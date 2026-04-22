The Rogue offers benefits in the opposite direction too. Turn on E-Pedal and you can drive the Rogue with only the accelerator — just like an EV. Strong regenerative braking recuperates energy during deceleration and routes it back into the battery and allows you to bring the Rogue to a stop without ever touching the brake pedal. The Rogue has a so-called "smooth stop" feature as well, where that regenerative power can modulate the SUV's stopping force to bring you to a standstill without herky-jerky body motions.

Across the board, E-Power is a net positive, and I'm glad it'll be the Rogue's only powertrain — at first, anyway. That said, driving the new Rogue prototype back to back with the current model revealed a couple of disappointments, mainly lighter, more disconnected-feeling steering, plus no tangible improvement in ride quality. The 2027 Rogue Hybrid has made huge advancements under the hood, but in terms of overall drivability, it seems to have taken a step in the wrong direction. Hopefully this gets rectified during the Rogue's final stage of tuning. I look forward to driving this SUV in its final form on public roads later this year.