The Best Minivans of 2026

There are four choices (plus a bonus one!). Which is the best?

Toyota Sienna vs. Kia Carnival vs. Honda Odyssey
  • Only four minivan models are available.
  • One is only a hybrid, another offers a hybrid option, and a bonus choice is electric.
  • We count them down based on each one's Edmunds Rating score.

Usually for these best lists, we break down a broad vehicle type ("hybrid cars," for example) into subcategories and share our top pick for each. We also throw in an "also worth considering" just in case you think our No. 1 choice looks like it got bashed with an ugly stick or some other X factor. That's not really going to fly with minivans. 

You see, since there are only four minivans, we could certainly share our best minivan choice and call it a day. But we're not lazy. So, below you will find all four minivans on sale for 2026 in order of their overall ratings scores. As always, those ratings were determined after multiple weeks of real-world testing as well as instrumented testing at our private track facility. Ties were broken based on a head-to-head minivan comparison test

See 229 2026 Chrysler Pacifica vehicles for sale near you
See All for Sale
2025 Toyota Sienna front 3/4

Best Minivan

Our pick: Toyota Sienna

What it does well: Best-in-class fuel economy; extra-great storage; available all-wheel drive

The Sienna is no longer the only minivan powered by a self-charging hybrid powertrain (versus the now-discontinued Pacifica plug-in hybrid), but it's still No. 1 when it comes to fuel economy: 36 mpg combined with front-wheel drive. It drops to 35 mpg with all-wheel drive, but that brings up another plus: The Sienna can be equipped with AWD, unlike the next two minivans on our list. Toyota says that 60% of Sienna buyers opt for it, so clearly it's an important factor to consider. 

The Sienna is also generally well rounded, but strong points include extra-good storage, the far-sliding second-row captain's chairs, and its well-executed in-car technology. In general, we think it's a stronger choice for families with older kids, and there are some downsides, including second-row seats that can't be removed, pokey acceleration compared to V6-powered models, and lower-quality interior materials in lower trim levels. In other words, it's not a cut-and-dried choice — you should also consider the others below.

Where the Chrysler Pacifica ranks:

#5 in Minivans

Select up to 4 cars below to compare.

Compare selected vehicles
2026 Kia Carnival Hybrid front 3/4

Nearly the Best Minivan

Our pick: Kia Carnival Hybrid

What it does well: Lots of features for the price; great fuel economy; long warranty

The Kia Carnival Hybrid received the same overall rating as the Toyota Sienna: 7.8 out of 10. Our full minivan comparison test broke the tie in favor of the Sienna, but it should be pretty clear that we think checking out both of these hybrid minivans is a must. It's also worth checking out the more powerful non-hybrid Kia Carnival as it shares all of this minivan's other virtues, but its much lower fuel economy ultimately sunk its score considerably compared to the hybrids. 

The Carnival's various strong points include factors inherent to the Kia brand: lots of features for the money and great warranty coverage. The Carnival also has versatile second-row seating options (including a novel independently sliding middle seat in eight-passenger models); a front cabin design with great tech that doesn't scream "minivan!"; and best-in-class cargo space behind the third row. We also think the Carnival is the best-looking minivan ... well, as long as you don't consider the all-electric VW ID. Buzz a minivan

2025 Honda Odyssey front 3/4 gray

Best Minivan That Isn't a Hybrid

Our pick: Honda Odyssey

What it does well: Versatile Magic Slide second row; best van to drive; unabashedly a parenting tool

The Honda Odyssey isn't available as a hybrid, which left it out of the running for best minivan because our ratings scoresheet puts a considerable amount of weight toward fuel economy. It's not a small difference, either. The Odyssey returns only 22 mpg combined. According to EPA estimates, you could save $800 per year on gas by getting a front-wheel-drive Sienna instead. That's a lot of money that could go to diapers or weekends away from the kids.

At least the Odyssey's V6 engine is smooth and powerful, and it pairs with precise steering and stable handling to be the minivan we most like driving. It's also the minivan that's best suited to families with young children thanks to its novel "Magic Slide" second row. Its three seats not only slide forward and backward (though not as far as those in the Sienna and Carnival) but laterally as well. This makes it possible to place car seats in each position, thereby increasing general flexibility. There are plenty of other family-friendly touches, too. Unfortunately, the Odyssey's infotainment and driver assistance tech aren't as advanced as the Toyota's and Kia's; third-row legroom could be better; and there's not much in the way of style here. The Odyssey can make you feel like you're driving a gigantic stroller. 

2026 Chrysler Pacifica

Best Minivan Made by Chrysler

Our pick: Chrysler Pacifica

What it does well: Stow 'n Go second row is unbeatable for cargo space; upscale interior look; available all-wheel drive

The Chrysler Pacifica was once a groundbreaking minivan that deserved close consideration from anyone in the market for a mega family hauler. Alas, time marches on, and a lot of time has marched since the Pacifica debuted for 2017. It's feeling quite old now. It has also lost the one version that stood out from the crowd: the plug-in hybrid. Now, there's only the V6-powered version, which delivers strong acceleration, but like the Odyssey, gets substantially worse fuel economy. 

The Pacifica still boasts an upscale-looking interior, available all-wheel drive, solid infotainment tech, and most notably, the Stow 'n Go second-row seats that fold flat into the floor. If you need a minivan to haul stuff as well as it does people, it can't be beat. On the other hand, the second-row seats themselves are nowhere as comfortable as those in other vans, and the fact that no other minivan has adopted something like them in roughly two decades of their existence may say something about how much they're valued by consumers. By contrast, every minivan adopted a flat-folding third row after Honda came up with it. 

Also note that Chrysler sells a version of the Pacifica with fewer features that's known as the Voyager. You could consider that a fifth minivan, but you really shouldn't. 

2025 Volkswagen ID Buzz driving

Best Electric Minivan

Our pick: Volkswagen ID. Buzz

What it does well: Making people smile; not burning gasoline; hauling a full load of people and their stuff

If you consider the Volkswagen ID. Buzz a minivan rather than an electric passenger van, then it should actually be at the top of this list as it has a higher overall rating score than the Sienna and Carnival (8.1/10). Alas, we're pretty sure most buyers wouldn't consider the ID. Buzz a traditional minivan — and not just because it's the only all-electric choice. There's its joyous retro style that draws smiles and thumbs-up in equal measure. There's also the interior layout that includes a sliding third row, which contracts and expands the cargo area more than is possible in the other minivans. The resulting space is fantastic for hauling people and their stuff. The ID. Buzz is also a joy to drive. 

Unfortunately, it's also expensive, the range isn't great, and there are virtually none of the family-friendly features you'll find in the other minivans. There aren't even cupholders in the second row. What were they thinking in Germany?!? In other words, it's really not for everyone, but it's delightful nevertheless. 

Consider These Recommendations
by

James Riswick has been testing cars and writing about them for more than 20 years. He was the senior reviews editor for Autoblog and previously served multiple editor roles here at Edmunds. He has also contributed to Autotrader, Car and Driver, Hagerty, AutoGuide, JD Power, Capital One Auto Navigator and Carguide Magazine. He has been interested in cars forever; his mom took him to the Toronto Auto Show when he was 18 months old and has attended at least one every year since (OK, except in 2020). He owns a babied 1998 BMW Z3 in James Bond blue, a 2013 Mercedes-Benz E 350 wagon for family adventures, and a 2025 Cadillac Optiq because his wife would prefer to drive something from this decade.

edited by

Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

Get More Edmunds Car News in Your Inbox
Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Other models

Back to Top

Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top