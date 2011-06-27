Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews
Value
This is a much nicer car than the Edmunds review gives it credit for. Sure, the 2010 had a (much) richer interior, but the 2010 was both smaller and (much) more expensive. I own and drive a 2009 Mercedes Benz C300 Sport, and bought the Jetta S for my daughter. The "wheezy" 2.0 liter does just fine, even with the automatic, and so far is getting 29 MPG in mixed driving. It is not fast by any means, but it is smooth, quiet and refined, with no trouble whatsoever cruising at 80 MPH or above. The car handles well, looks and feels more expensive than it is, and most importantly, is smoother, quieter and more comfortable than just about anything else at its price point.
Read reviews before you purchase
I bought the car new and it currently has 90000 miles on it. Last year the fuel pump exploded. Dealership replaced it, saying it was under warranty at 70000 miles. The warranty is 3 years, 36000 miles, whichever comes first. Makes me think VW knew there was a potential problem with the fuel system. Last week we replaced the turbo at a cost of $2600. This one is most irritating, because while under warranty I told the service department how the car hesitated at initial acceleration and they responded with it was due to the double clutching action of the transmission. Liars. We did not expect VW to be of such poor quality
Value at a price!!
When I first set eyes on this vehicle I was sold. My SEL is 4 months old now and I wanted to get a real feel for her before writing this review. The exterior styling is much better this time around then the previous generation. It doesn't look cute, it looks cleaner and more Audi A4 like. VW gets a plus here. The ride is firm yet still has enough cushion to endure the NYC roads. The 2.5L has good low end torque when it's needed for passing while the 6 speed auto handles the shifting solidly. The lay out of the interior has good fit and finish. The materials they used are on par with a Chevy Colbalt as cheap hard plastic. Rear seat room is more like a midsize and fits adults perfectly.
Issues
Bought the car brand new in 2011 and the AC went out in 2012. Great service at the dealer. In 2014 I started to notice the transmission slipping but no error codes. Then the car shut off once at a stop light and the second time turning into a friends driveway. I started researching the issue and found many, many 2011 and 2012 cars have this problem and dealers seem unable to solve them because no error code goes to the computer
Factory defects from factory
Bought a new 2011 jetta se from day one car pulling and drifting to right. Dealer said it was out of alignment and rotated tires with only 250 miles on car. Still drives toward right side. Took in two more times, they said nothing they can about it. Tested another demo car same thing looks like a factory defect. Have filed for lemon law. Buyers beware of this factory problem it will eat your tires up. Miami, fflorida owner.
