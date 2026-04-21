Best Electric Luxury Cars of 2026

Luxury cars and electric drivetrains are incredibly well matched. The smooth, effortless, nearly silent power and torque of an EV paired with the high-tech features and creature comforts of a modern luxury car just works. This is one of our favorite segments as it ticks a lot of boxes for the perfect daily driver.

It should be no surprise that four out of five of our picks hail from legacy German automakers, but one of our picks, the Lucid Air, might be a bit surprising especially considering we chose its base model. Read on to find out why we picked the cars we did and what we like and don't like about them. Our list is arranged from worst to best, so strap in.

If you simply want the most range and nothing else, check out our EV range leaderboard. We range test every EV we get our hands on, and some of the cars on this list have huge real-world range figures.