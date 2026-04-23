What we liked

"I drove to San Diego and back — around 270 miles — and averaged 53.4 mpg in mixed traffic with the cruise control set to 70 mph. The best part? I only used half a tank of regular gas." — Duncan Brady, script writer

"This is such a good city car. The powertrain is perfectly tuned for darting through LA traffic; it's lively and responsive. The suspension is a tad firm but nicely damped." — Will Kaufman, manager, video

"I'm impressed with how easy it is to cruise along using just electric power and not have the engine turn on at all. In one memorable instance, I was able to drive 1.5 miles without the gas engine turning on. That was with a nearly full battery, and at speeds no more than 40 mph or so, but still, that's way more than I thought it could do." — Brent Romans, director, written content