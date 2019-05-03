Used 1998 Volvo V70 for Sale Near Me
- 219,910 miles3 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
- used
1999 Volvo V70252,634 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,733
- 161,895 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,490
- 102,607 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 191,287 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,375
- 124,140 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,498
- 85,737 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 191,846 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,499
- 96,266 miles
$4,995
- 145,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,575
- 119,732 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,900
- 161,157 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,500
- 179,161 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
- 279,370 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,989
- 136,758 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,900
- 147,079 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,995$389 Below Market
- 107,863 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,995
- 30,946 miles
$10,399
Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V70
tostik,05/10/2011
Found a 1998 v70xc last year (2010) at a used car dealership with a 104,000 miles on it. The dealer had all the maintenance records, which showed a trip to the dealership every 5,000 miles. The interior and exterior looked brand new--the back seat looked like it had never been ridden in. Obviously garaged and pampered by the prior owner. I had to fix a broken motor mount, and the rear hatch struts were weak, which I replaced. About $450 for both. It now has a 121,000 miles on it and has been trouble-free. My independent Volvo mechanic is jealous. He says the 1998 and earlier volvos are tougher than the current ones. Finding a good independent volvo mechanic will save you lots of money.
