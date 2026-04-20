Car Debt Grows Deeper as Loan Terms Stretch Wider

Consumer debt on auto loans is increasingly more visible in today's auto market. Negative equity — the financial scenario where the market value of a vehicle is less than the remaining balance on an auto loan at the time of trade-in — is expanding, both in frequency among car owners and in severity.

New data from Edmunds shows 30.9% of trade-ins toward new-vehicle purchases carried negative equity in Q1 2026, the highest share of underwater trade-ins for any quarter on record since Q1 2021's 31.9% share.

The percentage has been consistently climbing since 2022, when inflated used vehicle values caused by the pandemic-fueled chip shortage insulated more shoppers from carrying debt into their next vehicle. Now, as vehicle values normalize, more buyers are trading in vehicles that have plummeted in value since the pandemic-era shortage, leading to a surge in the amount of negative equity being rolled forward.

In Q1 2026, the average amount owed on underwater trade-ins reached $7,183, the second-highest quarterly level on record and the highest ever for a first quarter. That figure is also up 42% compared with the same period five years ago, underscoring a steady increase in the amount of debt consumers are bringing into their next vehicle purchase.