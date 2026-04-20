Porsche, Lamborghini & More: These Are the Quickest Gas Cars We Tested in 2025

The days of the internal combustion engine have not yet passed. The quickest EVs are slightly quicker, sure. But let's not forget that the world has spent more than 150 years mastering how to turn gasoline into speed.

This list presents the 10 quickest-accelerating gas-powered cars we tested in 2025. We used 0-60 time as the primary milestone of acceleration, but don't ignore these cars' quarter-mile times. Combined, the numbers tell a story that's more complete, revealing how rapidly gas-powered cars accelerate after some of their electric counterparts have succumbed to a power deficit or high-speed drag.

And if you're wondering where the Chevy Corvette ZR1 and ZR1X are, don't worry — we just haven't had the chance to strap our timing gear to them.

Edmunds reports its 0-60 mph times without the customary 1-foot rollout to better simulate real-world conditions.

1. 2025 Lamborghini Temerario Alleggerita: 2.46 seconds