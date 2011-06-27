Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,614
|$5,273
|$6,487
|Clean
|$3,363
|$4,914
|$6,033
|Average
|$2,861
|$4,196
|$5,125
|Rough
|$2,358
|$3,478
|$4,217
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,660
|$5,252
|$6,420
|Clean
|$3,406
|$4,894
|$5,970
|Average
|$2,897
|$4,179
|$5,072
|Rough
|$2,388
|$3,464
|$4,173
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,201
|$4,421
|$5,319
|Clean
|$2,979
|$4,120
|$4,947
|Average
|$2,534
|$3,518
|$4,202
|Rough
|$2,089
|$2,916
|$3,458
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,354
|$4,898
|$6,028
|Clean
|$3,120
|$4,565
|$5,606
|Average
|$2,654
|$3,898
|$4,762
|Rough
|$2,188
|$3,231
|$3,919
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,352
|$6,571
|$8,190
|Clean
|$4,050
|$6,124
|$7,617
|Average
|$3,445
|$5,229
|$6,470
|Rough
|$2,840
|$4,335
|$5,324
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,570
|$5,317
|$6,593
|Clean
|$3,322
|$4,955
|$6,132
|Average
|$2,825
|$4,232
|$5,209
|Rough
|$2,329
|$3,508
|$4,286
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,453
|$4,792
|$5,779
|Clean
|$3,213
|$4,466
|$5,374
|Average
|$2,733
|$3,814
|$4,565
|Rough
|$2,253
|$3,161
|$3,756
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,084
|$5,849
|$7,144
|Clean
|$3,800
|$5,451
|$6,644
|Average
|$3,232
|$4,654
|$5,644
|Rough
|$2,665
|$3,858
|$4,644
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,371
|$6,291
|$7,698
|Clean
|$4,067
|$5,863
|$7,160
|Average
|$3,460
|$5,007
|$6,082
|Rough
|$2,852
|$4,150
|$5,004
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,914
|$5,623
|$6,877
|Clean
|$3,641
|$5,241
|$6,396
|Average
|$3,097
|$4,475
|$5,433
|Rough
|$2,553
|$3,710
|$4,470
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,619
|$5,310
|$6,547
|Clean
|$3,367
|$4,949
|$6,089
|Average
|$2,864
|$4,226
|$5,172
|Rough
|$2,361
|$3,503
|$4,256
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,571
|$5,168
|$6,339
|Clean
|$3,323
|$4,816
|$5,895
|Average
|$2,826
|$4,113
|$5,008
|Rough
|$2,330
|$3,409
|$4,120
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,266
|$4,819
|$5,954
|Clean
|$3,039
|$4,491
|$5,537
|Average
|$2,585
|$3,835
|$4,704
|Rough
|$2,131
|$3,179
|$3,870
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,239
|$4,814
|$5,966
|Clean
|$3,013
|$4,487
|$5,549
|Average
|$2,563
|$3,831
|$4,714
|Rough
|$2,113
|$3,176
|$3,878
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,796
|$5,475
|$6,707
|Clean
|$3,533
|$5,102
|$6,237
|Average
|$3,005
|$4,357
|$5,298
|Rough
|$2,477
|$3,612
|$4,360
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,348
|$6,426
|$7,945
|Clean
|$4,046
|$5,989
|$7,389
|Average
|$3,441
|$5,114
|$6,277
|Rough
|$2,837
|$4,239
|$5,164
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,547
|$5,136
|$6,301
|Clean
|$3,301
|$4,787
|$5,860
|Average
|$2,808
|$4,087
|$4,978
|Rough
|$2,314
|$3,388
|$4,096
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,914
|$5,623
|$6,877
|Clean
|$3,641
|$5,241
|$6,396
|Average
|$3,097
|$4,475
|$5,433
|Rough
|$2,553
|$3,710
|$4,470
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan w/Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,100
|$5,870
|$7,168
|Clean
|$3,815
|$5,471
|$6,667
|Average
|$3,245
|$4,671
|$5,663
|Rough
|$2,675
|$3,872
|$4,660
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,636
|$5,405
|$6,699
|Clean
|$3,383
|$5,037
|$6,230
|Average
|$2,878
|$4,302
|$5,292
|Rough
|$2,372
|$3,566
|$4,355
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,408
|$5,024
|$6,205
|Clean
|$3,171
|$4,682
|$5,771
|Average
|$2,697
|$3,998
|$4,902
|Rough
|$2,224
|$3,314
|$4,034
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,667
|$5,452
|$6,756
|Clean
|$3,412
|$5,081
|$6,283
|Average
|$2,902
|$4,339
|$5,337
|Rough
|$2,392
|$3,596
|$4,391
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,664
|$5,293
|$6,487
|Clean
|$3,410
|$4,933
|$6,033
|Average
|$2,900
|$4,212
|$5,125
|Rough
|$2,391
|$3,492
|$4,217
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,142
|$4,337
|$5,217
|Clean
|$2,923
|$4,041
|$4,852
|Average
|$2,486
|$3,451
|$4,122
|Rough
|$2,050
|$2,861
|$3,392
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta TDI 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,379
|$6,229
|$7,587
|Clean
|$4,074
|$5,805
|$7,056
|Average
|$3,466
|$4,957
|$5,994
|Rough
|$2,857
|$4,109
|$4,932
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,149
|$4,702
|$5,837
|Clean
|$2,930
|$4,382
|$5,428
|Average
|$2,492
|$3,742
|$4,611
|Rough
|$2,054
|$3,102
|$3,794
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,975
|$5,706
|$6,975
|Clean
|$3,699
|$5,317
|$6,487
|Average
|$3,146
|$4,541
|$5,511
|Rough
|$2,594
|$3,764
|$4,534
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,203
|$4,669
|$5,742
|Clean
|$2,980
|$4,351
|$5,340
|Average
|$2,535
|$3,715
|$4,536
|Rough
|$2,090
|$3,080
|$3,732
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan w/Sport Package (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,115
|$5,862
|$7,144
|Clean
|$3,829
|$5,463
|$6,644
|Average
|$3,257
|$4,665
|$5,644
|Rough
|$2,685
|$3,867
|$4,644
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan w/Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,805
|$5,479
|$6,707
|Clean
|$3,540
|$5,106
|$6,237
|Average
|$3,011
|$4,361
|$5,298
|Rough
|$2,483
|$3,615
|$4,360
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,152
|$4,584
|$5,631
|Clean
|$2,933
|$4,272
|$5,237
|Average
|$2,495
|$3,648
|$4,449
|Rough
|$2,057
|$3,024
|$3,661
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan w/Convenience, Sunroof (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,673
|$5,323
|$6,531
|Clean
|$3,418
|$4,960
|$6,073
|Average
|$2,907
|$4,236
|$5,159
|Rough
|$2,396
|$3,511
|$4,245