- Every car on the list is all-wheel-drive, to no one's surprise.
- Seven of these are hybridized in some way.
- Two Lamborghinis lead the list, but there are no Corvettes. We'll explain.
Porsche, Lamborghini & More: These Are the Quickest Gas Cars We Tested in 2025
Full EVs may be quicker, but the days of turning dinosaurs into speed are hardly over
The days of the internal combustion engine have not yet passed. The quickest EVs are slightly quicker, sure. But let's not forget that the world has spent more than 150 years mastering how to turn gasoline into speed.
This list presents the 10 quickest-accelerating gas-powered cars we tested in 2025. We used 0-60 time as the primary milestone of acceleration, but don't ignore these cars' quarter-mile times. Combined, the numbers tell a story that's more complete, revealing how rapidly gas-powered cars accelerate after some of their electric counterparts have succumbed to a power deficit or high-speed drag.
And if you're wondering where the Chevy Corvette ZR1 and ZR1X are, don't worry — we just haven't had the chance to strap our timing gear to them.
Edmunds reports its 0-60 mph times without the customary 1-foot rollout to better simulate real-world conditions.
1. 2025 Lamborghini Temerario Alleggerita: 2.46 seconds
Lamborghini's Temerario is an appropriate leader to the list of the quickest gas-powered cars we've ever tested. Its acceleration is close enough to the quickest-ever accelerating car we've tested — the electric Porsche Taycan Turbo GT — that the difference is imperceptible. Of course, it doesn't create this performance without the help of electricity. Three electric motors, one driving each front wheel and a third sandwiched between the gas engine and transmission driving the rear axle, boost total output to 907 horsepower. The heart of the powertrain is a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that can scream to 10,000 rpm. It's heavier than a supercar should be, at 4,194 pounds, but it still destroys the quarter mile in 9.6 seconds at 146.6 mph.
2. 2025 Lamborghini Revuelto: 2.64 seconds
That the big-boy Lambo, the Revuelto, isn't quite as quick as its smaller, less costly counterpart is ironic. Its powertrain configuration is similar, using a 6.5-liter V12 supplemented by three electric motors arranged the same as in the Temerario — two on the front axle and one between the engine and transmission driving the rear wheels. Total output is 1,001 horsepower. The 4,310-pound Revuelto isn't easy on the tarmac, but that doesn't seem to matter given its 9.9-second quarter-mile pass at 143.7 mph. Yowza.
3. 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance: 2.74 seconds
As if the electrified powertrains of the Lambos weren't complex enough, this AMG turns the convolution up to 11. Starting with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance adds an electric motor driving a two-speed gearbox through a limited-slip differential on the rear axle. All-wheel drive is, of course, included. Combined output is 805 horsepower. No carmaker, especially Mercedes, seems concerned about weight anymore. The result is this 4,798-pound "sports car," which still manages to be a masterpiece on the track. But don't say we didn't warn you when it's time to buy tires.
4. 2025 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 S E Performance: 2.75 seconds
One one-hundredth of a second is all that distinguishes the new Mercedes AMG SL from the GT when it comes to hitting 60 mph in a top-shelf AMG hybrid. The SL 63 E Performance uses the same powertrain with the same output as the GT to achieve almost exactly the same result in the topless tourer. At 4,805 pounds, the SL's as-tested weight is nearly identical to the GT's, as is its 10.4-second quarter-mile time. The lesson here? Don't let acceleration be a deciding factor if you plan to buy either of these AMGs. Get the one that makes you happiest when you get out and walk away.
5. 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS: 2.81 seconds
With a relatively modest output of 532 horsepower, the hybrid powertrain in the 911 Carrera GTS punches far above its weight. Part of that, at least, is a 3,675-pound as-tested weight and the help of all-wheel drive. Its 3.6-liter flat-six uses a single electrified turbocharger in addition to an electric motor built into the dual-clutch PDK transmission to pull off remarkable feats of responsiveness and low-end torque. The electric turbo eliminates lag without choking off high-rpm output, making for a terrifically drivable sports car that runs a 10.7-second quarter-mile at 128.3 mph.
6. 2025 Bentley Continental: 3.05 seconds
The plug-in hybrid Bentley Continental uses a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 assisted by a 187-horsepower electric motor and all-wheel drive to produce 771 combined horsepower. The hybridized V8 replaces a W12 that had a ton of character in the previous Continental, but that engine made less power and torque. There's never been anything subtle about the Continental, and electrification hasn't changed that. This big brick runs an 11.0-second quarter mile at 125.9 mph and will go on to a 208-mph top speed, according to Bentley.
7. 2025 BMW M4 CS: 3.07 seconds
You have to get all the way to the seventh spot on this list before you find a gasoline-only powertrain. And what a powertrain it is. The M4 CS makes 543 horsepower from its turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder, which sings to a 7,200-rpm redline. All-wheel drive yanks this 3,845-pound coupe off the line and through the quarter mile in 11.0 seconds at 125.6 mph. Straight-line racing is far from the M4 CS' forte, but it certainly doesn't embarrass itself.
8. 2025 BMW M3 Competition xDrive: 3.15 seconds
Adding two doors and reducing output by 20 horsepower does little to slow the M3 Competition's acceleration relative to its more focused counterpart above. With 523 horsepower from its boosted 3.0-liter inline-six, the all-wheel-drive M3 Competition xDrive is a more practical companion than the M4 thanks to its sedan body. Unfortunately, there's no manual transmission available in the Competition trim, but if there were, it probably wouldn't make this list. Take that, pedal pushers!
9. 2025 Audi RS 6 Performance: 3.27 seconds
Audi's RS 6 thunderwagon is a thing of bonkers speed, beauty and utility, too. We rank it as one of our highest-rated performance luxury cars. That it'll blitz to 60 in 3.27 seconds is just gravy. A twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 serves as motivation, pumping its output through all four wheels to produce an 11.3-second quarter-mile time at 121.5 mph. There's almost nothing we don't like about this fantastic car. And unless you get the limited-edition GT trim shown here, it's a serious sleeper.
10. 2025 Bentley Flying Spur Speed: 3.29 seconds
Evidently, a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 is the preferred choice for accomplishing radical acceleration using gasoline these days. The Flying Spur Speed is the sixth car on this list to use that engine configuration as its primary power source. In this case, it's the same one found in the Continental GT. Paired with its electric motor, it produces an identical 771 horsepower, which is routed through all four wheels. The Flying Spur is the sedan counterpart to the Continental coupe and convertible, and it's barely off their pace, thundering to an 11.1-second quarter-mile time at 125.4 mph.