2027 BMW 7 Series Hands-On: 'Refresh' Is Putting It Lightly

After I sunk myself into the driver's seat and started playing with the 7's new operating system, it didn't take long before I was able to whizz my way around. Even the climate controls, which I typically hate having to use a screen for, are more intuitive here than they are in other cars with similar implementations. The whole thing is crystal-clear, quick to respond and extremely customizable. Want a picture of your dog or family as your car's infotainment screen background? Just upload photos through the BMW app.

But wait, there are even more screens. There's a new 3D head-up display that displays a ton of information onto the windshield, and there is a standard passenger display for streaming YouTube, movies or checking the weather. I generally regard these as gimmicky, and it's a bummer the passenger screen cannot be optioned out of this car. But at least it's set back from the main screen, and when you're sitting in the driver's seat, it's relatively easy to ignore.

On the whole, the new 7 strikes the right balance between a tech-laden modern car and a true luxury experience. Yes, you can now do Zoom calls from the 31-inch 8K display in the back seat and its built-in webcam, but you probably shouldn't. Instead, you should lie back in your fully reclining seat, get a massage, enjoy the mood lighting on the back of the front headrests, and take in your favorite songs from the 36-speaker and nearly 2,000-watt Bowers & Wilkins audio system (that now features Dolby Atmos).

A car that doesn't fight you

BMW has also made refinements to tiny parts of the 7 Series. The optional automatic doors can now be operated from the key fob, and the sensors are better about detecting surrounding objects. Say, for example, you click the door handle to open the door automatically. The door will start to open but then wait for you to get out of the way, and then keep going. It's a tiny quality-of-life change, but it means the automatic doors actually operate the way you want them to and are no longer just a party trick.