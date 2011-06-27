Estimated values
2017 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,874
|$21,645
|$24,541
|Clean
|$18,232
|$20,912
|$23,709
|Average
|$16,949
|$19,446
|$22,047
|Rough
|$15,666
|$17,981
|$20,384
Estimated values
2017 Volvo S90 T5 Inscription 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,274
|$23,251
|$26,361
|Clean
|$19,585
|$22,464
|$25,468
|Average
|$18,207
|$20,889
|$23,682
|Rough
|$16,828
|$19,315
|$21,896
Estimated values
2017 Volvo S90 T6 Momentum 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,274
|$24,398
|$27,661
|Clean
|$20,551
|$23,572
|$26,724
|Average
|$19,104
|$21,920
|$24,850
|Rough
|$17,658
|$20,268
|$22,976
Estimated values
2017 Volvo S90 T6 Inscription 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,538
|$25,846
|$29,304
|Clean
|$21,772
|$24,971
|$28,311
|Average
|$20,239
|$23,221
|$26,326
|Rough
|$18,707
|$21,471
|$24,340