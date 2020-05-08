Used Mercedes-Benz Wagon for Sale Near Me

TexasCarsDirect.com - Dallas / Texas

Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. * HEADS-UP DISPLAY, * DISTRONIC, * KEYLESS START, * PARKTRONIC, * BLIND SPOT ASSIST, * BACK UP CAMERA, * SUNROOF / MOONROOF, * NAVIGATION SYSTEM, * PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH, * HEATED SEATS, * BRAKE ASSIST, * PREMIUM PACKAGE, * PREMIUM 2 PACKAGE, * PREMIUM 3 PACKAGE, * CLEAN AUTOCHECK, * CLEAN CARFAX, * THIRD ROW SEATING, * HOMELINK, * Pre-qualified for 100,000 mile extended warranty and Lojack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System *, * Best Low, Hassle-Free Financing Rates Available *, * Pre-reserve your incoming vehicle today before it arrives to expedite the make ready process! *, * MULTI-POINT DEALER INSPECTION *, * VEHICLE DETAILED *, 4MATIC , 18" 5-Spoke Wheels, 3rd row seats: bench, Active Multicontour Driver Seat, Adaptive Highbeam Assist, Air Balance Package, Beige Roof Liner, Blind Spot Assist, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, Burmester Premium Sound System, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Steering Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS w/Pre-Safe Brake, Driver Assistance Package Plus, Extended Restart by Stop and Go Traffic, Front Comfort Headrests, Full-LED Headlamps w/Active Curve Illumination, Hands-Free Access, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, KEYLESS GO Package (P17), KEYLESS GO , LED Lighting, Lighting Package (P35), Luxury Model, Manual Rear Seat Window Sun Shade, MB-Tex Dash & Upper Door Trim w/Top Stitching, Navigation System, Parking Assist Package (P44), Parking Pilot, Power moonroof, Premium 1 Package, Premium 2 Package, Premium 3 Package, PRE-SAFE Impulse Side, Rear-View Camera, SIRIUS XM Radio, Speed Limit Assist, Speed Limit Assist (546), Sun Protection Package Code, Surround View System, Suspension w/Selective Damping, Wireless Phone Charging. 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E400 DISTRONIC/PREM 3/HUD/LUXURY 4MATIC - $13K OPTIONS 4MATIC Lunar Blue Metallic 3.0L V6 BiTurboWe offer free Carfax and Autocheck vehicle history reports on our website.Your car is more than a form of transportation, it represents your style and personality. Fortunately, you don't have to pay new car prices to get the vehicle of your dreams at TexasCarsDirect. We carry the largest selection of 1st Quality pre-owned Mercedes Benz in the Dallas, TX, area. No matter which route you take, we hope you'll consider exploring the TexasCarsDirect inventory for your dream car today!

Dealer Review:

We recently bought our 5th car from Texas Cars Direct and the reason that we keep coming back is the service! This place absolutely redefines the "pre-owned car" buying experience. Pete and his group of salesmen are top notch. Our most recent deal was handled by Kyle who treated us like we were was his only customers, even though I know they do a lot of business there and he most certainly did have many other customers. In the case of our most recent purchase, we reserved a car that was "coming soon" and the arrival and make-ready process to just a bit, but Kyle was on top of things and kept us apprised of the process. The indoor lot is amazing and just plain fun to visit. You never feel any sales pressure (at all) and the cars (typically ranging from almost new to 3 or 4 years old) ALL look pristine. . .like a new car lot, reflecting their high standards. Once you decide on a car, there are no shenanigans and it has been our experience that they can have you out the door and on your way to dinner in about an hour. We've had great luck with all of our cars from TCD and cannot recommend them highly enough. We will most certainly be back for our next purchase!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDDZH6GB3HA182721

Stock: 182721C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020