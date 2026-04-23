2025 Honda Civic Hybrid: Living With One Cemented Its Top Rated Honors

A year of testing the Civic Hybrid wasn't perfect, but we still maintain it's one of the best new cars on sale today

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback front 3/4
  • What's new: We just wrapped up one year of testing a Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback.
  • Why it matters: We named the Civic Hybrid the Edmunds Top Rated Car in both 2025 and 2026.
  • Edmunds says: Despite a few nitpicks, the Civic Hybrid is still one of the best new cars you can buy today.

In 2025, we gave the Honda Civic Hybrid our Top Rated Car and Best of the Best awards, so adding one to our One-Year Road Test fleet was a no-brainer. Twelve months later, we found a few things to nitpick about Honda's economical compact car, but not enough to tarnish our overall impression. The Honda Civic Hybrid is our Edmunds Top Rated Car for 2026, and spending a year with this Sport Touring Hatchback only reaffirmed why.

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What we liked

"I drove to San Diego and back — around 270 miles — and averaged 53.4 mpg in mixed traffic with the cruise control set to 70 mph. The best part? I only used half a tank of regular gas." — Duncan Brady, script writer

"This is such a good city car. The powertrain is perfectly tuned for darting through LA traffic; it's lively and responsive. The suspension is a tad firm but nicely damped." — Will Kaufman, manager, video

"I'm impressed with how easy it is to cruise along using just electric power and not have the engine turn on at all. In one memorable instance, I was able to drive 1.5 miles without the gas engine turning on. That was with a nearly full battery, and at speeds no more than 40 mph or so, but still, that's way more than I thought it could do." — Brent Romans, director, written content

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback trunk

"The hatchback storage setup in the Civic is truly impressive. It offers a low liftover height with ample clearance above, making loading and unloading effortless. Plus, the retractable cargo shade is both practical and easy to move out of the way when needed." — Jonathan Elfalan, director, vehicle testing

"If you're in need of a practical car that can handle 90% of your needs, this Civic could change your perception of what a compact car is today. And who knows, it might make someone think twice about buying a larger car." — Ron Montoya, manager, consumer advice

What we didn't

"The wireless charging pad doesn't work all of the time. It keeps going in and out of connection. I mostly had to rely on plugging in a cord to charge my phone." — Cindy Mendoza, associate producer

"The software logic powering the climate controls is garbage. It's little stuff like full auto mode turning off when you touch pretty much anything, like turning on recirculation or changing the seat heating setting. Basically every other car lets you change some of the settings without deactivating auto mode, but Honda is all or nothing." — Will Kaufman, manager, video

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback climate control

"I turned off the stereo for a bit and realized road noise was an omnipresent companion. Not only that, the Civic was also exceptionally sensitive to different pavement textures. Any car will be noisier over rough pavement versus smooth, but the Civic would go from "acceptable" to "I CAN'T HEAR MYSELF THINK" over seemingly minor surface changes." — Keith Buglewicz, managing editor

"Adaptive cruise is laggy and not great. When a car merges into your lane ahead of you, the Civic brakes too late and consequently too hard, slows down too much and then is too slow to accelerate with the car ahead so a big gap opens up ahead of you." — Duncan Brady, script writer

"Lumbar support? Lumbar support! Lumbar. Support." — Will Kaufman, manager, video

Jump to:

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback trunk

What did we get?

Honda only offers the hybrid powertrain on the Civic Sport and Civic Sport Touring, and as we discussed in our recent buying guide, we firmly believe that the more expensive Sport Touring trim is the way to go. This model gets you niceties like heated leather seats and a full suite of driver assistance features, but crucially, also upgrades the tech to a 9-inch touchscreen running the Google Built-In suite of apps.

You can get hybrid power in both the Civic sedan and hatchback, and we opted for the latter. It's more functional and better-looking, and it makes the Civic a compelling alternative for a higher-riding compact SUV.

The Civic Sport hatchback starts at $28,600 including a $1,150 destination charge, and the Sport Hybrid comes in at $32,300. Our Sport Touring costs $34,300.

