Best Minivan Made by Chrysler

Our pick: Chrysler Pacifica

What it does well: Stow 'n Go second row is unbeatable for cargo space; upscale interior look; available all-wheel drive

The Chrysler Pacifica was once a groundbreaking minivan that deserved close consideration from anyone in the market for a mega family hauler. Alas, time marches on, and a lot of time has marched since the Pacifica debuted for 2017. It's feeling quite old now. It has also lost the one version that stood out from the crowd: the plug-in hybrid. Now, there's only the V6-powered version, which delivers strong acceleration, but like the Odyssey, gets substantially worse fuel economy.

The Pacifica still boasts an upscale-looking interior, available all-wheel drive, solid infotainment tech, and most notably, the Stow 'n Go second-row seats that fold flat into the floor. If you need a minivan to haul stuff as well as it does people, it can't be beat. On the other hand, the second-row seats themselves are nowhere as comfortable as those in other vans, and the fact that no other minivan has adopted something like them in roughly two decades of their existence may say something about how much they're valued by consumers. By contrast, every minivan adopted a flat-folding third row after Honda came up with it.

Also note that Chrysler sells a version of the Pacifica with fewer features that's known as the Voyager. You could consider that a fifth minivan, but you really shouldn't.