Filling out the lineup

With the introduction of the Coupe, the Cayenne Electric will now be available in six variants: base, S and Turbo, each in either SUV or Coupe form. All three share the same 108-kWh battery pack and feature an electric motor at each axle, giving the Cayenne Electric all-wheel drive across all trims. An air suspension is also standard on all trims, a boon for both ride quality and performance.

We haven't had the opportunity to drive the Cayenne Electric on the Edmunds EV Range Test, but I expect the base model to offer around 350 miles of range. The Coupe's roofline improves aerodynamics and should make it slightly more efficient than the SUV. The Cayenne Electric comes standard with a Tesla-style NACS charging port, and Porsche claims a blazing 400-kW charging rate when using a compatible station.