400 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6GB2HA138550
Stock: P138550
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- certified
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class1,076 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$71,885
Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian - Midlothian / Virginia
RATES AS LOW AS 0% - 2020 MERCEDES BENZ E450S4 WAGON IN Iridium Silver Metallic OVER Macchiato Beige/ Black MB-Tex LEATHER, DA2 Driver Assistance Package: Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC®, Speed Limit Pilot, Speed Limit Assist, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, DISTRONIC PLUS with Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS (with PRE-SAFE Brake), Driving Assistance Package Plus, Route Based Speed Action, DA3 Parking Assistance Package: Active Parking Assist, Surround View CAMERA, Surround View Camera, Active Parking Assist, Parking Pilot w/Surround View System, DA4 Exterior Lighting Package: LED Intelligent Light System, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Sport Styling: AMG Body Styling, Mercedes-Benz Star in Grille, AMG Body Cladding, Sport Exterior, Sport Interior, Premium Package: Inductive Wireless Charging w/ NFC Pairing, Burmester® Surround Sound System, SiriusXM® Radio with 6-month All Access Plan Trial, 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster, Extended Restart, Wood/ Leather Steering Wheel, All-Season Tires, 18" 5-Spoke Wheels, Head-Up Display, Black Headliner, Lowered Suspension w/ Selective Damping, Burl Walnut Wood, Center Console in Burl Walnut wood, Heated Front Seats, MBCPO UNLIMITED CONFIDENCE!! Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned means you get an additional 12 months Limited Warranty on top of the existing factory warranty, WITHOUT ANY MILEAGE RESTRICTIONS!! We also do up to a 162-point rigorous inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report.
Dealer Review:
Chris, You are a rockstar!!! Thank you very much for your outstanding customer service. Nothing but the BEST!!!! Muchas gracias!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KZH6JB4LA846509
Stock: 18220A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 81,205 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,777
Premier Auto - Palatine / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E350 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDHH8HB6BA403998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,115 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,897
Hendrick Lexus - Charlotte / North Carolina
Sand Beige exterior and 144 interior. Superb Condition. DVD, 3rd Row Seat, NAV, Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, 6-DISC CD CHANGER, 19" SPORT PKG, 7-SEAT OPTION, P1 PKG, HEATED FRONT SEATS, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, Stop in Today for a Test Drive!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation with Backup Camera, Leather, iPod/MP3 Input.OPTION PACKAGESP1 PKG Parktronic, Tele Aid, hands-free communication system, rear audio controls, Sirius satellite radio, harman/kardon LOGIC7 sound system, pwr rear quarter windows, pwr tailgate, panorama sunroof w/pwr sunshade, driver & front passenger dual sunvisors, REAR SEAT DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, 19" SPORT PKG 19" 5-spoke sport wheels, 255/50R19 all-season tires, blue tinted glass, exterior chrome accents, HEATED FRONT SEATS, 7-SEAT OPTION, 6-DISC CD CHANGER. OUR PRODUCT, STAFF AND WARRANTY COVERAGE ENSURES A PEACE-OF-MIND OWNERSHIP AND CONFIDENT PURCHASE EXPERIENCE. Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror. Edmunds.com explains "R-Class combines the best features of a car, a minivan and a sport-utility vehicle.". Mercedes-Benz 3.5L with Sand Beige exterior and 144 interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 268 HP at 6000 RPM*.WE WILL BUY YOUR CURRENT VEHICLE TODAYOur team of certified appraisers will give the most for your vehicle based on current market conditions. CALL US NOW 704-532-4833! Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/hendricklexus or Follow us on Twitter: www.twiter.com/hendricklexus : @hendricklexusA Dealer Admin. Fee is charged by Hendrick Lexus Charlotte, 6025 East Independence, Charlotte, NC 28212. Please note that options may differ from what is shown. Please consult dealer for complete details.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz R-Class R350 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGCB56E78A066067
Stock: P2714A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class16,725 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,499
Mercedes-Benz of Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
MERCEDES-BENZ CERTIFIED w/ 5 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY from the original in-service date! B-SERVICE COMPLETE! ALIGNMENT PERFORMED! ***ORG. MSRP $ 75,205.00*** LEATHER SEATING! PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE, SPORT WHEEL PACKAGE, 18" AMG 5-SPOKE WHEELS, PANORAMA SUNROOF, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LIGHTING PACKAGE, BURMESTER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, INTELLIGENT HIGHBEAM CONTROL, ACTIVE MULTICOUNTOUR SEATS,HEATED/VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, PARKING PILOT, AIR BALANCE PKG! LED HEADLAMPS, KEYLESS-GO, REAR SEAT SUNSHADE, REARVIEW CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST! SUPER CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT! CLEAN CARFAX/ONE OWNER! THIS IS THE ONE!Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7920 miles below market average!Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details:* 165 Point Inspection* Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDDZH6GB4HA150702
Stock: PM1328
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
