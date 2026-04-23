2026 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric First Look: Form Over Function

Less cargo space but more style

2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric Coupe exterior
  • What's new: The Porsche Cayenne Electric gets a sleek "coupe" variant, just like the gas-powered Cayenne SUV.
  • Why it matters: There are now electric, hybrid and gas-powered versions of the Cayenne Coupe.
  • Edmunds says: The Cayenne Coupe offers fast charging and should have around 350 miles of range. But with a starting price of $116,150, it isn't cheap.

The Porsche Cayenne Electric I recently drove is already spawning a new variant, the Cayenne Coupe Electric. As the name suggests, this is a "coupe" version of the Cayenne Electric. This isn't a coupe in the traditional two-door sense. Porsche simply reprofiled the Cayenne Electric's roof, giving it a sleek shape reminiscent of the Porsche 911. Given that 40% of all Cayennes sold are coupes, I expect the new Cayenne Coupe Electric to be fairly popular.

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2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric Coupe exterior

Filling out the lineup

With the introduction of the Coupe, the Cayenne Electric will now be available in six variants: base, S and Turbo, each in either SUV or Coupe form. All three share the same 108-kWh battery pack and feature an electric motor at each axle, giving the Cayenne Electric all-wheel drive across all trims. An air suspension is also standard on all trims, a boon for both ride quality and performance.

We haven't had the opportunity to drive the Cayenne Electric on the Edmunds EV Range Test, but I expect the base model to offer around 350 miles of range. The Coupe's roofline improves aerodynamics and should make it slightly more efficient than the SUV. The Cayenne Electric comes standard with a Tesla-style NACS charging port, and Porsche claims a blazing 400-kW charging rate when using a compatible station. 

2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric Coupe exterior

Every Cayenne Coupe Electric should be fairly quick. The base model makes a healthy 435 horsepower and 615 lb-ft of torque. Swapping in a more powerful rear electric motor bumps the Cayenne Coupe Electric S' power to 657 hp and 796 lb-ft of torque. The Turbo's output is even higher; with 1,139 hp and 1,106 lb-ft of torque on tap, the Cayenne Turbo Electric is the most powerful production Porsche ever. 

The Coupe's roofline looks like it might hurt passenger space, but there's still decent room in the rear. Taller passengers will certainly be more comfortable in the SUV, but the Cayenne Coupe Electric isn't as compromised as the styling might suggest. Cargo space is down, though. Porsche hasn't listed any figures for the Coupe, but don't expect to haul as much in the back as you could in the regular Cayenne Electric. 

2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric Coupe interior

As always, there will be plenty of options available to tailor your Cayenne Coupe Electric to your heart's content. In addition to a plethora of colors and wheel options, there are performance upgrades like rear-axle steering and a Lightweight Sport package available. The latter can remove nearly 39 pounds from the Cayenne Coupe Electric by swapping in a lightweight carbon-fiber roof, carbon-fiber trim and 22-inch wheels with performance tires.

A slight premium

Prices for the Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric start at $116,150 including destination. That's only slightly more than the standard Cayenne Electric, which starts at $111,350, but more than the $97,450 starting price for the gas-powered Cayenne Coupe. Stepping up to the new S will set you back at least $133,550, while the Turbo starts at $170,350. Deliveries should start at the end of this summer. 

2026 Porsche Cayenne Electric Coupe exterior
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Reese Counts has worked in the automotive industry since he started as an intern at Edmunds in 2015. He has written or edited thousands of car-related articles and tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Reese is a vehicle test editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Autoblog. Reese has also been featured on Yahoo! Finance, Engadget and AOL reviewing cars and covering automotive technology, auto shows and more. Reese learned to drive in his father's C4 Chevrolet Corvette and now owns his grandfather's 1999 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG. A love for cars runs deep in his family.

edited by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

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