Audi Wagons for Sale Near Me
$75,240Est. Loan: $1,355/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 20" 10-Spoke-V-Design, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front And Rear Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Transmission: 7-Speed Stronic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, S tronic Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler, Top view camera Right Side Camera, Top view camera Left Side Camera, Top view camera Front Camera. This Audi A6 allroad has a dependable Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric V-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Audi A6 allroad Prestige *Top view camera Back-Up Camera, Tires: 245/45R20 All-Season, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Radio: MMI Nav Plus w/MMI Touch Response -inc: 10.1" upper and 8.6" lower screens, traffic information online, Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System, Bluetooth preparation for mobile phone, Sirius satellite radio (w/3-month complimentary subscription), USB Audi music interface and Audi smartphone interface (wired Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Rear Child Safety Locks, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi A6 allroad!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A6 allroad 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAU92BF28LN077502
Stock: LN077502
Listed since: 06-12-2020
$57,185Est. Loan: $975/mo
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*Stop By Today 0% APR FINANCING + $2000 LOYALTY INCENTIVE AVAILABLE*Come in for a quick visit at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852 to claim your Audi!Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7.5" x 18" 5-V-Spoke Design -inc: Contrast gray finish, Valet Function, Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Dual-Clutch Auto, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: 245/45R18 100H AS, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest w/Storage, SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. This Audi A4 allroad has a powerful Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus The Envy of Your Friends *Side Impact Beams, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Audi Sound System -inc: USB Audi music interface w/Audi smartphone interface (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay),, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Glove Box Mounted Single Remote CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.*Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Audi Rockville, 1125 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF48KA117630
Stock: KA117630
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 64,816 miles24 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$935 Below Market
Prime Motors - Arlington / Virginia
Located 24 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBJAFM8BA081376
Stock: 081376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,272 miles19 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseHome delivery available*
$46,999
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
Located 19 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*AUDI CERTIFIED 2020 A4 ALLROAD PREMIUM PLUS QUATTRO, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, NAVIGATION PACKAGE, BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND SYSTEM W/ 3D SOUND, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE!! AUDI CPO EXTENDED WARRANTY!! ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $52,490!! *ENJOY AUTO-DIMMING POWER-FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/ MEMORY, ALARM SYSTEM W/ MOTION SENSOR, SIRIUSXM ALL ACCESS SERVICE W/ 3 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, MEMORY FOR DRIVER'S SEAT, FULL LED HEADLIGHTS, PARKING SYSTEM PLUS, LEATHERETTE COVERED CENTER CONSOLE AND DOOR ARMRESTS, AUDI SIDE ASSIST W/ PRE SENSE REAR, AUDI VIRTUAL COCKPIT, AUDI PHONE BOX & REAR USB CHARGE PORTS, MMI NAVIGATION PLUS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL AND REAR SEATS, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS, AUDI DRIVE SELECT, AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR W/ COMPASS, DRIVER INFORMATION SYSTEM W/ 7" COLOR DISPLAY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HIGH-BEAM ASSIST, KEYLESS ENGINE START/STOP, LED INTERIOR LIGHTING, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, POWER TAILGATE, REAR PRIVACY GLASS, THREE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL W/ DIGITAL REAR DISPLAY, 8-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE FRONT SEATS W/ 4-WAY DRIVER LUMBAR ADJUSTMENT, REARVIEW CAMERA!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF45LA024517
Stock: PLA024517
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 97,933 miles22 mi awayNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,195$998 Below Market
Cherner Brothers Auto - Kensington / Maryland
Located 22 miles away from Ashburn, VA
�
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFL5BA021632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,577 miles9 mi awayNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950
Precise Automotive Group - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Audi allroad quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1YL64B84N076979
Stock: P6979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- Not Provided9 mi awayNo accidents, Lease
$52,340
Audi Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 9 miles away from Ashburn, VA
White 2020 Audi A4 allroad quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic S tronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC23/31 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF42LA034373
Stock: LA034373
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-12-2020
- 77,112 miles16 mi awayNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,489
AP Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean Carfax One Owner A3 TDI S Line, Heated Front, Leather seats, S Tronic Transmission, Keyless remote entry, Alloy Wheels, Cargo cover, and much more. Here at AP Fairfax, where we have been in business for over 9 years, we pride ourselves with having Quality Vehicles, Aggressively Priced, Recently Serviced and ready to go. We will have you in and out within 1 1/2 hours when financing is already arranged.Come and experience the AP Fairfax difference today....
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBJAFMXBA012785
Stock: AP00184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 65,972 miles8 mi away
$28,760
Autoline of VA - Chantilly / Virginia
Located 8 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2017 Audi A4 allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Gray A4 allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro, 4D Wagon, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC, 7-Speed Automatic S tronic, quattro, Gray, Black Leather.23/28 City/Highway MPGDon't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Autoline of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 3 Month / 3000 Miles Nationwide Limited Power Train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium Plus with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF47HA087562
Stock: 087562
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 15,868 miles331 mi away1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetShips to 20147*
$32,998$1,448 Below Market
CarMax Wilmington - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Wilmington / North Carolina
Located 331 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A4 allroad Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA17NAF49HA168980
Stock: 19372525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,256 miles1,209 mi awayNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFree home delivery available*
$13,990
Carvana - Houston - Houston / Texas
Located 1,209 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFM7CA032641
Stock: 2000639959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 80,796 miles301 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$13,990
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Located 301 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBJAFM8DA004431
Stock: 2000640182
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 46,944 miles931 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$14,990
Carvana - Miami - Miami / Florida
Located 931 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A3 2.0 TDI Premium Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
34 Combined MPG (30 City/42 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUKJAFMXDA003569
Stock: 2000645130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 49,989 miles2,412 mi awayFree home delivery available*
$19,990
Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California
Located 2,412 miles away from Ashburn, VA
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL3DA155823
Stock: 2000617793
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
