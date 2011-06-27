Estimated values
1998 Volvo V70 Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$950
|$1,533
|$1,851
|Clean
|$836
|$1,354
|$1,634
|Average
|$609
|$994
|$1,201
|Rough
|$381
|$634
|$768
Estimated values
1998 Volvo V70 GT 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$814
|$1,331
|$1,614
|Clean
|$716
|$1,175
|$1,425
|Average
|$521
|$863
|$1,047
|Rough
|$326
|$550
|$670
Estimated values
1998 Volvo V70 XC 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$969
|$1,542
|$1,854
|Clean
|$853
|$1,361
|$1,637
|Average
|$621
|$999
|$1,203
|Rough
|$389
|$637
|$769
Estimated values
1998 Volvo V70 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$759
|$1,350
|$1,672
|Clean
|$668
|$1,192
|$1,476
|Average
|$486
|$875
|$1,085
|Rough
|$304
|$558
|$694
Estimated values
1998 Volvo V70 T5 Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$949
|$1,574
|$1,916
|Clean
|$835
|$1,389
|$1,691
|Average
|$608
|$1,020
|$1,243
|Rough
|$380
|$651
|$795
Estimated values
1998 Volvo V70 R Turbo 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,444
|$2,693
|$3,370
|Clean
|$1,271
|$2,377
|$2,976
|Average
|$925
|$1,745
|$2,187
|Rough
|$579
|$1,113
|$1,398
Estimated values
1998 Volvo V70 GLT Turbo 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$865
|$1,471
|$1,803
|Clean
|$762
|$1,299
|$1,592
|Average
|$554
|$954
|$1,170
|Rough
|$347
|$608
|$748