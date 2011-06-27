Used 1998 Volvo V70 Consumer Reviews
What A Great Car
Found a 1998 v70xc last year (2010) at a used car dealership with a 104,000 miles on it. The dealer had all the maintenance records, which showed a trip to the dealership every 5,000 miles. The interior and exterior looked brand new--the back seat looked like it had never been ridden in. Obviously garaged and pampered by the prior owner. I had to fix a broken motor mount, and the rear hatch struts were weak, which I replaced. About $450 for both. It now has a 121,000 miles on it and has been trouble-free. My independent Volvo mechanic is jealous. He says the 1998 and earlier volvos are tougher than the current ones. Finding a good independent volvo mechanic will save you lots of money.
Be careful where and how you get repairs done
We just bought a 1998 V70 XC awd with 238,000 miles on it. WE quickly learned something it may be helpful to pass on. Volvo delaership work and Volvo parts will break you. Example: Heater core replacmeent - from Volvo $800. It is a two hour job and you cna do it for less than $200. Or you cna find a good independant mechanic who does not blindly charge book rates and get it done for $400. Front Struts - this needs to be done by a professional unless you have special tools or knowledge, but you cna pay over $1000 at Volvo or about $600 at a decent indy shop. There are quite a few other items that are relatively easy to do yourself and if you find after market parts -
great car overall
Purchased in 2004 with 64,000 miles for my wife, she didn't like the 95 850 turbo wagon because it had too much power. The light pressure turbo and AWD is much better for her. I use high quality parts and do not have tire, brake, or other components wearing out prematurely. Currently have Michelin Harmony and ceramic brakes, best ride of any car I've owned and the AWD makes the snow disappear. Has not left us stranded in 10 years. Not transmission problems, averages 22 MPG, can get 28 MPG on interstate. High quality and good design. As others posted, it is expensive to maintain at dealer. I do most of the work, however, I do have a friend that helps me with more difficult repairs.
Safe old reliable built like a tank
Love this car! Although it is 19 years old, it offers solid handling and a smooth ride. It lacks the bells and whistles of the newer model but it's basic offerings are solid and reliable... Very few repairs in my 17 years of ownership and still going! Can even fit my 10+ ft kayak inside and be able to close the hatch safely! Great alternative to a mini-van! Still going! Can't say that about a lot of cars these days!
Purchased for the AWD
Have a 1998 V70 2,4 Turbo with AWD with 169,000 miles, the car runs well, I use it mostly for the winter snow. The engine light is on has been for quite some time, has a small leak in one of the vacuum hoses, needs to be put on a smoke machine to find the leak. Does not effect how it runs, as it is a great running car, I use premium fuel gas mileage is not the best. Drive it less than 5000 miles per year, so it is exempt concerning emissions, just replaced emergency brake cable. These cars are built like a truck, safety is there main concern, great for a new driver or if there are children. If you see one pay the extra money to have it check by a mechanic, if they are not taken care of it will cost you big time. If the seller has a problem with you taking the Volvo to a mechanic, walk away. Update 3/5/2019 have a air leak coming from the sunroof, there are about five fixes on the internet / youtube, appears to be a common problem. Does not leak water just air, will let you know next update how the fix went, just hit 170,000 miles not much snow this year so have not driven the Volvo much. Do not use high mileage motor oil like I did it swells the seals, then 3 months later the seals start to leak. Had to have crankshaft seals replaced because of oil leak at a cost of $300.00 which is a good price, no more oil leak. Had a noise on the highway going about 65 mph from the rear, turned out to be the license plate had to be tightened all the way, no more noise.
