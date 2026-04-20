Electric first, gas later

The C 400 EV arrives before the gas-powered variants, and its stats are impressive. Mercedes-Benz claims an estimated 472 miles of driving range on the optimistic European WLTP test cycle. But that should still result in a car that does 400-ish miles on the U.S.' more stringent tests. We look forward to putting the C-Class through the Edmunds EV Range Test as well; Mercedes-Benz products tend to punch above their weight in the real world.

A large 94.5-kWh battery pack comes standard and the sleek exterior design is optimized for aerodynamics. The C 400 4Matic will come with two electric motors and all-wheel drive, but we expect a longer-range single-motor variant to be offered as well. Mercedes-Benz says the C 400 4Matic has 482 horsepower and can accelerate to 60 mph in 4 seconds flat.

The C 400 will also use an improved brake regeneration system — just like what Mercedes-Benz debuted in the new GLC. That means it can do nearly all of its slowing without needing the physical brakes and can feed up to 300 kW of energy back into the battery during deceleration. Mercedes also says the C 400 can add 200 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes when hooked up to a high-output DC fast charger. Expect slightly less if you're using a Tesla Supercharger.