- Only four minivan models are available.
- One is only a hybrid, another offers a hybrid option, and a bonus choice is electric.
- We count them down based on each one's Edmunds Rating score.
The Best Minivans of 2026
There are four choices (plus a bonus one!). Which is the best?
Usually for these best lists, we break down a broad vehicle type ("hybrid cars," for example) into subcategories and share our top pick for each. We also throw in an "also worth considering" just in case you think our No. 1 choice looks like it got bashed with an ugly stick or some other X factor. That's not really going to fly with minivans.
You see, since there are only four minivans, we could certainly share our best minivan choice and call it a day. But we're not lazy. So, below you will find all four minivans on sale for 2026 in order of their overall ratings scores. As always, those ratings were determined after multiple weeks of real-world testing as well as instrumented testing at our private track facility. Ties were broken based on a head-to-head minivan comparison test.
Best Minivan
Our pick: Toyota Sienna
What it does well: Best-in-class fuel economy; extra-great storage; available all-wheel drive
The Sienna is no longer the only minivan powered by a self-charging hybrid powertrain (versus the now-discontinued Pacifica plug-in hybrid), but it's still No. 1 when it comes to fuel economy: 36 mpg combined with front-wheel drive. It drops to 35 mpg with all-wheel drive, but that brings up another plus: The Sienna can be equipped with AWD, unlike the next two minivans on our list. Toyota says that 60% of Sienna buyers opt for it, so clearly it's an important factor to consider.
The Sienna is also generally well rounded, but strong points include extra-good storage, the far-sliding second-row captain's chairs, and its well-executed in-car technology. In general, we think it's a stronger choice for families with older kids, and there are some downsides, including second-row seats that can't be removed, pokey acceleration compared to V6-powered models, and lower-quality interior materials in lower trim levels. In other words, it's not a cut-and-dried choice — you should also consider the others below.
Where the Chrysler Pacifica ranks:
#5 in Minivans
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Nearly the Best Minivan
Our pick: Kia Carnival Hybrid
What it does well: Lots of features for the price; great fuel economy; long warranty
The Kia Carnival Hybrid received the same overall rating as the Toyota Sienna: 7.8 out of 10. Our full minivan comparison test broke the tie in favor of the Sienna, but it should be pretty clear that we think checking out both of these hybrid minivans is a must. It's also worth checking out the more powerful non-hybrid Kia Carnival as it shares all of this minivan's other virtues, but its much lower fuel economy ultimately sunk its score considerably compared to the hybrids.
The Carnival's various strong points include factors inherent to the Kia brand: lots of features for the money and great warranty coverage. The Carnival also has versatile second-row seating options (including a novel independently sliding middle seat in eight-passenger models); a front cabin design with great tech that doesn't scream "minivan!"; and best-in-class cargo space behind the third row. We also think the Carnival is the best-looking minivan ... well, as long as you don't consider the all-electric VW ID. Buzz a minivan.
Best Minivan That Isn't a Hybrid
Our pick: Honda Odyssey
What it does well: Versatile Magic Slide second row; best van to drive; unabashedly a parenting tool
The Honda Odyssey isn't available as a hybrid, which left it out of the running for best minivan because our ratings scoresheet puts a considerable amount of weight toward fuel economy. It's not a small difference, either. The Odyssey returns only 22 mpg combined. According to EPA estimates, you could save $800 per year on gas by getting a front-wheel-drive Sienna instead. That's a lot of money that could go to diapers or weekends away from the kids.
At least the Odyssey's V6 engine is smooth and powerful, and it pairs with precise steering and stable handling to be the minivan we most like driving. It's also the minivan that's best suited to families with young children thanks to its novel "Magic Slide" second row. Its three seats not only slide forward and backward (though not as far as those in the Sienna and Carnival) but laterally as well. This makes it possible to place car seats in each position, thereby increasing general flexibility. There are plenty of other family-friendly touches, too. Unfortunately, the Odyssey's infotainment and driver assistance tech aren't as advanced as the Toyota's and Kia's; third-row legroom could be better; and there's not much in the way of style here. The Odyssey can make you feel like you're driving a gigantic stroller.
Best Minivan Made by Chrysler
Our pick: Chrysler Pacifica
What it does well: Stow 'n Go second row is unbeatable for cargo space; upscale interior look; available all-wheel drive
The Chrysler Pacifica was once a groundbreaking minivan that deserved close consideration from anyone in the market for a mega family hauler. Alas, time marches on, and a lot of time has marched since the Pacifica debuted for 2017. It's feeling quite old now. It has also lost the one version that stood out from the crowd: the plug-in hybrid. Now, there's only the V6-powered version, which delivers strong acceleration, but like the Odyssey, gets substantially worse fuel economy.
The Pacifica still boasts an upscale-looking interior, available all-wheel drive, solid infotainment tech, and most notably, the Stow 'n Go second-row seats that fold flat into the floor. If you need a minivan to haul stuff as well as it does people, it can't be beat. On the other hand, the second-row seats themselves are nowhere as comfortable as those in other vans, and the fact that no other minivan has adopted something like them in roughly two decades of their existence may say something about how much they're valued by consumers. By contrast, every minivan adopted a flat-folding third row after Honda came up with it.
Also note that Chrysler sells a version of the Pacifica with fewer features that's known as the Voyager. You could consider that a fifth minivan, but you really shouldn't.
Best Electric Minivan
Our pick: Volkswagen ID. Buzz
What it does well: Making people smile; not burning gasoline; hauling a full load of people and their stuff
If you consider the Volkswagen ID. Buzz a minivan rather than an electric passenger van, then it should actually be at the top of this list as it has a higher overall rating score than the Sienna and Carnival (8.1/10). Alas, we're pretty sure most buyers wouldn't consider the ID. Buzz a traditional minivan — and not just because it's the only all-electric choice. There's its joyous retro style that draws smiles and thumbs-up in equal measure. There's also the interior layout that includes a sliding third row, which contracts and expands the cargo area more than is possible in the other minivans. The resulting space is fantastic for hauling people and their stuff. The ID. Buzz is also a joy to drive.
Unfortunately, it's also expensive, the range isn't great, and there are virtually none of the family-friendly features you'll find in the other minivans. There aren't even cupholders in the second row. What were they thinking in Germany?!? In other words, it's really not for everyone, but it's delightful nevertheless.