Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland

Located 19 miles away from Ashburn , VA

*AUDI CERTIFIED 2020 A4 ALLROAD PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, NAVIGATION PACKAGE, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/ 3D SOUND, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE!! AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY!! ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $52,490!! *ENJOY AUTO-DIMMING POWER-FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/ MEMORY, ALARM SYSTEM W/ MOTION SENSOR, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE W/ 3 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, MEMORY FOR DRIVER'S SEAT, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, LEATHERETTE COVERED CENTER CONSOLE AND DOOR ARMRESTS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST W/ PRE SENSE REAR, AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, AUDI PHONE BOX & REAR USB CHARGE PORTS, MMI NAVIGATION PLUS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND REAR SEATS, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR W/ COMPASS, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ 7" COLOR DISPLAY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HIGH-BEAM ASSIST, KEYLESS ENGINE START/STOP, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, POWER TAILGATE, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL W/ DIGITAL REAR DISPLAY, 8-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS W/ 4-WAY DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT, REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA18NAF45LA024517

Stock: PLA024517

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-21-2020