  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Jetta
  4. Used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Volkswagen Jetta Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,614$5,273$6,487
Clean$3,363$4,914$6,033
Average$2,861$4,196$5,125
Rough$2,358$3,478$4,217
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,660$5,252$6,420
Clean$3,406$4,894$5,970
Average$2,897$4,179$5,072
Rough$2,388$3,464$4,173
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,201$4,421$5,319
Clean$2,979$4,120$4,947
Average$2,534$3,518$4,202
Rough$2,089$2,916$3,458
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,354$4,898$6,028
Clean$3,120$4,565$5,606
Average$2,654$3,898$4,762
Rough$2,188$3,231$3,919
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,352$6,571$8,190
Clean$4,050$6,124$7,617
Average$3,445$5,229$6,470
Rough$2,840$4,335$5,324
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,570$5,317$6,593
Clean$3,322$4,955$6,132
Average$2,825$4,232$5,209
Rough$2,329$3,508$4,286
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,453$4,792$5,779
Clean$3,213$4,466$5,374
Average$2,733$3,814$4,565
Rough$2,253$3,161$3,756
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,084$5,849$7,144
Clean$3,800$5,451$6,644
Average$3,232$4,654$5,644
Rough$2,665$3,858$4,644
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,371$6,291$7,698
Clean$4,067$5,863$7,160
Average$3,460$5,007$6,082
Rough$2,852$4,150$5,004
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,914$5,623$6,877
Clean$3,641$5,241$6,396
Average$3,097$4,475$5,433
Rough$2,553$3,710$4,470
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,619$5,310$6,547
Clean$3,367$4,949$6,089
Average$2,864$4,226$5,172
Rough$2,361$3,503$4,256
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,571$5,168$6,339
Clean$3,323$4,816$5,895
Average$2,826$4,113$5,008
Rough$2,330$3,409$4,120
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,266$4,819$5,954
Clean$3,039$4,491$5,537
Average$2,585$3,835$4,704
Rough$2,131$3,179$3,870
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,239$4,814$5,966
Clean$3,013$4,487$5,549
Average$2,563$3,831$4,714
Rough$2,113$3,176$3,878
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,796$5,475$6,707
Clean$3,533$5,102$6,237
Average$3,005$4,357$5,298
Rough$2,477$3,612$4,360
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,348$6,426$7,945
Clean$4,046$5,989$7,389
Average$3,441$5,114$6,277
Rough$2,837$4,239$5,164
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,547$5,136$6,301
Clean$3,301$4,787$5,860
Average$2,808$4,087$4,978
Rough$2,314$3,388$4,096
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,914$5,623$6,877
Clean$3,641$5,241$6,396
Average$3,097$4,475$5,433
Rough$2,553$3,710$4,470
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,100$5,870$7,168
Clean$3,815$5,471$6,667
Average$3,245$4,671$5,663
Rough$2,675$3,872$4,660
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,636$5,405$6,699
Clean$3,383$5,037$6,230
Average$2,878$4,302$5,292
Rough$2,372$3,566$4,355
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,408$5,024$6,205
Clean$3,171$4,682$5,771
Average$2,697$3,998$4,902
Rough$2,224$3,314$4,034
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,667$5,452$6,756
Clean$3,412$5,081$6,283
Average$2,902$4,339$5,337
Rough$2,392$3,596$4,391
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,664$5,293$6,487
Clean$3,410$4,933$6,033
Average$2,900$4,212$5,125
Rough$2,391$3,492$4,217
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,142$4,337$5,217
Clean$2,923$4,041$4,852
Average$2,486$3,451$4,122
Rough$2,050$2,861$3,392
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,379$6,229$7,587
Clean$4,074$5,805$7,056
Average$3,466$4,957$5,994
Rough$2,857$4,109$4,932
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,149$4,702$5,837
Clean$2,930$4,382$5,428
Average$2,492$3,742$4,611
Rough$2,054$3,102$3,794
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,975$5,706$6,975
Clean$3,699$5,317$6,487
Average$3,146$4,541$5,511
Rough$2,594$3,764$4,534
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,203$4,669$5,742
Clean$2,980$4,351$5,340
Average$2,535$3,715$4,536
Rough$2,090$3,080$3,732
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,115$5,862$7,144
Clean$3,829$5,463$6,644
Average$3,257$4,665$5,644
Rough$2,685$3,867$4,644
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,805$5,479$6,707
Clean$3,540$5,106$6,237
Average$3,011$4,361$5,298
Rough$2,483$3,615$4,360
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,152$4,584$5,631
Clean$2,933$4,272$5,237
Average$2,495$3,648$4,449
Rough$2,057$3,024$3,661
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,673$5,323$6,531
Clean$3,418$4,960$6,073
Average$2,907$4,236$5,159
Rough$2,396$3,511$4,245
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Jetta near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,382 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,382 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,930 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,382 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $2,054 to $5,837, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.