Honda loaned Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback engine bay

Tested: How the Civic performed

The Civic's hybrid system combines a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with two electric motors, and total output is a healthy 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque. That's more power than what you get in the sporty Civic Si.

At the Edmunds test track, our Civic Sport Touring Hybrid accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, and ran through the quarter mile in 15.7 seconds at 87.8 mph. Interestingly, the hybrid is 0.2 second quicker than the last Civic Si we tested, though the Si was able to complete the quarter mile 0.2 second quicker, and at a faster trap speed, too (91.5 mph). This largely comes down to the fact that the Civic Si rides on stickier summer tires as opposed to the all-season rubber on our hybrid hatch.

This disparity really shows on our 200-foot skidpad, where the Civic Si pulled 0.99 g of lateral grip, compared to the hybrid hatch's 0.85 g. The Civic Si was more sure-footed under braking, too, with panic stops from 60 mph taking 106 feet, while the Sport Touring Hybrid hatch did the same deed in 131 feet.

Skip table
2025 Honda Civic Hybrid
Edmunds test results
Engine2.0-liter inline-4 with two electric motors
Power200 hp
Transmissioncontinuously variable transmission
Drivelinefront-wheel drive
Fuel economy (city/highway/combined)50/45/48 mpg
Weight3,258
0-30 mph3.1 seconds
0-45 mph4.9 seconds
0-60 mph7.4 seconds
0-75 mph10.8 seconds
Quarter mile15.4 seconds @ 89.3 mph
Lateral grip (200-foot skid pad)0.85 g
60-0 mph braking131 feet
Price as tested$34,500
2025 Honda Civic rear seats

How's the Civic Hybrid's fuel economy?

  • EPA fuel economy rating: 48 combined (50 city/45 highway)
  • Edmunds' observed fuel economy: 41.1 mpg
  • Best fill: 49.1 mpg
  • Best range: 398.8 miles

Our fuel economy's been great right off the bat, too. The EPA rates our car at 50 mpg city, 45 mpg highway and 48 mpg combined — numbers that are super easy to hit. We're also looking forward to putting the EPA's bladder-busting 595-mile range figure to the test on long trips.

Long-Term 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Road Trip

A road trip reveals our Honda Civic Hybrid's few flaws

"It's an 11-hour drive from my home in Los Angeles to my sister's place in Eureka, California, in the far northern reaches of the state. That's a long time to be behind the wheel, and it's why I usually fly. However, this past July's trip included too many things to transport to and from her place, so the road didn't exactly beckon as much as it demanded." — Keith Buglewicz

Read the full story here.

2025 Ford Maverick Hybrid vs 2025 Honda Civic Hybrid

Ford Maverick vs. Honda Civic: The best $35,000 hybrid

"Quiz time: What's the cheapest new Ford you can buy? How about the cheapest new Honda? If you said 'Maverick' and 'Civic,' congrats, you really know your car prices for some weird reason. These are actually the entry-level vehicles these days. There are of course cheaper cars to be found, but if you're dead-set on spending the least amount of money for a new Honda or Ford, here you go. The thing is, these two have more in common than you might think, and both Honda and Ford offer a variety of versions to expand their appeal." — Keith Buglewicz

Read the full story here.

2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Hatchback rear 3/4

Is our Honda Civic the modern care-free car?

It's easy to assume that, by and large, modern cars are reliable propositions. But our One-Year Road Test fleet was designed specifically to stress-test this premise. We've had more than a few cars that have either left us stranded (Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe), lost the use of certain features (Ford F-150 Hybrid) or even accelerated on their own (Dodge Charger Daytona). Our Civic, on the other hand, has been faultless." — Nick Yekikian

Click here to read the full story.

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by

I'm Steven Ewing, Edmunds' director of editorial content. I've been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and I was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. I've also contributed to publications like Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and more. I've worked in the automotive industry since 2003. From testing prototype cars in the Arctic Circle to spilling a beer on a Formula 1 driver at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's always an interesting story to tell.

edited by

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

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