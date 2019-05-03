Used 1998 Volvo V70 for Sale Near Me

Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - QUITE A FEW SERVICE RECS ON CARFAX! - CONTINENTAL TIRES IN EXCELLENT SHAPE - RUNS WELL, PASSED SMOG AND WELL MAIN'T - SUPER SAFE W/ TONS OF AIRBAGS AND SAFETY EQUIPMENT - HEATED LEATHER SEATS - SUNROOF AND ALLOY WHEELS - RARE WAGON TO CARRY ALL YOUR STUFF - TIMING BELT HAS BEEN DONE AT LEAST ONCE BEFORE - THIS IS NOT A TOYOTA COROLLA. ITS SAFE AND EUROPEAN, BUT NOT EXACTLY THE MOST RELIABLE THING OUT THERE. DO YOUR HOMEWORK! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Volvo V70 2.4M with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: YV1SW61R312089408

Stock: DF5425P9V

Certified Pre-Owned: No

