- What's new: The Mercedes-Benz C-Class gets a complete redesign and is offered as an EV for the first time.
- Why it matters: The electric C-Class will combat the new BMW i3, while subsequent gas-powered versions will take on the BMW 3 Series and Audi A5.
- Edmunds says: With more than 400 miles of expected range and super quick charging, this could be a seriously compelling electric sedan.
2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV First Look: Stars, Screens and Super Long Range
We expect the C-Class to go more than 400 miles on a single charge
Mercedes' storied C-Class sedan will be offered as an EV for the first time. And after getting up close and personal with the new electric Merc in Spain, we like what we see. The 2027 C 400 4Matic will kick off the new generation of C-Class when it arrives in the U.S. later this year, likely priced from around $60,000, putting it right alongside its key rival, the BMW i3.
Electric first, gas later
The C 400 EV arrives before the gas-powered variants, and its stats are impressive. Mercedes-Benz claims an estimated 472 miles of driving range on the optimistic European WLTP test cycle. But that should still result in a car that does 400-ish miles on the U.S.' more stringent tests. We look forward to putting the C-Class through the Edmunds EV Range Test as well; Mercedes-Benz products tend to punch above their weight in the real world.
A large 94.5-kWh battery pack comes standard and the sleek exterior design is optimized for aerodynamics. The C 400 4Matic will come with two electric motors and all-wheel drive, but we expect a longer-range single-motor variant to be offered as well. Mercedes-Benz says the C 400 4Matic has 482 horsepower and can accelerate to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat.
The C 400 will also use an improved brake regeneration system — just like what Mercedes-Benz debuted in the new GLC. That means it can do nearly all of its slowing without needing the physical brakes and can feed up to 300 kW of energy back into the battery during deceleration. Mercedes also says the C 400 can add 200 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes when hooked up to a high-output DC fast charger. Expect slightly less if you're using a Tesla Supercharger.
Little stars everywhere
If you're a fan of the latest Mercedes-Benz designs, then the C-Class should be right up your alley. It continues the trend of adding star logos all over the car, including the lights and the grille. Overall, the sedan bears a striking resemblance to the GLC SUV, a design that's polarizing to say the least.
Inside, the C-Class is all about screens — such is the way with modern Mercedes vehicles. The optional Hyperscreen measures 39.1 inches and includes three zones, with a driver’s display, a center infotainment section for navigation and media, and a passenger screen to play movies and games. It's all a bit overwhelming, but for anyone who wants a tech-forward luxury car, this is certainly a good option.
The Hyperscreen is powered by Mercedes' new MB.OS operating system, which includes multiple AI agents. Google Gemini is used for map-based queries, while ChatGPT is there for general knowledge. It sounds complicated, but in practice, this approach makes it one of the best in-car assistants in the industry.
Beyond the massive screen, the rest of the C-Class' cabin feels like a genuine upgrade over the outgoing model. The example I sat in had large sections of carbon fiber throughout the dash and center console, plus lovely contrast stitching on the seats. Even the switchgear for the seat controls feels nicer than before, with metallic touchpoints instead of plastic.
There's also more space in both rows compared to the current C-Class, thanks to the EV's 3.8-inch-longer wheelbase. It definitely feels more roomy than the subcompact CLA, but this is still a small-ish compact sedan. If you plan on carrying passengers on the regular, maybe buy the larger GLC.
More details to follow
We're still missing some crucial information about the new C-Class EV — namely, its price. We expect it to start higher than the CLA EV, which comes in just under $50,000. BMW's upcoming i3 is expected to cost between $55,000 and $60,000, and we think the C-Class will fall in line. The inevitable comparison test is already being planned, and we look forward to thoroughly testing the C-Class toward the end of the year.